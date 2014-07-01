Barnwood and Baked Goods: Two BIPOC business success stories

by Craig Manning

A rapidly growing business that reclaims and repurposes old barnwood. A new northern Michigan bakery that is bringing a surprising fusion of French and Asian flavors to Traverse City’s foodie scene.

These are just two of the companies that belong to Traverse City’s growing BIPOC business community. As northwest Lower Michigan becomes a more and more diverse place, that business community is growing, too – and bringing unique and innovative business ideas to the fore in the process.

This month, the TCBN honors the BIPOC business community by shining the spotlight on a pair of one-of-a-kind success stories.

Lake Ann Barnwood

These days, Lake Ann Barnwood fields calls and emails from all over the country – and sometimes even beyond – about helping customers turn old barnwood into custom furniture, home décor, art pieces, and more.

When the business got its start back in 2017, though, it was simply because owners Joe and Tyasha Harrison had an old outbuilding on their property that had fallen into disrepair.

“We had this building that was just kind of falling apart,” Tyasha recalled. “In theory, the way it looked was beautiful. But it was also kind of creepy; there were trees hanging over it; there were things growing out of it; the floorboards were falling through.”

Rather than let the building sit there and continue to deteriorate, Joe – who has a background in construction and carpentry – took up an ambitious project: Turning the decrepit old barn into a safe and livable mother-in-law suite.

“At the time, Chip and Joanna Gaines (of the popular HGTV series “Fixer Upper”) were just starting off with their ‘farmhouse chic’ look, and everybody was vibing off of that,” Tyasha explained.

Barnwood was becoming popular because it could go with any type of style, she said.

“And Joe was like, ‘I don’t know how long (this trend) will last … but if I can just go tear down barns and use that material to basically rebuild this house, we could save a lot of money,’” she said.

The trend lasted – to the point where Joe’s backyard rebuild eventually became a full-fledged business. Joe quickly developed a knack for dismantling old barns from top to bottom, saving as much material as he could” – whether it came from siding, doors, roofing, or silos.

At first, most of that wood went into the Harrisons’ new mother-in-law suite. Eventually, though, the couple had more barnwood than they could use and started selling the extra out of their backyard.

“People would pull into our yard, they’d pick out a piece of barnwood, and then (Joe) would upcycle it,” Tyasha said. “We’d build barn doors; we’d build tables; we’d build wall installs; we’d build frames; we’d build mantels.”

The business has grown from those humble beginnings, largely on the strength of word-of-mouth. Some customers just want a wooden showpiece for their homes and come to the Harrisons seeking both the wood and the craft.

Others have old family barns on their property that they want to tear down, but also want to find ways of preserving the wood. Some clients want to build entire new homes out of reclaimed barnwood. By doing all those things and more, Lake Ann Barnwood has developed a reputation as a leader in its (still growing) niche.

By 2019, the business had grown enough that it needed a proper storefront, now located at 1765 Park Dr. in Traverse City. And while the Harrisons fretted that the pandemic might kill Lake Ann Barnwood before it even really got off the ground – “We weren’t sure we could stay afloat, just because all the builders around us that were shutting down,” Tyasha said – the opposite ultimately proved true.

“The loss of lumber in those big box stores, and the pricing of it, geared people more toward us,” Tyasha explained. “People were saying, ‘Well, I can’t pay that much for this lumber,’ or ‘Well, they don’t have what I need. What do you guys have?’ We kind of prospered (during COVID) because we had the material that people needed.”

Now, Lake Ann Barnwood is a business with national – and sometimes even global – reach. Tyasha said the pandemic-era uptick in demand and word-of-mouth has meant that Joe’s pieces are sometimes shipping downstate or even across Michigan lines – to Ohio, or Florida, or New York. Some of Lake Ann Barnwood’s work has even made it to far-off places like Hawaii and Brazil.

For Tyasha, Lake Ann Barnwood still feels like a small homegrown venture – even if, in terms of impact, it’s evolved beyond that.

“I think we’re still learning and growing and doing things that we can do within our capacity,” she said. “But once that wood leaves us it really does go all over the place. And that’s pretty cool.”

Merlyn’s Patisserie

Jun Dupra and Anna Kucharski were 16 and 19 years old, respectively, when they moved from their native Philippines to Mancelona. By that point, the brother-sister pair had been separated from their mom for roughly a decade, living with relatives until their mom earned enough money to send for them.

“She raised us as a single mother going abroad and being a domestic helper,” Dupra said.

When Dupra and Kucharski did make their move to Michigan from the other side of the world, they brought something with them: a passion for food.

Now, the two are making that passion into a Traverse City-based business called Merlyn’s Patisserie, named in honor of their mother. Billed as “an Asian-French inspired patisserie,” Merlyn’s focuses in particular on pastries and desserts – from cakes to eclairs to macaroons to croissants.

The wrinkle is that Dupra and Kucharski are giving these familiar French desserts an Asian twist. One item on the menu is a yuzu cheesecake croissant, which trades the perhaps-more-common lemon curd for yuzu, an East Asian citrus fruit known for its extremely sour flavor.

The signature menu item, meanwhile, is the ube croissant (pronounced ooo-beh), which folds purple yam – a popular dessert ingredient in the Philippines – into the flaky pastry of the croissant. The brilliantly purple yam has a nutty, vanilla-like flavor – and has become something a sensation among Merlyn’s Patisserie converts.

Those converts largely found their way to Dupra and Kucharski’s unusual pastries and desserts at the Sara Hardy Downtown Farmers Market, which Dupra said still drives much of the business’s sales.

Launched in May 2022, Merlyn’s Patisserie only just hit its first birthday, and while Dupra and Kucharski moved into a commercial kitchen space at the Cherry Capital Foods headquarters on Barlow Street earlier this year, they still have no public storefront.

Thanks to the farmers market, though, sales numbers are continuing to grow. Per Dupra, Merlyn’s Patisserie sold about 800 “intricate pastries” per week at the Sara Hardy Farmers Market last summer. This year, the business is aiming to bring that weekly number up to 1,000.

And they’re well on their way: On Father’s Day weekend, which Dupra said tends to be one of the first really busy farmers markets of the summer, Merlyn’s Patisserie sold out of its stock.

Long-term, Dupra hopes Merlyn’s Patisserie can grow enough to trade its commercial kitchen space for its own brick-and-mortar space – complete with a proper storefront.

This dream might take a while, he says.

“It’s just the two of us, no investors, and we’re at least trying to keep it just the two of us so that there’s no one to answer to, profits-wise,” he said. “But hopefully two to five years from now, we’ll have a small bakery where customers can sit down and enjoy the things we make.”

Dupra says the goal they have is to give people another choice.

“I feel like Traverse City has such a huge customer base that there’s no reason for competition (among businesses like ours),” she said. “I’ve never really believed in competition, even growing up.”

She says that being able to bring something new to the table is what the pair believe in.

“…(t)o make it so that people have more choices, that’s always going to be a win for us,” she said.