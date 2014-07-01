Book Review: “Everything is Figureoutable”



By Marie Forleo

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

When looking for books to review for this space, I have some rough guidelines. The book has to relate to the business world or personal growth for one’s profession. It hopefully was recently written. And the book has to be worth reading.

With this in mind, I recently ran across a New York Times bestseller with an unusual title: “Everything is Figureoutable.” Written by online sensation Marie Forleo, the title is derived from a phrase that Forleo’s mother coined.

Forleo grew up in a household with limited money and resources. This didn’t stop her mother from being creative with coming up with solutions for everything from stretching a household budget to home repairs. When Forleo would be frustrated with a problem, her mother would use the saying: “Everything is figureoutable.”

Part self-improvement book, part autobiographical, “Everything is Figureoutable” outlines the challenges that Forleo experienced and how she worked through them. This is done through the lens of paying close attention to what feels right and fulfilling, the book’s theme.

What results is a series of chapters that hone in on identifying what readers’ true beliefs and dreams are. Corresponding chapters walk through barriers, such as excuses and fears that prevent us from being true to ourselves and living satisfying lives.

Early on Forleo uses her own experiences of struggling when out of college, with endless false starts to figure out her life’s calling. Moving from one job to another, her inner voice kept telling her that things weren’t quite right. She accumulated plenty of frustration and personal debt along the way. Her saving grace was her work ethic, relentless drive and pursuit of alternative career paths until she found fulfillment.

At the end of each chapter, readers are encouraged to go through written exercises that provide a framework for applying that chapter’s message into a tangible lesson the reader can build from. One chapter explains why fear is something to embrace, take notice of, and relate to with positive outcomes.

According to Forleo, thinking of a worst-case scenario, examining the odds of it coming to fruition, and strategizing how one would solve bad outcomes if it did go poorly goes a long way toward minimizing that particular fear.

“Everything is Figureoutable” is a book that anyone along their career continuum can benefit from. Forleo provides a similar foundation that books from a generation prior centered on, such as “The Path of Least Resistance” by Robert Fritz and “The Psychology of Winning” by Denis Waitley. (If you’ve never heard of these, I urge you to look them up.) Forleo also weaves in plenty of motivational quotes, such as “limiting beliefs guarantees limited outcomes.”

Forleo has worked through and honed techniques that provide essential life advice missing from most recent personal improvement books and business biographies. She makes it very clear that the work we do has to come from our hearts. Simply working a job for the money and stability is why, according to the Gallup Corporation, the number of Americans today dissatisfied with their jobs is at an all-time high.

Forleo has a huge following through her web television show “MarieTV.” She is also the founder of Marie Forleo International, a business coaching practice that has evolved into a successful online business school. Out of this has come success for Forleo, including being named by Oprah Winfrey as “a thought leader for the next generation.”

“Everything is Figureoutable” is the relatable cornerstone of Forleo’s overall work. Perhaps the best attribute of the book is the author’s fun, conversational writing style that exudes both relentless enthusiasm and, when needed, a sense of humor.

Don’t get hung up on the funky title with a made-up word. “Everything is Figureoutable” is a practical guide for those who are stuck in their work or those who are just starting out.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Michigan. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and know-how to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

