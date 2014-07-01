From Massive Warehouse to Mixed Use: Building 58 latest phase of redevelopment

Piece by piece, The Village at the Grand Traverse Commons has been reshaping from a decaying, Victorian-era institution into a thriving community hub of commercial, residential and economic activity. The results are significant and keep growing as redevelopment continues.

The massive project is past the halfway point. Since work began in 2002, 458,000 square feet, or 58 percent, of the existing historic structures in The Village have been cleaned up, preserved and adapted for new uses, including 239 residential units as well as retail, dining and office spaces.

According to partner and co-developer Raymond Minervini II, more than $100 million has been invested by developers, purchasers and tenants, and more than 400 full and part-time jobs have been created among 75 small businesses.

The latest phase is redevelopment of Building 58 from a 58,000-square foot historic structure into a 72,000-square foot mixed-use project located just east of the water tower in the center of campus. When completed, the project will add 24 residential condominiums and 18,000 square feet of administrative office space, as well as basement-level parking and storage.

“This is consistent with the pattern of mixed use The Village has been championing for 15 years,” Minervini said, noting a complementary blend of uses, with residential on one side and office use on the other, supports a more active and sustainable neighborhood.

Residential space will be known as The Lofts at 58 and reflect a different character than the historic condos already at The Village, drawing from the building’s heritage as an open plan warehouse.

Building 58 is the largest building on The Village campus after Building 50, serving as a massive warehouse with coolers and kitchens during its tenure as the Traverse City State Hospital. Noted for its flat-roofed cast construction, the structure was considered very modern when the north part was built in 1920. The south portion, which included 27 refrigerated coolers for food storage, was added in 1950.

“What is remarkable about the coolers is that they were labeled to describe what was stored in each. There were several coolers larger than 1,000 square feet, one each for potatoes, celery or sauerkraut and more,” Minervini said, noting the building also housed a meat kitchen, smokehouse, canning kitchen and bakery with a massive dough mixer.

“The former Traverse City State hospital was such a large institution that many tons of food were prepared and consumed each day,” he said. “In the early days, most of the food consumed by patients and staff was produced on the sprawling hospital farm operation, but by the 1950s most was shipped in by rail and truck.”

The Lofts at 58 will feature 10-foot ceiling heights and finishes inspired by the clean look of mid-century modern. Condominiums will range in size from 620 to 1800 square feet, and start at $175,000. A new second floor addition will house top floor units and will include private rooftop terraces, many with panoramic views of the Building 50 spires to the east or parkland to the west. Private basement parking and storage spaces are also planned.

Building 58 is being developed by Building 58 LLC, the building owner and an affiliated company of The Minervini Group. Construction financing and architectural plans are currently being finalized while the building is being prepared for material abatement and clean up prior to actual construction work. Residential reservations are currently being taken.

Timing for the redevelopment was prompted by Munson Medical Center seeking new administrative office space near their main campus, Minervini said, noting the center will be leasing 18,000 square feet for administrative offices.

“Building 58 is only a five-minute walk from the hospital’s back door,” Minervini said. “There will be some great synergy to have Munson Medical Center occupy a historic building that was first placed in service during the tenure of Dr. James Decker Munson.”

