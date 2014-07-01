Connections for Growth: Inside Traverse Connect’s many education and training programs

by Craig Manning

While Traverse Connect might be known best for its efforts to recruit new businesses and professionals to the area, the organization also offers a lengthy list of training and education programs aimed at everyone from local middle school students to established business leaders.

According to Brenda McLellan, director of investor engagement for Traverse Connect, the organization has a professional development committee that meets regularly to formulate new training and education programs, as well as to revisit existing programs.

The goal, McLellan explained, is to be as responsive to the needs of local employers and workers as possible, and to provide training opportunities that help address skill gaps, improve leadership skills and build cross-industry professional networks throughout northern Michigan.

One example is Leadership Grand Traverse (LGT), a program that prepares participants for decision-making leadership roles in areas such as policy, program implementation and development. Each year, LGT brings together a different class or cohort of local leaders to learn about topics like diversity, equity and inclusion; the inner workings of state and local government; and economic and business trends in the Grand Traverse area.

The program has been a fixture of Traverse City’s chamber of commerce for more than 30 years, and counts a long list of local leaders among its alumni – from Grand Traverse County Commissioner Rob Hentschel to Traverse Connect President & CEO Warren Call.

While LGT has been around for a long time, McLellan noted that it is constantly growing and changing to meet the similarly evolving tenets of good leadership.

“Since I’ve been on board, we’ve taken a look at LGT each year to reassess how it works and what we need to add or take away from it,” McLellan explained.

Similarly, McLellan said the professional development committee is constantly seeking feedback from Traverse Connect’s membership businesses, to find out what their most pressing needs are in terms of education and training. The organization then looks for ways to bridge those gaps.

One recent example: In 2021, Traverse Connect conducted a local “Skills Gap Study,” surveying regional employers to find out why two-thirds of local businesses had unfilled jobs – and to get a sense of which types of positions were hardest to fill.

One hundred and twenty survey responses later, Traverse Connect came away with five conclusions, perhaps the biggest of which was the demand for skilled trades professionals. Across all sectors of the trades – from construction to manufacturing to transportation – local employers were struggling to find people with the ability or interest to fulfill job needs.

That takeaway led Traverse Connect to pilot a brand-new after-school program at Kingsley Middle School, aimed at sparking interest in the skilled trades among sixth through eighth grade students.

Called the Skilled Trades Explorers Program, that offering ran for eight weeks last fall and exposed students to a variety of jobs in the skilled trades through presentations and hands-on class sessions with local trades professionals. The program also focused on dismantling some of the myths and stigmas around the skilled trades and spotlighting the significant income potential and job prospects to be found in professions like welding, electrical work, carpentry and more.

The program ultimately drew 20 kids and garnered a strong response from students and parents alike.

“The kids really loved it, and the parents rated it four-and-a-half out of five stars,” said Camille Hoisington, director of ecosystem development for Traverse Connect.

The strong response to the program – particularly to the tactile, hands-on portions, which Hoisington said resonated with the students – has Traverse Connect looking to expand the reach and impact for future sessions. If all goes according to plan, the program won’t even be a Traverse Connect program anymore, but will transcend and evolve in the hands of other providers.

“The ideal situation is we would see this program rolled out through TCAPS,” she said.

Other education and training programs that Traverse Connect offers includes:

Northern Navigators helps people relocating to the area learn about local employers, culture, housing, and more.

The Traverse City Young Professionals encompasses a whole range of professional development opportunities for the business community’s younger members.

The annual Women’s Leadership Cohort fosters female leadership in northern Michigan by allowing cohort participants to identify the specific topics or skill areas they want to focus on throughout the year.

Leadership Roundtables take eight to 12 decision-makers from local small businesses and put them in a room together to discuss their experiences, achievements and mistakes with the aid of skilled facilitators.

Finally, the Mentor-Mentee Program, just launched in 2021, pairs up local movers and shakers so that they can learn from one another, one-on-one.

Many of these programs emphasize peer-to-peer learning, rather than utilizing more of a classroom or seminar-based approach. For McLellan, that model is ideal not only because it builds skills and knowledge while also forging a web of valuable professional networks in northern Michigan, but also because it automatically creates a system where each generation of local leaders is ready to help the next person in line.

“We’re excited about our Mentor-Mentee Program, because we believe it will develop and grow into just multitudes of individuals from our community that want to continue giving their time and participating in the program,” McLellan said.

In that program, mentors and mentees are paired up based on how they rate themselves in various skill categories.

“We say, ‘Here are 10 competencies; tell us how you rank yourself in these competencies,’ McLellan explained. “And then we pair the mentors and the mentees based on their level of competency.”

The Mentor-Mentee Program program isn’t age-limited or position-restricted, which means anyone can apply to be a mentor or a mentee. The idea is that, eventually, the mentees become the mentors for a later class of participants.

“It’s not geared toward young professionals specifically,” said Katherine DeGood, Traverse Connect’s director of marketing and communications. “We’ve had people that have participated in the program that are director level.”

For DeGood, that philosophy of trying to offer learning opportunities that are accessible to a wide range of different people, regardless of age, industry, or job level drives not just the Mentor-Mentee Program, but many of Traverse Connect’s training initiatives.

“Surely, everybody needs a little professional development on an ongoing basis,” she said. “We want to be here to provide that.”

