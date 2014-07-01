Boat Race: Dealers still bullish on boating after COVID-era frenzy

Though temperatures remain cool and the threat of snow lingers, summer is just around the proverbial corner – as is boating season. And even after two years of record-breaking sales, dealers remain relatively cautiously optimistic about what 2023 holds.

“There was a spike in 2020, ’21 and ’22. There’s been a genuine resurgence in boating,” said Kyle Oleson, sales manager and self-described boating evangelist at Grand Bay Marine. “I think we all realize we won’t post the numbers (this year) we did for the past two years. But there’s still strong interest.”

According to the international boating and boat sales platform Boatim, sales of boats have been on the rise since 2012. Then the pandemic and concurrent lockdown sent sales into overdrive as people considered boats a safe way of spending quality time outdoors with family and friends.

“The boat business has been strong the last several years,” said Tom Ervin, president of Walstrom Marine. “We see a bit of slowing in 2023 from the impossible pace of the past 24 months.”

Another impact of the pandemic is the fact remote working allowed people to live where they wanted to live rather than where they had to live. Sales of second homes boomed, and many summer residents moved to the region full-time.

For those with waterfront homes, a boat became almost a necessity. Even those who did not live on the water saw easy access to it a way to take advantage of the summer.

“One of the huge attractions of the area is access to water, from the big water to inland lakes, streams and rivers,” Ervin said.

As a result, boating, like other outdoor activities, got a huge bump in the wake of the pandemic, as people looked for ways to escape their homes and lockdown.

“We saw a lot of folks get back to family activities,” said Ervin.

He said the company’s five locations in northern Michigan position it well to serve customers throughout the region. That includes Traverse City: In 2020 Walstrom absorbed Traverse Bay Marine in the Chum’s Corner area. Last year the company itself was purchased by Continuum Ventures with Colony Marine and this year Walstrom purchased Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City, which will continue to offer sales and service under the Grand Bay name.

One unanticipated result of the run on boats was dealers and boat shops turning away customers as their inventories dwindled. Manufacturers scrambled to supply enough boats and enough parts as supply chains famously broke.

“In 2022 we had a record year, but there were still challenges with COVID and the supply chain,” said Brett Densé, the finance and team leader at Action Water Sports. “Slowly things have started to shake out. Our inventories are not pre-pandemic, but better.”

One question is whether there is anyone out there who still needs a boat. On that score, most dealers are in agreement: Yes, there are. And even those who already have one might want to trade up, or add to their fleet. Boatim points to increased ease of navigation and docking due to things like joystick controls and automatic docking, as well as cell phone, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections as tech innovations that are attracting buyers.

“There are lots of new features: Autonomous parking compensates for wind and current, and engines are economical and whisper quiet, with low maintenance,” said Ervin. “At (the Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas there was so much advanced tech. The boat does so much of the work today.”

Densé said improvements in external outboard motors rather than inboards that take up part of the boat’s interior, are sending more boaters in that direction.

“One thing gaining traction is the growth of outboards,” he said. “The power to weight (ratio), service and reliability are great, they’re quiet. It opens up seating inside the boat.”

Another innovative trend is the development of surf boats, where surfers can ride the wake behind the boat.

“They’re wildly popular. It turns northern Michigan into the endless summer,” said Densé.

Oleson agreed.

“Surf boats … continue to be the fastest-growing segment,” he said, describing interest as “exploding.” He said surfers use a rope to get up, then let go and ride the wake. The slower speeds make the water softer, and the surfer’s arms, legs and back don’t get as tired.

Other dealers say the tried and true remain popular.

“We primarily sell pontoons and fishing boats,” said Heather Leman, administrator at Long Lake Marina.

Even those standard favorites have seen improvements, especially with tritoons, where instead of two pontoon tubes there’s a third in the middle, lending the craft additional stability and the ability to harness greater horsepower.

“It’s like a living room on water,” said Leman.

A new player on the scene since January is Manitowoc Marina out of Wisconsin. Senior Yacht Broker Chuck New heads up the Traverse City location at the CenterPointe Office and Marina Complex.

New said the company’s lines include two that are new to the area: Axopar and Brabus Marine. He’s especially bullish on the former, a Finnish company whose boats boast a unique sharp entry bow design that slices through the waves while reducing drag and resistance, maximizing comfort and performance. They also have a pilot house that’s watertight, yet can open on the sides and roof.

“I call it the best of both worlds,” said New, noting it allows boating in nearly any weather and extends the season from April to October. The smaller vessels, at 22 to 28 feet, are perfect for inland lakes, while the 37- and 45-foot versions can handle Lake Michigan. The Brabus line, in contrast, is more traditional and geared toward high-end day boating.

While the pace may slow, those contacted are optimistic interest and sales will remain strong, and are backing up those thoughts with action. Densé said Action Water Sports is expanding, with additional showroom, offices, service department space and parking.

Ervin also remains bullish on the future of boating and the boat business, both in the short- and long-term.

“The Detroit and Chicago boat shows were very good. There’s still a lot of interest, still a lot of first-time buyers and trading up,” he said.

Now, with the boat show this month in Traverse City, consumers can see for themselves what’s new and exciting.

“We feel good about it,” he said.

Comments

comments