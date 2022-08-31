Building a Future: Pressure on the construction industry sparks creative measures

There’s plenty of room to grow in the construction field.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that nationwide about 723,400 openings each year, on average, are projected to come from growth and replacement needs from 2021 to 2031 for construction and extraction occupations.

Overall construction employment is projected to grow 4% in that decade, which is about as fast as the average for all occupations.

There’s more momentum locally. Rob Dickinson, business services regional director at Northwest Michigan Works!, says construction jobs grew at an average rate of 6.5% from 2019 to 2022 and accounted for 7.5% of jobs in the northwest Michigan job market.

“Construction continues to project high demand,” Dickinson said.

Short-term projections through 2023 show the construction industry as the third-highest growth industry in Michigan, behind leisure/hospitality and professional/business services, said Dickinson, adding it is expected to drop to sixth by 2030.

The lack of labor

But even with those growth predictions, are people coming to the field?

The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) says no. Their 2022 workforce survey reports that 91% of construction firms are having a hard time finding workers to hire, driving up costs and project delays.

Lauren Tucker, executive officer of the Home Builders Association Grand Traverse Area, agrees the local hiring outlook is challenging.

“This is not a new issue to the construction industry, on both sides – residential and commercial,” she said.

Tucker points to many causes, including 2008’s Great Recession which caused many local tradesmen to leave the area and the decades-long practice of steering high school students away from the trades.

“We have told young people for years that they need to go to college to make something of themselves, while there are respectable and lucrative careers in the skilled trades that you can begin learning and earning the day you graduate high school,” she said.

To incentivize entry into the field, construction companies have gotten creative. The AGC survey found that 29% of respondents have lowered hiring standards (e.g., education, training, employment, arrest record, drug use or testing policy); 42% have initiated or increased spending on training and professional development; and 86% have increased base pay rates.

Dickinson echoes these incentives, noting that hiring and retention strategies for northern Michigan construction businesses also include offering apprenticeships and professional development in addition to higher pay, more benefits, referral bonuses and loyalty bonuses for staying longer than six or 12 months.

“All that said, the most successful way to attract new employees is to build awareness and show off your work culture,” he added. “All businesses are offering bonuses or paid time off … but those that can show that you are a company that cares are coming out on top at this point.”

The cost of doing business

As construction businesses struggle to find employees, they also struggle to source building materials. Supply chain issues, material shortages and soaring costs created a perfect storm in 2021, and though 2022 was more stable, the monetary ripple effect has been felt from suppliers to builders to homebuyers.

The drastic shift in lumber prices exemplifies the problem.

Trading Economics, which provides global historical data and forecasts for more than 20 million economic indicators, recorded the cost of lumber from 2018 to early 2020 as ranging from $304 to $639 per 1,000 board feet. Then, in conjunction with the pandemic-fueled decline in the construction job market, the price of lumber plummeted in April 2020 to $264.

That’s when the real trouble began. Prices climbed for the rest of 2020, then skyrocketed to $1,686 in May 2021 – a 538% increase in just over one year – with another peak of $1,464 in March 2022. Those were the two biggest spikes in Trading Economics’ 25-year tracking history.

At the time of publication, lumber prices currently sit at $365 per 1,000 board feet. Those price increases in turn have a direct effect on new building projects.

In AGC’s workforce survey, 58% of respondents cited increasing costs as a reason upcoming or expected projects had to be canceled, postponed or scaled back.

The need for housing

A tough hiring market and high business costs don’t seem like they would add up to more homes being built, especially at affordable prices for the buyer.

But a 2022 national housing report from Habitat for Humanity estimates that Michigan is short 87,000 homes, and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation shares that Michigan’s statewide housing plan estimates that 75,000 new homes need to be built every year “just to keep up with demand.”

In constrast, the Home Builders Association of Michigan forecasted that only 17,114 single-family home permits would be issued in 2022 (final numbers have not yet been released).

Meanwhile, local nonprofit Housing North specifies that Grand Traverse County needs an additional 5,715 housing units through 2025, 72% of which should be rental units.

According to Grand Traverse County’s online permitting portal, EPIC GT, 311 new construction residential building permits were issued in 2022 – most of which were single-family units – along with 10 permits for manufactured homes, six for modular homes and four for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs.

The answer

The construction industry has open jobs and room for growth, but businesses are having trouble finding and retaining talent. There is enormous demand for housing in the state, but fluctuating costs are stifling opportunities to meet that demand.

Most agree the most important determinant in the health of construction businesses remains simple: A growing talent pool, says Dickinson.

“Issues that our local employers are facing include not having the talent pool they once had, trouble attracting the talent that is present, and when the talent shows up, they don’t have the necessary skill set,” Dickinson said.

Other contributing factors that are hitting the industry include the lack of affordable housing, lack of transportation and higher daycare costs, he added.

“Families are making decisions based on these issues, and construction employers in northwest Michigan are losing out,” he said.

