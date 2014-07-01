Changes Afoot: Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center now provides urgent orthopedic care

Changes are afoot at Great Lakes Orthopaedic Center. The practice boasts a new office at 401 Munson Ave., previously the office of Bayside Docs. CEO Jim Stilley said it will provide greater flexibility for staff and, more importantly, greater ease for patients in terms of seeing an orthopedic specialist.

The new office is offering what he calls “urgent orthopedic care” for people who have a need for an orthopedic expert but can’t or don’t want to wait for an appointment that may be a week or more away.

“We want to be the easy button, the path of least resistance for urgent orthopedic needs,” he said, such as slip and fall injuries. They may be painful and need and deserve quick, quality care, but they don’t rise to the top of the list at the ER, where life-threatening injuries or needs take precedence.

“It’s orthopedic urgent care. It’s better than the ER, and faster too,” he said.

He said for things like fractures or sprains, if you go to the ER, you go to the end of the line. And when you are finally seen, it’s typically not by an orthopedic specialist.

“The ER can stabilize, but still refer (patients) to an orthopedic specialist,” he said. “The hospital is there for very serious things. But when the hospital is trying to do everything, it can’t.”

While the practice could be seen as a competitor to Munson’s Orthopedic Institute, Stilley views the practices as necessary options to address a need. He acknowledged the challenge of providing easy access for people in an area that is still considered rural compared to metropolitan centers downstate.

“Our pockets of density are hours apart. I had eight doctors traveling one day a week. It’s not right to make all the patients travel 100 miles. It’s a challenge we and Munson have,” Stilley said.

When the building became available, his practice decided it was the right size and location for a new office as it was across town from its main office at 4045 W. Royal Drive.

“We’re trying to figure out the right amount of resources and get them to the right places at the right time,” he said.

And while the new Orthopaedic Urgent Care is set up to provide services, the practice is not only about quick fixes.

“What I have are sub-specialists: spine, hip, knee, shoulder, sports injuries,” he said. “We do a significant number of surgeries.”

The doctors at GLOC still provide service at their main office as well as surgery at both the Alliance Surgery Center and at Munson.

The practice is growing and Stilley said he is always on the lookout for additional staff members in numerous positions.

“We’re always looking to hire,” he said, mentioning techs, assistants and doctors. “You can’t have enough people. There’s more than enough work.”

