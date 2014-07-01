Before You Say Anything: The Untold Stories and Failproof Strategies of a Very Discreet Speechwriter

By Victoria Wellman

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

Several years ago, I traveled with a mentor of mine to give a brief overview of the program I was working with at the time. He was also presenting for his own organization.

The seminar was directed toward business development. Overloaded with information and thoughts, I flailed through my part and felt badly as we traveled back home. Knowing I was not happy, the mentor gave me some words of guidance: “The speech you prepare and the speech you make is never as good as the one played back in your mind on the drive back home.”

Much has been written about the challenges and fear people have for speaking in public. Most information for such situations has more to do with nerve calming remedies than the actual process of preparing a speech. The book “Before You Say Anything” written by Victoria Wellman examines these essential parts of speech writing.

Early in the book Wellman points out classic mistakes many speakers make. Overall, there needs to be a keen awareness for the audience and the situation. A speech given by a best man at a wedding has a far different objective than a keynote speech at an industry conference. Too many speakers focus the subject matter on themselves – not a good choice when giving a eulogy or presenting a speech as a rap song (Wellman has witnessed this).

The book emphasizes the thought and hard work necessary to prepare well. She goes through her process in a methodical way, beginning with assembling the material for the speech by digging into the speaker’s past experiences and personality. There’s a series of patterned questions she puts together for speakers to answer that will reveal personal details that can be linked to the topic at hand.

Like a crime-solving maven, Wellman gathers these facts and information about her subject and places them on a wall or board. This process links themes, story lines and reference points while filling in gaps in the subject’s story.

Wellman explains how this helps drive the narrative, deviating from the boilerplate format that an audience expects, based on the speaker’s biography or a small number of standard facts. The book shows how an enhanced story line connects the speaker’s topic and life’s work to disrupt the audience’s preconceived paradigm, turning a mind-numbing speech into something much better.

Besides writing an effective, scripted speech, “Before You Say Anything” offers solid advice on preparing for the speech itself. This includes understanding pauses, reacting to the audience’s reactions, and using (or not using) humor.

Throughout the book, Wellman gives an entertaining narrative of the process. We learn a lot about Wellman herself and the amount of effort she takes to prepare a thoughtful and entertaining speech.

She follows each of her steps with segments of actual speeches that drive home her points. Wellman has worked with an array of celebrities and takes care in fictionalizing these segments to protect the privacy of her clients.

Those looking for a prescriptive outline to work from for writing a speech will be disappointed and are probably missing the best part of “Before You Say Anything.” There are no flowcharts or diagrams. Readers instead will have to dig in and listen to the wealth of Wellman’s great material.

The book is part biography for Wellman; her enjoyable writing style mimics a well-given speech, sprinkled with practical advice, humor and powerful anecdotes. Wellman successfully bridges the skills involved with writing a speech along with the art of delivering it.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Michigan. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and “know-how” to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

Comments

comments