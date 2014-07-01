In Cool Props/Hot Sellers, Issue 2017 May By Gayle Neu

The Hot Sellers List

Ever wonder which northern Michigan realtors are actually selling the most real estate? So did we, so we turned to the data.
Following are the list of the top 2016 sellers, based on actual sales data provided by BrokerMetrics. This section includes the top 50 in the five-county area (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska).
Also noted are Realtors who work as “teams,” where properties sold by several individuals are listed under one person.
The list includes all Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS transactions from Jan. 2016-Dec. 2016 and all property types.

 

1.   Don Fedrigon – $77,365,000
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

2.   Mark Hagan (Team) – $70,180,530
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

3.   Linda Schaub (Team) – $32,007,411
Real Estate One

4.   Bob & Tia Rieck (Team) – $25,485,760
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

5.   Vickie Oltersdorf (Team) – $24,282,100
Oltersdorf Realty

6.   Mike Street (Team) – $22,423,476
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

7.   Mike Annelin – $22,183,675
Century 21 Northland

8.   Shawn Schmidt Smith (Team) – $21,119,175
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

9.   Maureen Penfold – $20,849,400
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

10.  Bob Brick (Team) – $20,325,599
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

11.   Lynne Moon (Team) – $19,322,427
Real Estate One

12.  Kathy Wittbrodt – $18,999,550
Wittbrodt Waterside Properties

13.  Marilyn Taylor (Team) – $18,416,850
Exit Realty Paramount

14.  Perry Pentiuk – $16,812,500
Venture Properties

15.  Ranae Ihme (Team) – $16,636,250
LVR Realty

16.  Matt Dakoske (Team) – $16,391,936
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

17.  Jon Zickert (Team) – $15,819,800
Real Estate One

18.  Debra Hall – $15,555,943
Real Estate One

19.  Tom Krause – $15,282,500
Krause Realty Solutions

20.  Jules Yates (Team) – $14,753,804
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

21.  Robert Serbin – $14,489,654
Serbin Real Estate

22.  Christine Stapleton (Team) – $13,526,750
Stapleton Realty

23.  Corliss Beuerle – $13,489,746
Century 21 Northland

24.  Steve Scheppe – $12,532,406
Century 21 Northland

25.  Meagan Luce – $12,429,650
Century 21 Northland

26.  Ann Marie Mitchell – $12,417,500
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

27.  Ron Williamson – $12,269,190
Century 21 Northland

28.  Lou Ann Ford – $12,234,247
Century 21 Northland

29.  Sue Kelly (Team) – $12,114,070
Real Estate One

30.  Roger Schaub (Team) – $11,856,100
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

31.  Streit/Blain Team – $11,702,905
Exit Realty Paramount

32.  Ted Lockwood – $11,655,861
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

33.  Camille Campbell – $10,528,535
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

34.  Matt Geib – $10,448,702
Century 21 Northland

35.  Ann Porter – $10,358,200
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

36.  Pam DePuy – $10,130,200
The Martin Company

37.  Sharon Edson (Team)
Real Estate One – $10,109,000

38.  Blake Bernard – $10,085,696
Homewaters

39.  Janel Brown – $9,941,950
Real Estate One

40.  Shelly Brunette – $9,815,446
Real Estate One

41.  Andrea Galloup – $9,805,497
Century 21 Northland

42.  Ron Raymond – $9,781,550
Serbin Real Estate

43.  Thomas Alflen – $9,572,950
Exit Realty Paramount

44.  Kenneth Weaver – $9,418,050
Traverse North Realty

45.  Beccy Janis (Team) – $9,237,022
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

46.  Karyn Thorr – $9,233,300
Crystal Mounty Realty

47.  Carol Franklin – $9,156,110
The Bayshore Group

48.  Toni Morrison – $8,905,400
Real Estate One

49.  Ted Schweitzer – $8,574,740
Real Estate One

50.  Judy Robinson (Team) – $8,238,250
Coldwell Banker Schmidt

 

