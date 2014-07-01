Commercial Construction Update: Burdco and Spence Bros. report a full project pipeline into 2024

A balanced approach to business is keeping pipelines full and construction workers on an even keel, says one area commercial construction owner.

“I think the market is fairly healthy,” said Michael Brown, owner and president of Burdco Inc. “I’d call it good activity, but not overwhelming.”

Brown says that there is enough work in the pipeline through early 2024.

“It’s really kind of a sweet spot for us, because people don’t want to be overwhelmed, but we also have enough work in the pipeline to stay busy,” he said.

That’s not to say Burdco isn’t encountering any of the challenges that its construction industry contemporaries and competitors are. Brown said his company has learned the art of taking a “real measured approach” with the projects it takes on and how those projects are scheduled, avoiding situations where employees or subcontractors end up overworked and overwhelmed.

“There are definitely still some challenges out there,” Brown explained. “What we’ve learned is that you just have to manage your workload carefully to make sure you don’t get behind the eight ball or over-promise on a project.”

Regarding the labor shortages from a year ago, Brown says the situation has improved.

There are still a few blips here and there, but it’s not as crazy as it was a year ago,” he said.

Brown says that one possibility is that construction companies are just “used to it” now and have recalibrated in recognition of where limitations are.

“I don’t think hiring challenges are getting any worse (throughout the industry),” he said. “We know we need to be communicating on a regular basis, and that we need to make sure we’re not over-committing on projects.”

Bob Spence III, northern Michigan regional president for Spence Brothers Construction, agrees with the importance of being flexible and versatile. Spence Brothers works not only as a construction manager, general contractor, and/or subcontractor, but also on the project planning side with pre-construction services, pre-bond services, and feasibility studies.

“So, we experience pretty much all perspectives of the region’s construction market,” he explained.

At this time, budgeting and scheduling are probably the biggest challenges, Spence said.

“With inflation, material shortages and long lead times on various – and sometimes random – items, conservative planning is really the only answer,” he said. “With that, however, comes the prospect of higher cost and increased duration of construction – neither of which are very attractive to owners and end users.”

On the building side, Spence said labor shortages continue to create both budgeting and scheduling difficulties for Spence Brothers and most other construction companies.

The shortage also reduces the amount of work the company can take on, he says, which he says is “unfortunate.”

“…(T)here certainly has been plenty of opportunity out there up to this point,” he said. “Hopefully (that level of opportunity) will continue, but there are some obvious and ominous signs that there could be a slow-down in the coming years.”

The project pipeline

For now, both Burdco and Spence Brothers are keeping their project pipelines full – even if market challenges and labor shortages aren’t allowing them to take on as many projects as they normally would. Here are a few jobs keeping both teams busy this year and beyond.

Burdco

NanBop Farm: Introduced in 2022 by Heritage Broadcasting (9&10 News, MyNorth), NanBop Farm is an educational community farm and event center concept that is being developed on an 104-acre campus in Cadillac that currently houses the 9&10 television broadcasting studio (the Parthenon-like structure visible from US-131). Per Brown, Burdco recently got started on the multi-million-dollar, multi-phase project to build out the site. That process will bring farm support buildings, overnight housing facilities and a new event center to the site, among other assets. Phase 1, which encompasses the farm buildings, is currently underway, while phase 2 will focus more on the event/hospitality sides of the project. Brown expects the buildout will play out “over a two-year period.”

Spence Brothers

Lake Superior State University: Spence Brothers recently completed a $12 million contract as the construction manager for the new Lake Superior State Center for Freshwater Research and Education in Saute Ste. Marie. That project was in the works for years, officially commencing in fall 2019. A mix of underground obstructions and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the project, but Spence says the lengthy timeline was “worth it.” The project ended up winning a statewide award for top construction project from the Construction Association of Michigan.

