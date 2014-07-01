From Strength to Strength: Finding success, happiness, and deep purpose in the second half of life

By Arthur C. Brooks

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

As we grow older, most of us question how we maintain our success and relevance. In his recent book “From Strength to Strength,” social scientist and author Arthur C. Brooks notes that many people later in their careers no longer feel as energetic or useful as they did when they first started out.

Brooks begins his book by describing an older man he overhears on a plane trip voicing his frustration with his life and decline, murmuring to his wife that he wished he was dead. After the plane lands Brooks realized that the man he accidentally eavesdropped on was a famous, gifted hero that Brooks had admired for decades. The experience made Brooks wonder, if this accomplished person isn’t happy in his later years, what does it say about the rest of us?

There is a distinction between the vitality of our work performance and what remains after what we consider work retirement. Through his research, Brooks finds that people go in two separate directions in the second half of their lives. One half gets happier and the other half tends to decline and be less satisfied. The question “From Strength to Strength” addresses is how does one crack the code in the second half of life to realize happiness and purpose. To get perspective on this, Brooks breaks things down into the two “curves” that we navigate during our lives.

The first curve which Brooks terms “fluid intelligence” involves a period when we are at our peak physical and mental performance levels. While in this curve we have the energy to focus, solve problems, innovate and get things done. The first curve emphasizes proving ourselves to others and ourselves. Yet some youthful habits of workaholism and success addiction have diminishing returns later on.

In a twist on the adage that “Youth is wasted on the young,” an inevitable decline raises the question of how do we grow and succeed when we won’t always possess youthful attributes that we did previously? Brooks believes that as we grow older, even in our early 40s, many of us lose the edge and stamina that we had in our 20s and 30s. Maintaining second curve success requires different skills and adjustments. To increase the odds of happiness and transitioning into the second curve, Brooks endorses a combination of leveraged wisdom and spiritual enlightenment.

During this “crystallized” second curve, Brooks believes we have to be honest with ourselves about our pending physical and mental limitations. This is not a time for fear but for understanding, working well with others, and being comfortable with situations. Brooks recommends leaning into our weaknesses and admitting our vulnerabilities, including meditating on death in order to beat our fears. Doing so allows us to live perhaps the most fulfilling part of one’s life.

Brooks discusses career paths that can correspond with satisfaction for each curve. One is the first curve success addict entrepreneur who sacrifices everything to succeed. As you can guess, this profile doesn’t age well. A counter are those with transitory careers who move from job to job or field to field, seeking new challenges. A third is a spiral career, or a series of mini-careers that blend one skill set successfully into others.

“From Strength to Strength” proves to be a well-researched, well-presented complement to earlier, similar books including: “Falling Backwards” by Richard Rohr and “The Road to Character” by David Brooks (no relation). Collectively, all three books work from an angle of wisdom and maturity, summarized with the notion that what will be written in our obituaries is ultimately more important than what we have written in our resumes.

And that man on the plane? Brooks does not reveal his identity. Instead he chooses to emphasize the approach needed to realize a fulfilling career and life.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Mich. Northern Initiatives provides funding to businesses in Michigan and “know-how” to organizations throughout the United States. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

