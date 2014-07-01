Cool Properties For Sale Around the Region

What is a cool property? There are plenty of residential and commercial properties for sale that might meet that definition. The TCBN defines “cool properties” as those with historical value, unique characteristics, particularly attractive features, one-of-a-kind views or old properties with potential new uses. Of course, beauty and coolness are in the eye of the beholder – and their pocketbook. All of the following ten “cool” properties were for sale as of late April.

1. Traverse City Viridian (former Oneupweb building) – $4,999,900

The 23,000 square-foot office building hugs the shoreline of West Bay, with full glass walls offering views of the sparkling waters. Built in 1985 and completely renovated in 2007, this 2.26-acre site with 634 feet of water frontage features four fireplaces, multiple conference rooms, a kitchen and coffee bar, numerous private waterfront offices and plenty of parking. Potential options include condos, hotel, restaurant, even a marina facility (MLS 1812485).

2. Wellington Inn, Traverse City – $3,250,000

Originally known as the Hull House for its builder, William Cary Hull, the son of Oval Wood Dish Company owner Henry Hull. The Wellington Inn is a 1905 neo-classical mansion in the heart of Traverse City. The current owners completely restored the home and its accompanying carriage house, now home to two apartments. Every element was rebuilt, from roof to foundation. Over the past 13 years, it has welcomed thousands of visitors and hosted numerous weddings, luncheons, business conferences, and public tours. Now serving as a B&B, it could be converted back to a single family home.

3. Logan’s Landing East, Traverse City – $1,350,000

Once one of the area’s favorite shopping destinations and restaurant locations and previously home to the Wanigan, Jose Babushka’s and Auntie Pasta’s, Logan’s Landing is a high-traffic commercial location for retail, office or restaurant use. With approximately 14,777 square feet of finished space and frontage on the Boardman River, it adjoins Medalie Roadside Park and the TART Trail. (Not in the MLS.)

4. Leland home – $1,200,000

If your muse is a view, this contemporary home in Leland features views from Pyramid Point to the Manitou Islands and beyond. It is set on six acres high above the shores of Lake Michigan, with 330 feet of private shoreline. Built from natural quarry stone, its façade of windows makes it light and airy (MLS 1803695).

5. Historic Glen Lake cottage – $925,000

This property known as the Barton Cottage was featured in the coffee table book “Historic Cottages of Glen Lake.” It is a classic cottage on the west shore of Big Glen Lake surrounded by mature trees and boasting 225 feet of water frontage. Among its attractions: a 40-foot screened-in porch, a great room with high, open-beam ceiling, brick fireplace, and a balcony that leads to the upstairs bedrooms. The attached former maid’s quarters has its own screened porch, skylights and separate heating/AC. There’s a beachside dock house with bunks for lakeside sleeping (MLS 1829124).

6. Traverse City home – $900,000

This sprawling 5,000-plus square-foot home offers four bedrooms, including an upper level master suite with a walk-in ceramic tile shower, soaking tub and double sinks. It features numerous living areas, as well as a gourmet kitchen. The sunken living room includes a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and a slider that accesses a paved brick patio, 100 feet of private sandy beach on East Bay, a hot tub and basketball court (MLS 1829127).

7. State & Pine building, Traverse City – $895,000

The 4,000 square-foot building on the corner of State and Pine streets is currently home to Living Light Massage. The structure is two levels, with room for additional buildings on the site (or it could be redeveloped completely.) It offers rare on-site parking with plenty of street parking nearby. It’s adjacent to the city-owned lot that is slated to become a new parking structure (MLS 1829214).

8. Elberta retail – $850,000

This unique property in Elberta could be used either for commercial or residential purposes. The former home of Trick Dog Gallery, it includes one-of-a-kind interior touches, with trees used as structural posts and flooring made of wood and handmade tiles. It also features a restaurant-grade kitchen. Outdoors is a commanding view of Betsie Bay and hand-drawn and formed concrete on the porch and walkways (MLS 1816363).

9. Former Leelanau Memorial Hospital, Northport – $426,000

Redevelopment beckons at the site of the former Leelanau Memorial Hospital in Northport. The 11.5-acre property has already been approved for 63 independent living apartments and 30 duplex freestanding villas. Within walking distance to downtown Northport and the beach, it’s adjacent to the Highland Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility (MLS 1827530).

10. 198 S. Benzie Blvd., Beulah – $333,000

From the street this looks like a typical retail opportunity, but its back yard with a creek and multiple decks says something else. This downtown Beulah property has three levels of usable space, including a walkout lower level fronting 100 feet of Cold Creek. The upper level offers the possibility of an owner/operator living quarters, or it could be split into two apartments. It’s within walking distance to Crystal Lake.

