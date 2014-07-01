The Hot Sellers List
1. Don Fedrigon – $77,365,000
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties
2. Mark Hagan (Team) – $70,180,530
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
3. Linda Schaub (Team) – $32,007,411
Real Estate One
4. Bob & Tia Rieck (Team) – $25,485,760
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
5. Vickie Oltersdorf (Team) – $24,282,100
Oltersdorf Realty
6. Mike Street (Team) – $22,423,476
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
7. Mike Annelin – $22,183,675
Century 21 Northland
8. Shawn Schmidt Smith (Team) – $21,119,175
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
9. Maureen Penfold – $20,849,400
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties
10. Bob Brick (Team) – $20,325,599
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties
11. Lynne Moon (Team) – $19,322,427
Real Estate One
12. Kathy Wittbrodt – $18,999,550
Wittbrodt Waterside Properties
13. Marilyn Taylor (Team) – $18,416,850
Exit Realty Paramount
14. Perry Pentiuk – $16,812,500
Venture Properties
15. Ranae Ihme (Team) – $16,636,250
LVR Realty
16. Matt Dakoske (Team) – $16,391,936
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties
17. Jon Zickert (Team) – $15,819,800
Real Estate One
18. Debra Hall – $15,555,943
Real Estate One
19. Tom Krause – $15,282,500
Krause Realty Solutions
20. Jules Yates (Team) – $14,753,804
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties
21. Robert Serbin – $14,489,654
Serbin Real Estate
22. Christine Stapleton (Team) – $13,526,750
Stapleton Realty
23. Corliss Beuerle – $13,489,746
Century 21 Northland
24. Steve Scheppe – $12,532,406
Century 21 Northland
25. Meagan Luce – $12,429,650
Century 21 Northland
26. Ann Marie Mitchell – $12,417,500
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
27. Ron Williamson – $12,269,190
Century 21 Northland
28. Lou Ann Ford – $12,234,247
Century 21 Northland
29. Sue Kelly (Team) – $12,114,070
Real Estate One
30. Roger Schaub (Team) – $11,856,100
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
31. Streit/Blain Team – $11,702,905
Exit Realty Paramount
32. Ted Lockwood – $11,655,861
RE/MAX Bayshore Properties
33. Camille Campbell – $10,528,535
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
34. Matt Geib – $10,448,702
Century 21 Northland
35. Ann Porter – $10,358,200
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
36. Pam DePuy – $10,130,200
The Martin Company
37. Sharon Edson (Team)
Real Estate One – $10,109,000
38. Blake Bernard – $10,085,696
Homewaters
39. Janel Brown – $9,941,950
Real Estate One
40. Shelly Brunette – $9,815,446
Real Estate One
41. Andrea Galloup – $9,805,497
Century 21 Northland
42. Ron Raymond – $9,781,550
Serbin Real Estate
43. Thomas Alflen – $9,572,950
Exit Realty Paramount
44. Kenneth Weaver – $9,418,050
Traverse North Realty
45. Beccy Janis (Team) – $9,237,022
Coldwell Banker Schmidt
46. Karyn Thorr – $9,233,300
Crystal Mounty Realty
47. Carol Franklin – $9,156,110
The Bayshore Group
48. Toni Morrison – $8,905,400
Real Estate One
49. Ted Schweitzer – $8,574,740
Real Estate One
50. Judy Robinson (Team) – $8,238,250
Coldwell Banker Schmidt