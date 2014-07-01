EOTECH: Making It in Northern Michigan

Gun-sight maker EOTECH is quickly settling into its new production facility in Traverse City.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based company has understandable reasons for expanding. In the past two years, EOTECH has doubled its sales through its three main customer bases: military (especially special forces), law enforcement and civilian gun enthusiasts.

EOTECH’s bestseller is its holographic rifle sight. It’s popular with all three groups.

Since opening the local plant in June of this year, the company has recruited 65 employees – not just in Traverse City but from across the region. That’s surprising considering the difficulty many northern Michigan companies are experiencing in recruiting and retaining workers.

CEO Matt Van Haaren says it’s worked because his company offers “very competitive” salaries plus what he calls the “Cadillac of benefit plans.”

It also helps that EOTECH teaches the necessary skills on-site.

“So you can start with no experience,” Van Haaren said.

Van Haaren says he measures employee satisfaction by the high number of job referrals his workers give to people who might want to join the company. But that drive has its challenges, too, he says.

“My greatest professional challenge is to lead the organization while also giving individuals the freedom to be creative – to think of ways to improve productivity and safety, streamline work, find ergonomic solutions,” he said. “As a CEO, you have to think a lot about processes and policy, but I want to make sure that doesn’t inhibit employees. I try to minimize the administrative burden – the paperwork.”

Like any workplace, however, there are pressures. EOTECH promotes a “zero defect” culture. Customers – whether special forces operatives, members of the law enforcement community or private citizens – expect high quality from EOTECH. (It was mostly the latter group that helped double sales.)

At the same time, the connection to the military and police has increased brand recognition.

“These products go to the folks who protect us,” Van Haaren said. “Our work with them proves to all of our customers that we produce the very best.”

He points to the fact that Robert J. O’Neil, the Navy SEAL credited with killing Osama bin Laden, used an EOTECH holographic sight.

This is not a technology that goes unnoticed by would-be copycats. In fact, EOTECH recently won a $100,000 settlement that Van Haaren says makes it clear that the company is serious about protecting its brand. (He is particularly wary of Chinese infringement.) EOTECH’s website even features side-by-side photos of its products next to various fakes so that potential buyers will be able to identify the real thing.

It’s also the kind of equipment that shouldn’t fall into the hands of certain people, so sales of holographic rifle sights are closely monitored by the U.S. State Department, the U.S Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and EOTECH itself.

That’s important, since roughly 20% of EOTECH’s sights are sold abroad.

Meanwhile, the future looks bright for EOTECH. Over the next three years, the Traverse City facility is slated to expand to 150 employees, which will match the size and production capability of its existing plant and design headquarters in Plymouth.

In January, EOTECH plans to unveil a new technology: holographic sights for pistols. Initially they will be built and tested by engineers at the Plymouth plant, but once that phase is completed, Van Haaren expects to quickly transition production to Traverse City.

Non-military sales remain strong, fueled in large measure, Van Haaren says, by a desire for self-protection. It’s not surprising, then, that the company openly aligns itself as a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. Van Haaren says EOTECH tries to hire folks who “have that same philosophy.”

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) sponsors this column. Its mission is to support a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing sector for a stronger economy; makegreatthings.org.

Comments

comments