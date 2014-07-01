Balancing Act: The smart phone is mightier than the bank branch for millennials and Gen Z; banks, credit unions work to adapt

Local banks and credit unions are scrambling to up their technology game as they work to attract younger consumers who view brick-and-mortar branches as so 2010.

It’s a major issue for financial institutions at a time when younger millennials and those in Gen Z, born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, prefer doing everything from depositing checks to applying for mortgages from their smart phones.

“Folks don’t necessarily want to come into a bank or even go through a drive-through,” said Sid Van Slyke, senior vice president and market leader at West Shore Bank in Traverse City.

Banks and credit unions are also faced with this reality: older baby boomers who’ve been coming to bank branches for decades aren’t going to be rock ‘n’ rolling forever.

Those in the 18-to-39 year age group spend $143 billion a year and will be the largest segment of consumers by 2034, according to the Michigan Credit Union League.

The league recently launched its first digital-only video marketing campaign touting the benefits of credit union membership for young consumers who live much of their lives online.

“Every bank and credit union is wrestling with this issue,” said Jim Perry, Kalamazoo-based senior strategist at Market Insights, a community bank and credit union consulting firm in Seattle. “This is the next hair-on-fire moment for most community-based financial institutions.”

Local bank and credit union executives say their hair hasn’t ignited just yet. But many say they’re investing heavily in online and mobile banking technologies as the demand for financial services shifts away from traditional branches.

Fife Lake-based Forest Area Federal Credit Union, for example, recently launched Evergreen, what CEO Alex Lutke calls a “virtual branch.” Using Evergreen from a computer or smart phone, members can check account balances, apply for loans, open accounts and conduct other business through live video chats with customer service representatives and loan officers.

“This is a first step for us,” Lutke said. “We’re just dipping our toes into it. I think it’s important for financial institutions to keep up with technology.”

That’s especially true, he said, when many young adults would rather text or Facetime others than speak to them in person.

But Lutke and others say they’re not ready to take a wrecking ball to their brick-and-mortar branches just yet.

“What we’re seeing, and what seems to be the trend, is that younger consumers want a little bit of everything,” said Andy Kempf, CEO of 4Front Credit Union. “They still want branches where they can apply for car loans and mortgages, but they want to do their day-to-day transactions online.

“We have to kind of let them bank their way,” he added. “A number of people are talking about how branches are dead, but we’re not seeing that.”

Sid Van Slyke, whose bank specializes in serving business customers, said those customers expect the latest technologies combined with personal service.

For example, the bank provides scanners to business customers who deposit checks online. When the scanners malfunction – and they all do at some point, he said­ – West Shore sends a tech support person to the business to fix them rather than relying on call center tech support.

“You can’t neglect people and the service side,” Van Slyke said. “It still really matters.”

But branches are evolving from the days before the internet disrupted how financial services are conducted. They’re smaller, and many have replaced teller windows with ATM-like machines that feature remote human tellers. These are known as ITMs or interactive teller machines.

And local banks and credit unions continue to employ loan officers and personnel that can assist customers with account-related problems.

“There are still a lot of customers who want to walk into a bank and have a conversation with a subject matter expert,” said Seth Perigo, Huntington Bank’s Great Lakes Bay and Northern Michigan regional president. “I think what people want is options out of their bank. Does the bank have the skill set and tool set to meet me where I’m at in my banking life?”

A large share of bank executives admit the answer is “no” for serving their young, digital-native customers.

Nationwide, only 50% of bank executives surveyed this year by Bank Director magazine said they believe their banks have the tools in place to effectively serve millennial customers. Just 25% said they were effectively serving Gen Z customers.

More young consumers are deciding the needs of their banking lives can be met outside of the traditional banking and credit union worlds, threatening the future of main street financial institutions.

They’re establishing savings and checking accounts at big online banks, such as Ally Bank and at “fintechs” like Chime, applying for mortgages through their smart phones and using payment apps such as Venmo.

“There’s a big fear (about new competitors) in the financial space,” Kempf said.

Many banks and credit unions are losing out to national online financial services providers, Perry said.

“One of the areas where they’re not doing a good enough job is on mobile banking,” he said. “Everybody offers it, but a lot of it is pretty basic. A lot of banks can’t complete opening an account online. That’s not going to fly, especially with Gen Z.”

But some traditional financial institutions have decided if they can’t beat their online competitors, they’ll join them.

4Front, for example, has invested in and is partnering with several fintechs – nonbank companies that use technologies to enhance and automate financial services.

One of those is Plinqit, a smart phone app that allows members to set a savings goal and receive rewards for meeting it.

Young consumers also want their banks and credit unions to have a social conscience, according to some executives.

“That’s not to say that high-yield accounts and low loan rates are not appealing, but (millennials and Gen Z) also put a considerable amount of thought into whether an institution is socially responsible and doing good within their community,” Karen Browne, CEO at TBA Credit Union said.

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, which has two branch offices in Traverse City, has a foundation called the Desk Drawer Fund, that invests in a variety of causes, including stable housing and youth empowerment programs.

“Younger generations, including Gen Z, are looking for financial institutions­ – and other companies, as well – that align with their desire to do social good,” said Deidre Davis, MSUFCU’s chief marketing officer.

Banks and credit unions also are trying to attract the next generation of customers through financial literacy services offered online and at local schools.

West Shore Bank this month is starting a free series of educational seminars for young business startup owners called “Business You” at its community engagement room in the bank’s new Traverse City office.

“We want to make relationships early on,” Van Slyke said.

But the most important thing banks and credit unions can do to remain viable is to place an unrelenting focus on providing digital financial services, according to Perry, the banking consultant.

“If you’re spending millions on branches, that’s capital you can’t deploy to digital,” he said. “You’re really already behind the eight ball every day you don’t make a commitment to change.”

