Ever wonder which northern Michigan realtors are actually selling the most real estate? So did we, so we turned to the data.

Following are the list of the top 2016 sellers, based on actual sales data provided by BrokerMetrics. This section includes the top 50 in the five-county area (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska).

Also noted are Realtors who work as “teams,” where properties sold by several individuals are listed under one person.

The list includes all Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS transactions from Jan. 2016-Dec. 2016 and all property types.

1. Don Fedrigon – $77,365,000

RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

2. Mark Hagan (Team) – $70,180,530

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

3. Linda Schaub (Team) – $32,007,411

Real Estate One

4. Bob & Tia Rieck (Team) – $25,485,760

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

5. Vickie Oltersdorf (Team) – $24,282,100

Oltersdorf Realty

6. Mike Street (Team) – $22,423,476

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

7. Mike Annelin – $22,183,675

Century 21 Northland

8. Shawn Schmidt Smith (Team) – $21,119,175

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

9. Maureen Penfold – $20,849,400

RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

10. Bob Brick (Team) – $20,325,599

RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

11. Lynne Moon (Team) – $19,322,427

Real Estate One

12. Kathy Wittbrodt – $18,999,550

Wittbrodt Waterside Properties

13. Marilyn Taylor (Team) – $18,416,850

Exit Realty Paramount

14. Perry Pentiuk – $16,812,500

Venture Properties

15. Ranae Ihme (Team) – $16,636,250

LVR Realty

16. Matt Dakoske (Team) – $16,391,936

RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

17. Jon Zickert (Team) – $15,819,800

Real Estate One

18. Debra Hall – $15,555,943

Real Estate One

19. Tom Krause – $15,282,500

Krause Realty Solutions

20. Jules Yates (Team) – $14,753,804

RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

21. Robert Serbin – $14,489,654

Serbin Real Estate

22. Christine Stapleton (Team) – $13,526,750

Stapleton Realty

23. Corliss Beuerle – $13,489,746

Century 21 Northland

24. Steve Scheppe – $12,532,406

Century 21 Northland

25. Meagan Luce – $12,429,650

Century 21 Northland

26. Ann Marie Mitchell – $12,417,500

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

27. Ron Williamson – $12,269,190

Century 21 Northland

28. Lou Ann Ford – $12,234,247

Century 21 Northland

29. Sue Kelly (Team) – $12,114,070

Real Estate One

30. Roger Schaub (Team) – $11,856,100

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

31. Streit/Blain Team – $11,702,905

Exit Realty Paramount

32. Ted Lockwood – $11,655,861

RE/MAX Bayshore Properties

33. Camille Campbell – $10,528,535

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

34. Matt Geib – $10,448,702

Century 21 Northland

35. Ann Porter – $10,358,200

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

36. Pam DePuy – $10,130,200

The Martin Company

37. Sharon Edson (Team)

Real Estate One – $10,109,000

38. Blake Bernard – $10,085,696

Homewaters

39. Janel Brown – $9,941,950

Real Estate One

40. Shelly Brunette – $9,815,446

Real Estate One

41. Andrea Galloup – $9,805,497

Century 21 Northland

42. Ron Raymond – $9,781,550

Serbin Real Estate

43. Thomas Alflen – $9,572,950

Exit Realty Paramount

44. Kenneth Weaver – $9,418,050

Traverse North Realty

45. Beccy Janis (Team) – $9,237,022

Coldwell Banker Schmidt

46. Karyn Thorr – $9,233,300

Crystal Mounty Realty

47. Carol Franklin – $9,156,110

The Bayshore Group

48. Toni Morrison – $8,905,400

Real Estate One

49. Ted Schweitzer – $8,574,740

Real Estate One

50. Judy Robinson (Team) – $8,238,250

Coldwell Banker Schmidt