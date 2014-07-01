Do Good – And Do Well? The two sides of environmental, social and governance investing

by Rick Haglund

Investors who want to do good while doing well with their money have long been able do so on a somewhat limited basis. But a relatively new type of fund has taken socially responsible investing to a higher level.

It’s called environmental, social and governance, or more commonly ESG. This form of investing has exploded over the past decade or so with ESG-oriented assets under management in the United States expected to grow to $10.5 trillion by 2026, up from $4.5 trillion in 2021, according to PwC, an accounting and consulting firm.

ESG allows investors to put their money in clean energy companies; businesses that are committed to diversity, equity and inclusion in their workforces and corporate boards; and companies that produce safe, high-quality products.

“You can express your personal values in your portfolio,” said Mark Lundmark, executive director of wealth management and alternative investments in the Traverse City office of Morgan Stanley. “I’ve been in the business for 37 years and it’s amazing how much easier it is to do this” because of ESG.

Lundmark said there’s interest in ESG investing locally in an area blessed with natural resources. Many want their investment portfolios to reflect a concern for preserving the environment.

ESG is about 10% of his office’s business, but Lundmark said he sees that growing “substantially” in the future.

“People are so attracted to this area because of its natural beauty,” he said. “There’s a whole new subset of young people who have moved here. A lot of people are very conscious of the environment.”

Other investment advisers say they have seen limited interest by clients in ESG investing but can create ESG portfolios for those who want them.

Many investors are primarily concerned with maximizing investment income to meet significant future expenses, some advisers say.

“We’ve found that most people are more concerned with outliving their money, paying for their kids’ college or how to care for their elderly parents,” said Autumn Soltysiak, a partner at hemming& Wealth Management in Traverse City.

After years of skyrocketing growth, ESG investing experienced a significant slowdown last year mainly because investors and asset managers put more money into funds heavy with oil and gas stocks as prices for those commodities jumped in an inflationary economy.

Assets in ESG funds fell 20% last year in the United States, according to Investopedia, but experts say they expect them to bounce back.

“You still need automakers, oil companies and other traditional industries that don’t make the ESG cut,” said Jay Berger, a partner at Independent Wealth Management in Traverse City. “You can’t build an economy without them.”

There also is a growing political backlash against ESG funds by critics who call such investments “woke capitalism” that threaten to destroy the free-market system.

Eighteen Republican-controlled states, prompted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, recently prohibited state officials from considering ESG factors in state pension fund and other investments.

A joint statement released in March read in part, “The proliferation of ESG throughout America is a direct threat to the American economy, individual economic freedom, and our way of life, putting investment decisions in the hands of the woke mob to bypass the ballot box and inject political ideology into investment decisions, corporate governance, and the everyday economy.”

Blackrock, the world’s largest asset manager, has been pilloried by critics who say it’s bullying corporations to embrace ESG or be cut from its funds.

There also is a controversy over how ratings agencies calculate ESG scores that guide investors in picking socially and environmentally responsible companies.

Soltysiak pointed to Tesla, the world’s largest electric vehicle company, being cut last year from the Standard & Poor’s 500 ESG Index. That led to an angered Tesla CEO Elon Musk calling ESG a “scam.”

“Tesla, a company focused on sustainable energy, is a great example of the challenges (of ESG ratings) when it was removed from the S&P 500 ESG index last spring,” she said.

S&P said it tossed Tesla over alleged racial discrimination incidents at its California factory. The company has since been added back to the index.

While conservative politicians are lambasting ESG as un-American, most major corporations are embracing ESG principles—at least they say they are in their shareholder reports.

Some of these companies have been accused of “greenwashing,” making false or misleading statements about how their products are environmentally sound. A wide range of companies, including Nike, Walmart and Bumble Bee seafood, have been accused of the practice in lawsuits.

Ninety-five percent of large global corporations disclosed ESG results in financial reporting in 2021, up from 92% in 2019, according to a new report by Thomson Reuters, a financial information service.

But companies aren’t doing this for entirely altruistic reasons, said Joerg Picard, association professor of finance in the Seidman College of Business at Grand Valley State University. Most, in his view, see it as good business at a time when ESG is likely here to stay.

“They don’t do this primarily to help the world,” he said. “They do this to maximize shareholder value.”

Many companies are focusing ESG on their efforts to boost diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in their workforces, another target of the anti-woke warriors. In May, DeSantis signed a bill he asked for that prohibits Florida colleges and universities from spending money on DEI initiatives.

All these issues can pose a conundrum for investment advisers trying to guide socially conscious clients in making meaningful ESG investments.

General Motors, for instance, has said it plans to produce only electric vehicles by 2035. But the automaker recently announced it was investing nearly $2 billion to build the next generation of big, gasoline-powered pickups and SUVs at plants in Flint, Texas and Ontario.

“On face value, ESG (is) all good things,” Soltysiak said. “The challenge is that people’s values are nuanced and they can be difficult to align with complex companies.”

While it’s been given a name, ESG isn’t exactly new. Some experts say its roots go back to the 13th century when Catholic capitalists believed profit must not come at the expensive of morality.

Lundmark of Morgan Stanley said social investing occurred during some of the most significant recent historical events, such as the Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam War and South African apartheid. Formal ESG issues were first mentioned in the United Nation’s 2006 Principles for Responsible Investing report.

“It’s definitely not going away,” Picard said. “There’s a lot of investor interest. Most people are willing to pay a little more for investments they see as doing environmental good.”