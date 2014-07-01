‘Above and Beyond’: Automotive, construction, restaurants and medical industries green up

by Ross Boissoneau

It’s a dirty job, but local businesses are working to clean up their act.

Marathon Automotive on South Airport Road faces a number of ways in which it could pose a hazard to the environment: oil changes, old tires, and automotive waste from repairs.

Oil changes throw off an estimated 1.3 billion gallons of waste oil annually. Most repair shops are hamstrung by legalities in moving the oil off-site, says Marathon General Manager Rob Michels.

“You can’t move waste oil to another location without a hazardous materials license,” he said.

Rather, Marathon filters the oil and then uses it as fuel to heat the building.

They don’t stop there: Tires are taken to a tire recycler. Scrap metal, fluids and catalytic converters are likewise taken to another recycler.

Michels says that in spite of the regulations for environmental waste disposal, there could be more.

“It’s not regulated heavily enough. You hear stories,” he said.

In spite of the stories, Michels argues recycling and reusing materials helps the bottom line. The furnace which burns waste oil costs $15,000, but with a previous natural gas bill of $1,000 per month, it paid for itself in just over a year.

Marathon also replaced all its lighting with LEDs and installed banks of solar panels on the roof to decrease the use of fossil fuels.

The construction industry is another that deals with significant waste and has plenty of potential for pollutants. Cunningham Limp’s Doug Luciani, vice president for strategy and community impact, readily acknowledges the possibilities for negative impact, as well as the options to diminish them.

“Construction has a reputation for being a dirty business,” he said.

Luciani cites three major concerns: land use, energy use, and waste generation, adding that Cunningham Limp has gone “above and beyond” addressing these concerns.

“We’re doing things as a company and industry that are good,” he said.

Luciani points to innovations such as panelization, where walls and other components are built offsite; new mass timber construction methods; GPS-guided excavating; and the use of LED lighting as examples.

As with automotive, there are reasons beyond regulations that make it wise to be environmentally responsible.

“Dirty sites are dangerous,” said Luciani.

Cunningham Limp faced some particular environmental challenges regarding the site of the Commongrounds and West Shore Bank buildings on Eighth Street, built adjacent to the Boardman River.

To prevent erosion, the LEED-certified project supervisor recommended using two silt barriers.

It didn’t stop there: Standing groundwater was pumped and tranported to a treatment plant.

“In the past it would go into the river,” Luciani said, “but it was all collected and taken to a groundwater treatment plant.”

Savannah Pace, marketing and communications manager at Cunningham Limp, notes that the majority of the company’s leadership team and superintendents are LEED-certified.

She says that comes in handy, especially when clients embrace environmental responsibility.

“We’re currently in progress on arguably the most holistically sustainable project in Michigan,” she said about their latest project, the new headquarters of Japanese Solderless Terminals in Farmington Hills.

The project sits on a 10-acre site, but only four acres of the land is being disturbed, she says.

“The entire project is based on preserving the site’s forest, including the biodiversity within,” Pace said.

Numerous workarounds for wetlands have been deployed so as not to disturb their natural habitat.

In addition, there will be no drywall, paint, structured steel, catch basins, storm pipes, carpet, or other synthetic products used.

A detailed study of migration patterns of species native to the area was undertaken prior to the beginning of construction, which will accommodate the study’s findings.

“Above all, and contrary to the perception of a ‘dirty job,’ Cunningham Limp is committed to making a positive impact through our work,” said Pace.

One might not immediately equate the restaurant industry with the above in terms of possible negative impact on the environment. But restaurants can contribute to deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions directly and indirectly, and often generate significant food and other waste.

Dave Denison says his staff at his restaurant Amical in downtown Traverse City has been recycling paper, cardboard and glass for 20-25 years.

“We don’t compost yet,” he said of food waste, though he’s researching the kind of space and requirements needed.

In the meantime, some staff do take food waste home to use in composting or for their own livestock.

Denison said different methods of heating and cooking food promise less waste and use of fossil fuels, like natural gas.

“There’s been a lot of chatter about banning natural gas. We use more electricity to transfer heat,” he said.

Currently, only two appliances utilize gas: the range and the oven.

“Everything else is either sous vide or the Alto Shaam,” he said, referring respectively to a method of cooking vacuum-sealed food in a precisely regulated water bath, and an appliance that uses gentle radiant heat.

Denison is also investigating induction cooking, which uses electromagnetic energy that’s only activated by the iron in the specialized cookware.

“There’s a lot of innovation,” he said. “Restaurants are a changing industry.”

Denison said the restaurant industry is highly regulated, second only to hospitals.

Rob Richardson, vice president of support services for Munson Healthcare, would agree with that statement.

“There’s significant state and federal oversight,” Richardson said. “Medical-related waste is a highly regulated waste stream.”

Munson recycles 25 tons of materials monthly, which it breaks down into metal, wood, batteries, paper and plastic. Richardson said about 70% of its non-medical waste is further broken down and recycled by GFL.

It’s all part of Munson’s efforts to be responsible stewards of the environment.

“Part of caring (for the community) is caring for the environment. We’ve been a leader in environmental stewardship. It’s a commitment of our senior leadership and a cultural ethos,” Richardson said.

He points to several examples where Munson has been recognized for its efforts.

“The Cowell Cancer Center is silver LEED-certified,” he said. “It was a collaborative effort of a lot of folks.”

He said Munson took positive lessons from the project it has since applied to other construction efforts.

He said the rehabilitation of the Kids Creek Watershed continues to thrive.

“We demolished two acres of impervious surface. Now there’s seven-plus acres of wetland and a park with indigenous plants,” he said.

Not only does it serve as a haven for fish, waterfowl and other wildlife, Richardson said it is a flood control measure, and is a great place for patients, staff and others to de-stress.

One new measure is a co-generation project, which is due to be completed mid-month.

It will use hot water to spin the generator and create steam, which will be siphoned off to heat the building and to sterilize equipment. It will also produce electricity, enough to decrease its carbon footprint by 28%.

“That’s equivalent to taking 1,500 cars off the road,” he said.

As with the others who are taking care of the environment, it will also offer financial savings.

“We‘ll save $700,000 in traditional utility usage,” said Richardson. “Because we’re a non-profit, we’ll invest it in healthcare.

“We’re cognizant of the care we take of our patients, our team and the environment. Everything’s connected.”