‘Happy, Pleasant and Grateful’: The legacy of Ken Schmidt

By Ross Boissoneau

The passing of Ken Schmidt leaves a void in the local real estate community. The CEO of Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors had been active in the industry for more than 50 years.

He had seen – and helped – the industry in this region survive and grow, despite setbacks such as challenging interest rates (in double figures in the ’80s), the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he died in February, the company his grandfather founded had expanded from a single office to more than 90 spread across three states. Despite its sprawling footprint, he worked to maintain its feeling of a hometown company – whether that was in Traverse City or Grand Rapids, Cleveland or Amelia Island.

Mike Schmidt, his son and company president, said the key has been partnering with those who share the same values: treating people right and providing value for their clients.

“We’d go down to Florida, and it’s the same attitude,” he said. “They’re just good people.”

The business has been a true family affair almost since its founding. It dates back to 1927, when Harold F. Schmidt opened a real estate company. His son Joseph joined H.F. Schmidt Real Estate in 1946, and his sons Fred and Ken became part of the company in 1962 and 1968, respectively.

The family connections continued with Fred’s sons Joe and Fred Jr. and Ken’s son Mike, his daughter Shawn Schmidt Smith and Ken’s wife Karen. It expanded to the fifth generation when Shawn’s daughter Carly – Ken’s granddaughter – joined the team.

Though it’s spread well beyond northern Michigan, the company maintains its long-time Traverse City headquarters. It now has locations throughout the Upper Peninsula and western Michigan, Ohio and Florida, even in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is one of the nation’s largest real estate firms, its 90 offices producing more than $5 billion in sales volume.

Ken’s influence reached well beyond his own company.

“Ken was a kind and thoughtful man in addition to being a leader in our industry,” said Kim Pontius, the CEO of Aspire North Realtors, the association of Realtors throughout the region. “His legacy will be in the business that he built with his family and the many lives he touched in this community, including mine.”

John Martin, owner of the Martin Company in Glen Arbor, called Ken a pioneer in real estate.

“He was willing to try new ideas, hence joining the Coldwell Banker company (as a franchisee) in the 80s,” said Martin, who worked for Schmidt Realtors for 17 years before opening his own brokerage in 1997.

Alice and Mike Shirley became friends with Ken and his family before going into the business themselves. He helped them find their first home in the area, then invited them to a barbecue at his parents’ home even before they’d closed on their home.

Over the ensuing years, they became good friends. Their children were about the same age, and they got together often, even went on vacations together.

“He was very generous. He never looked for accolades for himself. He was very humble,” Alice said.

When she approached him and asked whether he thought she could become a Realtor, he told her that not only could she, he wanted her to work for him. Which she did, for 14 years. Even after she left to work for Real Estate One, they maintained their friendship.

“For the next 20 years, Ken never treated me other than as if I was still working there – the same hugs, the same jokes,” Shirley said.

Martin agreed with that assessment. He said the family atmosphere at the company went beyond the workday.

“As I look back on the golf outings, ski days, family summer picnics and the annual Christmas parties, Ken was the one who made it happen,” he said.

That wasn’t uncommon. Mike said those who would leave for other companies were always treated with respect.

“You work with them, not just compete. Always treat people right,” he said.

While he was all about real estate, that wasn’t all he was about. Family and faith were cornerstones for him, often merging one into another.

“Real estate mixed into nearly every part of our lives,” said his daughter Shawn.

That included tagging along with him to the office on Saturday mornings.

“My sister, brother and I would play chase in the office while he worked,” she recalled. “To this day, even after a few extensive renovations, it’s a great setup for a good game of tag.”

Open houses were another opportunity for family fun, with the kids accompanying him, then playing hide and seek when there weren’t people visiting.

She said Sunday drives after church looking at real estate with whole family in the car were commonplace.

“He worked all hours of the day, yet also had plenty of free time … for fun with friends and family,” she said.

Shawn’s brother Mike agreed. “Real estate was always there, it was our lives,” said Mike. “At night he’d be working with kids all around.”

Bill Habich is a longtime Realtor with the company.

“We were good friends,” said Habich, who traveled to Israel with Ken. “We’d go hunting, go to church.”

Habich said Ken did a lot for others, often without anyone knowing.

“He served as a church elder for years and financially helped people,” he said.

Habich says he will miss his friend.

“It’s a void, a vacuum, but just part of life,” he said.

Bill Stireman, another longtime agent with the company, said Ken was always someone to go to with questions.

“He was very generous with his time, very kind and sincere,” he said.

Asked what was it like working for and with their dad, both Mike and Shawn said mixing business and family was never a problem. Just the opposite in fact.

“So fun!” said Shawn. “He was a natural – calm, yet effective and respectful in business. He was just happy, pleasant and grateful.”

Mike concurred, and said he’s tried to adhere to his dad’s philosophy and enjoyment of the industry.

“For him, work was never work,” he said.

