Attacking Killer Bacteria: Health-tech innovator Atterx moves operations from Wisconsin to Traverse City

Business leaders outside of Traverse City are starting to notice the area’s health innovation activity and are being pulled to the region because of it.

Jim Millar, CEO of the Madison, Wisc.-based Atterx Biotherapeutics, recently moved operations to Traverse City from Madison, Wisc. because of TC’s growing reputation as an innovation-friendly place – especially for healthcare companies.

Atterx has the ambitious goal of solving the world’s growing problem with drug-resistant infections. Previously known as ConjuGon, Atterx was founded by the late Marcin Filutowicz, a UW-Madison professor in the department of bacteriology.

“What Atterx has been doing is developing therapeutics or drugs that are addressing the antibiotic resistance issue,” Millar explained of the company’s goal.

The World Health Organization has declared antibiotic resistance as the number one public health problem worldwide. A study from 2019 actually listed deaths due to antibiotic resistant-related issues as the number one cause of death – more so than AIDS, cancer, any of the others.

“At Atterx, we are looking to address this major worldwide problem,” he said.

Per Millar, Atterx has so far developed two products that are “ready to launch” into the first phase of FDA clinical trials. The first is a drug intended to prevent catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). CDC data shows that CAUTIs represent more than one-third of the 1.7 million healthcare associated infections (HAIs) that occur each year in the United States. HAIs are infections that patients pick up in the hospital or in the course of medical treatment. Typical estimates point to CAUTIs causing more than 13,000 deaths per year in the U.S.

“The first product we are developing actually prevents CAUTIs from occurring in the first place,” Millar said of the Atterx innovation. The product, called C-1205, replaces the traditional lubricant used to coat urinary catheters prior to their insertion into the patient.

C-1205 contains a harmless bacterium which forms a beneficial colony in the patient’s bladder that prevents UTIs from occurring.

“So we’re basically saying, ‘Why treat (a CAUTI) if you can prevent it?’” Millar said.

Prevention of CAUTIs will affect hospitals’ bottom lines, as Medicare no longer pays for the treatment of UTIs that were acquired while the patient was in the hospital.

“…(T)hat’s what has our ultimate customers interested in our product – because the hospitals are seeing that there is reimbursement for prevention of UTIs, but not reimbursement for the treatment of UTIs,” Millar said.

The second Atterx innovation is designed to treat Gram-negative bacteria, a category of bacteria associated with infections ranging from food poisoning, to swimmer’s ear, to wound or surgical site infections, to pneumonia, to meningitis.

Gram-negative bacterial infections can be difficult to treat, in part because their cellular structure makes them more resistant to various classes of antibiotics than many other types of bacteria. GN-4474, an Atterx Biotherapeutics drug, uses the process of cellular conjugation – defined by Nature as when “one bacterium transfers genetic material to another through direct contact” – to transfer a “killer plasmid” into the Gram-negative bacterial cells.

Essentially, once the conjugation process occurs, the killer plasmid is activated inside the Gram-negative bacterial cell; the pathogen, with no means of combating the attack, is destroyed.

GN-4474 is designed specifically to be used in the prevention of bacterial infections of burns, surgical wounds and other skin or soft tissue wounds.

Millar said that Atterx has made strong headway with both of these products as of late. Recently, the company closed on a $6 million funding round which will help pay for future testing and FDA trials for the C-1205 drug. GN-4474, meanwhile, “has been supported by the Department of Defense, as well as the National Institute of Health,” with cheerleaders as notable as Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the president of the United States.

It was in securing the latest $6 million in funding that Atterx built the bridge that will now bring the company to Traverse City.

Like so many others who have recently relocated to the region, Millar got to know northern Michigan first and foremost as a vacation getaway at Crystal Lake, where his family has been vacationing for more than 35 years.

He said in recent years he started sensing an entrepreneurial ecosystem that was present and growing, but “I didn’t know anything about it.”

Until one day, shopping downtown in Traverse City, he noticed a sign that read “20Fathoms.”

“So I walked in, and was just truly blown away by the fact that there was this tech incubator in little old Traverse City,” he said.

Things snowballed from there. Millar started making connections within Traverse City’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem, and he quickly perceived a place where Atterx might thrive. Through discussions with Boomerang Catapult’s Lowell Gruman at Boomerang Catapult and Northern Michigan Angels, Millar said things just “kind of took off from there.”

“I told my board of shareholders, ‘If Michigan-based investors can step up and contribute the final $2.5 million of our $6 million Series C preferred offering, then I think we should move the company to Traverse City,'” he said.

The funds were secured in September, allowing the company to focus on the operational aspects of the physical move.

Millar is already on the ground in TC, working from a desk (and soon a dedicated office) at 20Fathoms. The bigger undertaking is securing “some space for the actual lab capacity” which Atterx will need going forward; Millar said that search is currently underway.

Ultimately, Millar sees nothing but growth opportunity in Traverse City. Offering high-paying STEM jobs in the region and building out manufacturing capabilities locally are both on the to-do list for Atterx, as is playing a role in the development of some sort of “life science innovation center” in northern Michigan.

Millar, who said he’s already had conversations about the latter possibility with several locals, sees the concept as the next game-changer for health technology and innovation in Traverse City.

“The idea – which we floated with Lowell Gruman, and then quickly with others in town – was that Atterx could come into Traverse City and could at some point be the anchor tenant of a true life science innovation center with state-of-the-art lab equipment,” Millar explained. “And then, if that happened, I don’t think it would very difficult to attract other startup biotech or drug development companies to the area.”

