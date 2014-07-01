Beauty Spot: Madison Malmstrom finds serenity running her own spa

by Kierstin Gunsberg

Living under the stress of the Las Vegas sun and a fast-paced career in the fashion industry was destroying Madison Malmstrom’s skin. So, at the behest of her hair stylist, the 20-something booked a spa facial hoping for a little R&R and a fresh complexion.

What she wasn’t expecting though, was a totally fresh perspective.

“I fell in love with how much this person helped me with my skin and with giving me this space to breathe and so I felt really drawn to wanting to provide that for other people,” she said.

With this realization, Malmstrom ditched the desert heat and trekked back to her childhood stomping grounds of southern Michigan to attend East Lansing’s Douglas J. Aveda Institute where she studied cosmetology and esthiology.

After graduation, she worked in various roles as an esthetician at The Homestead’s Lilyjade salon and Spa Amira as well as at Crystal Mountain Resort’s spa, with a future goal of establishing her own spa when the time was right.

That time began to unfold in March of 2020 when Malmstrom and her family gathered in northern Michigan to be with her dad, who had spent years battling terminal cancer.

During their pandemic-era time together, she took comfort in the iconic call of the loons who nested near her parent’s home on Little Platte Lake, her dad consoling her with a reminder that whenever she heard that peaceful call it would be his way of saying “hello.”

“After he passed, (my husband and I) decided to spend the whole summer out at my parent’s place with my mom to grieve. And there was no rush to go anywhere because nothing was open,” reflected Malmstrom.

An idea germinated of opening her own space.

“It’s been something that’s been in the back of my mind since I got into this industry,” she said.

In 2021, that idea came full circle when Malmstrom opened Lugn (pronounced “loon”) Esthetics in Traverse City. Located in The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, the spa’s name represents not only Malmstrom’s connection to her dad, but to her Swedish heritage with its meaning of calm.

“I wanted it to be a word that could really encompass the feeling I wanted people to have when they came into my place,” she said.

That place is a luxurious, yet warm suite ensconced in black walls and topped off with dark green and gold accents, cozy lighting, and relaxing jazz music.

Lugn’s service menu features one-time services at a range of price points, starting at $15 for a lip wax and $25 for brow tints to $350 for body and facial treatments.

She also offers a 12-week Transformative Journey package that includes biweekly facials, take-home products for clients to incorporate into their skincare routine, and personalized consultations for specific skin concerns.

Malmstrom handles everything from keeping her spa clean and tidy to processing transactions at the end of each visit. Through word-of-mouth, she now has a waitlist.

“I’ve never done paid advertising,” she said.

A big part of that experience has been ensuring that her clients feel at ease throughout every moment with Lugn, from diffusing essential oils in her spa room to directing them to an efficient online booking system.

Her product lines supplement her services.

“I want to make sure that I can target multiple skin concerns and conditions while also keeping in mind people’s personal beliefs … if it’s organic or more science-driven, or even if it’s plant-based,” Malstrom said.

Lugn’s inventory also includes luxury brands like HydroPeptide and the Hale & Hush line which she chose specifically for her oncology clients. She incorporates this line into a service called Healing Touch, which uses gentle massage and energy work.

“Everybody has such a personal relationship with their skin and how they want to treat it,” she said. “So, I want to make sure that I provide options for all people and also for all budgets.”

With swarms of visitors passing through Traverse City, Malmstrom prioritizes her local clients, flexing her hours to align with their schedules. She also includes evening hours, taking into account that many of her clients are working during the day – all factors she’s accounted for thanks to her previous years in the industry.

“Some places I worked at taught me exactly what I would want to bring to my own business and how I want to manage my own team, and some taught me exactly what I would not want to do,” she said.

For the future, Malmstrom is looking ahead to the possibility of expanding her business out of its one-room suite and growing her client base on a grander-scale.

“I still have that dream of creating that space in our community. I don’t know when, but I think that will be a forever goal of mine.”

Lugn’s Client Care Tips for Bodyworkers:

A personalized experience is key to client care.

I focus solely on each client and what they need on that particular day, not just for their skin but for them as a human being.

Utilize social media and a great website to inform and create trust with potential and current clients.

My Instagram shows my face, has reviews of services from clients, shows before and after pictures, and gives clients a sense of connection with me in between appointments.

Focus on client solutions, not an upsell.

I educate clients on what they need or don’t need and I’m honest and real about it. If they book a service that doesn’t suit their skin’s needs, I will adjust the service for them even if that means I’ll make less money.

Comfort and trust is in the details.

I created my space to be inviting, warm and cozy. From my color palette, the textures of linens and blankets, the type of cushions and bolsters on my table, to the aroma of the room, the lighting and the type of music.

See clients as humans, not just customers.

Everyone is going through something, all of the time, good or not so good, sometimes even terrible. Show up for them, be totally present for them, hold space for them, put intention behind everything you do for them, even in your touch. You have the power to impact someone so completely, to make them really feel seen, heard and important.