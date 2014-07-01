‘Changing Hourly’: Flying high in 2019, airlines’ growth has been grounded

In just a matter of days, our ability to move about the globe has been drastically changed. There’s a new normal of social distancing and staying at home. While we will miss our friends and family, it is in the best interest of everyone to take these directives seriously.

In today’s environment, it is truly important for us to live smarter. Cherry Capital Airport is committed to keeping you informed of the situation as it evolves. Cherry Capital Airport’s top priority has been to focus on the safety and security of those traveling during this health pandemic of the coronavirus/COVID-19. The safety of our passengers and our employees is paramount during these circumstances. We are in contact with public health and federal authorities including the Grand Traverse County Health Department, the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cherry Capital Airport will vigilantly watch for any changes issued by all health authorities.

Our business climate is changing hourly. The aviation industry’s financial performance went from the best of times to projected bankruptcy for many of our airlines. Many airlines are calling for emergency help from financial aid to finding places to park aircraft.

I’ve also heard from our friends at Allegiant Air. In an effort to stay nimble, this is what their executive team had to say in a recent press release: “In an effort to address reduced demand in leisure travel, Allegiant has already cut airline capacity by approximately 15 percent during April and May, a figure expected to grow to 30-35 percent with additional reductions to come. Flexible scheduling for seasonal peaks which is adjusted regularly to demand has been a core principal of Allegiant’s business model, and allows the airline to decrease capacity quickly and inexpensively.”

This message is similar to what all of our airline partners are experiencing. With these very real projections the Cherry Capital Airport team continues to be committed to changing its way of business in a way that will meet the needs of today and the future. It is more critical than ever that we work together and support each other. We will again see travel restored to the levels we saw just last month. The recent focus on non-aeronautical revenue will be a key revenue stream during this pandemic, helping to keep the airport moving.

The airport is doing the following to move forward:

We are cutting costs while continuing to keep safety and security at the forefront of our operation. We have frozen all capital spending. We are working closely with the airlines on current and future schedules. We are reviewing how to fill any revenue gaps by using airport unrestricted funds.

We care about your travels and your family’s safety, so when you have to fly, plan completely by doing the following:

Stay home when you are sick. Wash your hands often. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Follow good respiratory hygiene by covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or use a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of tissue immediately and wash your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Consult your health professional if you have any questions about your travel.

As your plans may be changing daily, please contact your airline for up-to-date information regarding your flight. Flight restrictions can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. Our team is posting daily new advisories from government agencies on our Facebook page and on our website, tvcairport.com. Thank you for the continued trust in TVC – Cherry Capital Airport.

Kevin Klein is the director of Cherry Capital Airport.

