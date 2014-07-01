Employers, Take Notice: The NLRB attacks non-competes

by Lindsay Raymond

In May, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) General Counsel released a memo announcing that non-compete agreements violate the National Labor Relations Act (NRLA), and that employers using them may face unfair labor practice charges.

While this memo is not a statement or ruling of law itself, it does detail how the NLRB will proceed going forward when prosecuting the NLRA. Further, a decision by the NLRB agreeing with the memo would in effect have force of law. Thus, under the Biden administration, the memo will likely have monumental effect.

Covered employers need to promptly evaluate their own use of non-competes and consider the risks of noncompliance.

How did we get here?

Imagine needing a little extra money, and seeing a job posting for a warehouse worker position at one of Amazon’s massive warehouses around the country.

The job requires you to pick objects off shelves and put them in boxes to prepare for shipping. Because the job is repetitive and physically demanding, Amazon pays several dollars above minimum wage. You apply and you are hired!

Before you start your hourly job, the company asks you to sign a template agreement regarding certain terms of your employment. In all of the excitement, you sign, begin working, and start packing those smiling boxes. However, you later decide that Amazon is not your “Prime” spot. You decide to leave.

As you are heading out the door, the company reminds you of the little piece of paper you signed upon hire. You read the highlighted paragraph and realize that for the next 18 months, you are not permitted to “engage in or support the development, manufacture, marketing, or sale of any product or service that competes or is intended to compete with any product or service sold, offered, or otherwise provided by Amazon…that (you) worked on or supported…”

If you violate that provision, the agreement says that Amazon will sue you. Who knows how many thousands of products you picked and shipped while working? What does Amazon NOT sell? As an hourly warehouse worker, you now feel trapped!

This was the case for many Amazon warehouse workers until The Verge technology news website published a story in March 2015 and set off a public relations storm for the online retailer. Almost immediately, under public scrutiny, Amazon announced that it was removing those clauses from its contracts for warehouse workers.

Since then, public scrutiny has turned to several other employers, from sandwich makers like Jimmy John’s to lampshade manufacturers like Canterbury. The question asked in these situations is always the same: Is it fair to make an hourly low-wage worker sign a non-compete?

Over the years, several states have answered that question with a resounding, “No,” and many others, like Michigan, have passed statutes that require such covenants to be narrowly tailored and based on legitimate business interests. Even so, PBS reported that nearly 40% of all American workers have, at some point, signed such contracts.

The FTC steps in

In January 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed a blanket rule that would have flatly banned non-competes as a violation of the Federal Trade Commission Act. The FTC stated that the use of non-competes has become a widespread and exploitative practice that suppresses wages, hampers innovation and discourages individuals from starting their own businesses.

The FTC estimates that approximately 18% of U.S. workers are currently covered by non-competes and that eliminating them would increase worker earnings by nearly $300 billion. As such, the FTC found them to be an unfair method of competition.

However, many critics of the FTC proposed ban felt that the ban was too much and ignored the legitimate uses of such restrictions for executives and other high-level employees who had access to the “secret sauce” information and trade secrets, and who received ample compensation for that bargain.

The FTC proposed ban has not been finalized.

Finding the right balance with the NLRB memo?

Although the NLRB General Counsel memo views non-competes through the same lens as the FTC, its reach is more limited. The NLRA is a federal law that protects the right of nonmanagerial, nonsupervisory employees to organize, bargain collectively with their employers, and engage in other protected concerted activity.

Thus, this crackdown on the use of non-competes by the NLRB would not necessarily impact the use of such clauses with true supervisors, managers, and high-level executives who might hold the “keys to the kingdom” of the employers’ trade secrets and proprietary information.

Studies show that trade secret theft robs our economy of $300-500 billion a year. Accordingly, employers may still be able to use narrowly tailored non-competes in those limited situations to protect those interests.

However, for the rest of the workforce, employers now should proceed with great caution. The NRLA applies to most private sector employers, regardless of whether they are currently unionized.

Further, Section 7 of the NLRA states that employees have the right to not only organize a union and bargain collectively, but also to discuss wages and benefits and other terms and conditions of employment, and take action with one or more co-workers to improve working conditions, among other rights.

The NLRB memo clarifies that non-competes violate those Section 7 rights by interfering with the employees’ ability to: (i) concertedly threaten or carry out threats to resign to secure better working conditions; (ii) concertedly seek or accept employment with a local competitor to obtain better working conditions; and (iii) solicit their coworkers to go to work for a local competitor as part of a broader course of protected concerted activity, among others. This memo is essentially an invitation to employees to file unfair labor charges against employers using such non-competes.

Considering the foregoing, employers should promptly consider their own use of non-competes and employee non-solicitation clauses in their agreements with non-managerial, non-supervisory employees.

Employers should work with legal counsel to consider and implement alternative protections and/or practices that incentivize retention, and encourage employees to protect and not disclose confidential information. Otherwise, the risk of noncompliance could be significant.

Lindsay Raymond of Danbrook Adams Raymond, PLC is a business owner and an experienced employment law attorney who counsels employers on workplace compliance. You can reach her at lraymond@darlawyers.com.