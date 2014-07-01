Bill of Health: Is back to basics the answer for healthcare transparency?

by Lauren Harris

It’s no surprise: Healthcare costs continue to spiral. To understand how and why, understanding the basic, yet key missing elements contributing to this collective crisis is important.

In most consumer-driven industries, the consumer has the ability to evaluate and determine which products they need/want and what they are willing to or can pay. This dynamic of basic consumerism includes a key component of the purchase process: understanding the price before the purchase in order to make the best decision to meet their needs, also commonly referred to as price transparency.

For most industries, price transparency is an expected feature of the buying process since the consumer is usually the one paying the majority – if not all – of the cost. It forces competition among suppliers and that competition requires constant innovation in order to continue to meet the buyer’s evolving needs at the price the market can sustain.

The healthcare industry has historically been the exception to this standard purchase process. To this day, healthcare consumers have been shielded by their insurance from the majority of costs, so naturally patients had little need to understand costs beyond their deductible cost share.

This dynamic has disrupted the normal buying process and many believe is one of the ways we’ve arrived at uncontrolled and unsustainable healthcare cost increases. The best way to illustrate an example of this is by inserting a commonly transparent and purchased good, like a car, into the current healthcare purchase process.

Imagine an employer purchases an insurance policy to cover costs toward their employee’s transportation needs in case of an accident. In exchange, the employee is guaranteed the ability to purchase a new car for $1,000 or less (their deductible) regardless of the total cost of the car.

The insured employee has an accident and needs a new car, so they visit a dealership their repair shop referred them to. There the buyer and the seller both know the buyer only has to pay $1,000 toward the cost of the car, so the buyer is unmotivated to ask for other dealership options and neither has interest in understanding the cost beyond their $1,000 deductible.

The result: The buyer purchases the car from the one and only dealership they visited and bought the moderate to high-priced model without knowing if there were more cost-effective options to meet their needs. That purchase decision is then used to influence the insurance premiums the following year for that same policy.

Since the price of a knee replacement in northern Michigan can vary between $19,000 – $78,000, this example with a car purchase is a very realistic example of our current healthcare landscape and the vast range an employer’s health plan could pay for the same medical procedure at different facilities.

In the past 10 years, consumers’ protection from costs have disappeared as family health insurance premiums have increased 64% and deductibles exceeded wage increases by 84%. As the consumer cost shield dissolves in reaction to rising premiums, insured patients and employers sponsoring insurance coverage are shifting their expectations of price transparency and also beginning to evaluate the value of that care for the price.

With pressure from consumers, employers and the government, many insurance companies have taken steps to provide information on their negotiated pricing in an easy-to-digest and consumer-friendly fashion by building online shopping tools that allow their members to search for upcoming procedures and compare costs between facilities.

Some have even provided financial incentives to reward consumers who are willing to change their long-standing behavior and shop to make cost-effective decisions. The Achilles heel of these solutions is those tools are largely reliant on the healthcare providers allowing the insurance companies to publish their prices and the pricing is only a reflection of that specific carrier’s ability to negotiate.

Enter the government.

In 2019, former President Trump signed several pieces of federal legislation that took effect January 2021 which formally required hospitals to disclose their pricing in the hopes of promoting consumerism and therefore competition and informed buyers. The final rule added two new major requirements: First, hospitals must publish discounted cash prices applicable to all uninsured patients and payer-specific negotiated rates for all services. Additionally, hospitals must publish price data, including expected out-of-pocket costs, for shoppable services such as an MRI that can be scheduled in advance, in an easily understandable format to facilitate shopping across different hospitals, such as a price estimator tool.

As of print, our largest local hospital system, Munson Healthcare, has complied with the regulation and released their online shoppable services tool which allows patients to search procedure pricing with the ability to select some insurance carriers for respective pricing.

This is a great step in the right direction. Currently, ambulatory and outpatient surgery centers like Copper Ridge Surgery Center and Alliance are exempt from this recent federal mandate. However, their pricing tends to be competitive due to their business model and they usually allow their pricing to be published on insurance company shopping tools because of it.

New healthcare competitors to our local market like Novello, which provides laboratory, X-ray and MRI services are also exempt from the transparency mandates, yet are still proactively publishing cash pricing for their services on their website to meet new consumer expectations.

Value and quality of care is another component that still needs to be addressed. When you consider long-term costs, value and quality are just as important when considering readmission costs and the impact to the patient long-term on their health. It’s similar to buying a car without knowing any quality or safety ratings.

More change is on the horizon within other layers of healthcare consumption. The recent No Surprises Act goes into effect Jan. 1, 2022 and includes even more reform to protect consumers from unexpected costs in emergency and out-of-network situations, and for those who seek out good faith estimates from providers.

Also, new broker compensation disclosure requirements under the Consolidated Appropriations Act (CAA) go into effect Dec. 27, 2021. The CAA requires covered service providers (CSP) to provide plan fiduciaries with information they need to assess reasonableness of total compensation, both direct and indirect, received by the CSP, its affiliates and/or its subcontractors. If your organization has not received a disclosure of broker compensation in the past, you should expect to receive this soon.

While the government is pushing for progression, employers who can’t afford to wait for additional reform are turning to employee education, narrow networks or self-funding their health insurance to take immediate control. Advanced claim analytics tools exist for self-funded employers to maximize transparency, identify opportunities for savings, improve health outcomes and manage risk.

Ultimately, every organization has immediate power to influence transparency and lower costs. To what extent they leverage it will determine its impact.

Lauren Harris is an employee benefits specialist with Advantage Benefits Group in Traverse City.

