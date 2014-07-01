Cannabis Coming: Traverse City finally issues adult-use marijuana licenses

It only took four years and four months, but the City of Traverse City has finally issued its first-ever retail licenses for adult-use marijuana.

On March 9, the city released a list of 16 operators that have been approved to open recreational cannabis dispensaries within city limits.

While adult-use weed has been allowed in Michigan since 2018 when voters approved a ballot measure to legalize the drug, Traverse City was slow to opt into the market and faced considerable controversy (and even a few lawsuits) in its attempts to draft an ordinance that would bring recreational dispensaries to the city’s 8.6 square miles.

Last August, the city finally opened up an application window for licenses, ultimately netting 16 applicants. All 16 have now been approved for licenses.

Now the big question is, what happens now that recreational cannabis has arrived in northern Michigan’s biggest population hub? To find the answer, the TCBN took a look inside two dispensaries – one that has been operating as a medical marijuana shop in town for more than three years, the other of which is a total newcomer to the local cannabis market.

House of Dank is one of 12 operators that the City of Traverse City licensed to open medical marijuana dispensaries through a lottery process held in May 2019. The brand currently operates nine dispensaries throughout the state of Michigan, including stores in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Saginaw and Ypsilanti.

Traverse City Cannabis Company, meanwhile, is one of four new operators that will be opening recreational marijuana dispensaries in Traverse City. As approved, the city’s ordinance ultimately allowed for up to 24 adult-use licenses, which opened the door for businesses that hadn’t gotten medical permits to join the TC cannabis market. The four businesses in this category will be licensed only for recreational weed, while the 12 pre-existing operators will be allowed to conduct both medical and adult-use sales from their premises.

Mike Rudolph, owner of Traverse City Cannabis Company, is excited about the opportunity to set up shop in town, but knows his business will have some catching up to do when it opens in the former Oakwood Veterinary Hospital building at 924 Hastings St.

“We are at a bit of a disadvantage, since we are not one of the original medical facilities already up and running,” Rudolph said.

Not only do the existing stores have more brand recognition for locals after two-plus years of operation, but they also have facilities that have already gone through extensive renovation processes.

“We do have a location that is right next door to our cultivation facility, but we still have to complete our remodel of that property,” Rudolph continued.

At press time, there was no timeline of when the facility will be completed, but Rudolph says they anticipate being open for business before the summer rush.

Once open, Rudolph hopes Traverse City Cannabis Company can build a competitive edge with its hyper-local business philosophy. By operating a cultivation facility right next door to its retail shop, the company will be able to source much of its own product with almost nonexistent logistical challenges. Rudolph thinks that model will appeal to TC locals.

“Once we are open, we plan on focusing on local products – ours included,” Rudolph said. “We see our ability to supply our retail store using our cultivation facility right next door as a large advantage.”

Not that the transition to recreational weed will necessarily be effortless for existing operators, either.

According to Mike DiLaura, general counsel and chief corporate operations for House of Dank, even existing medical operators still have to get re-inspected – both by the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency and by fire services – before they’ll get the go-ahead from the state to commence adult-use sales.

That process takes 10-14 days, and there are other housekeeping items – such as ramping up inventory – that can add some extra time. House of Dank aims to open for adult-use sales at its 514 Munson Ave. location by early April, and to be fully stocked in time for April 20.

Speaking of 4/20, House of Dank is planning to use the (in)famous weed-smoking holiday to get past the other hurdle of the medical-to-recreational pivot: reintroducing itself to a community that has gotten used to relying on shops in Kalkaska or Honor for their adult-use needs.

The dispensary is plotting an all out 4/20 bash to serve as a grand reopening of sorts – an event that House of Dank Traverse City Manager Ryan Green said will feature free giveaways, local food, vendors, DJs and other entertainment.

While there are always challenges to entering a new market, both Rudolph and DiLaura are optimistic about the future of cannabis commerce in northern Michigan.

When asked about navigating competition in northern Michigan’s (suddenly very crowded) adult-use market – as well as dealing with other challenges, like the inevitable business fluctuations caused by the seasonality of tourism – Rudolph pointed once again to Traverse City Cannabis Company’s goal of establishing a local-centric identity as a business.

“In terms of how the market for recreational cannabis in northern Michigan could turn out, we believe that it’s no different than any other specialty retail store in this area,” Rudolph said. “There will always be varying demands throughout the year for any business in our area, but our goal is to build up a loyal customer base through our high-quality customer service and locally-grown products.”

DiLaura, meanwhile, spoke to a growing narrative in Michigan that the recreational cannabis market is oversaturated and overextended. For instance, a recent headline from Crain’s Detroit proclaimed the following: “As more cannabis operations struggle, expect stores to close.”

The Crain’s story argued that “a variety of interrelated factors” – such as “tanking prices of flower” and “a questionable level of demand” for adult-use marijuana in Michigan – was creating trouble for operators and would likely lead to consolidation and store closures. That article also noted that Green Peak Industries Inc., the parent company of Skymint, is one of several major marijuana companies in Michigan that are currently in receivership – a step businesses take in hopes of avoiding bankruptcy.

Despite these signs of trouble, DiLaura is bullish about the future of cannabis in the Great Lakes state.

“The demise of the Michigan cannabis market has been widely over-reported,” DiLaura said. “In fact, the consumer cannabis market in Michigan is growing and incredibly strong. It’s likely the most resilient so far in the entire country.”

Colorado and California have recently seen decreases in cannabis sales, but Michigan is continuing to see increases, DiLaura says.

“We are at a run rate of about $2.6 billion this year, and that doesn’t include Traverse City, which we believe is going to be a very large market, and it doesn’t include Detroit, because Detroit also just turned on,” he said.

DiLaura says that he believes Michigan is on its way to be a $3 billion-plus retail marketplace, which “sets it up to be one of the top five cannabis marketplaces in the entire world.”

In other words, DiLaura isn’t worried about House of Dank finding prosperity in Traverse City now that the business has a recreational cannabis license in hand – even with 15 other operators to fight for market share.

“We did some research, and we discovered that the Costco in Traverse City sells more alcohol and wine than any Costco in their entire system,” DiLaura said. “We think that’s indicative of what people do in Traverse City.”

DiLaura says northern Michigan is a magnet for upper-income people who are coming north to vacation and hang out.

“So, we think those alcohol sales will translate to cannabis sales, and we think the Traverse City marketplace is probably somewhere between $100 million and $120 million a year in aggregate market size,” he said. “That is significantly enough demand to allow all 16 stores to thrive and compete with one another.”

