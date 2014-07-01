Health Check: A peek at Traverse City’s growing cluster of health technology

For years, there has been talk of building a health technology hub in Traverse City. As the heart of the state’s biggest rural health system and the growing home to tech companies and entrepreneurs, Traverse City is uniquely suited to that prospect.

For this month’s issue, the TCBN checked in on the progress of the health-tech hub vision by getting the inside scoop from three local players: the region’s health-tech incubator; a health-tech startup growing and thriving as it hits the 50-employee mark; and a brand-new startup just finding its footing.

HealthSpark

The HealthSpark program, part of Traverse City-based tech incubator 20Fathoms, has gone through one transformation after another since it first launched in 2019. Three years, two leaders, and a variety of different visions and programming initiatives later, the program still exists, but is looking for its next form.

Originally conceived by Andy Cole, 20Fathoms’ inaugural executive director, HealthSpark was intended at first to attract health technology companies to northern Michigan.

But much has changed since 2019 – in Traverse City, in healthcare, and within 20Fathoms. Cole stepped down from the executive director role at the end of that year and was replaced by Lauren Bigelow, who took the reins in January 2020, right before the pandemic started. COVID-19 created a massive dialogue around healthcare, particularly around the importance of telehealth and digital health technologies.

Fittingly, in May 2020 when Cleveland Clinic alum Jack Miner stepped in to take the lead at HealthSpark – taking over for the program’s original president, Jesse Wolff – his vision shifted the program more toward addressing the growing digital and telehealth needs of the healthcare industry.

Last year, the shifts continued. Under the leadership of Bigelow and Miner, HealthSpark rolled out its first major undertaking: an accelerator program aimed at convening the brainpower of more than 200 business and healthcare experts to help a class of fledgling digital health and telehealth startups “navigate the complex healthcare industry and successfully introduce their products.”

The HealthSpark Accelerator program successfully graduated a cohort of 10 startups last summer from Michigan and beyond. At the time, Bigelow praised the cohort’s “diverse” group of founders for building bold, transformational businesses and for creating solutions to problems particular to patients, providers and caregivers in rural areas like northern Michigan.

Fast-forward to March 2022: Both Bigelow and Miner have moved on from 20Fathoms. Eric Roberts took over as the organization’s third executive director in September, but as of now, HealthSpark has no new leader.

According to 20Fathoms’ Director of Marketing Keri Amlotte, HealthSpark is paused for the time being, but not dead. She said that advancing healthcare innovation continues to be a strategic priority for 20Fathoms, but added that the HealthSpark program will likely be retooled going forward.

Rather than pursuing a 2022 incarnation of the HealthSpark Accelerator, for instance, Amlotte noted that 20Fathoms is currently working with local and regional healthcare leaders and evaluating opportunities to develop the next phase of this healthcare innovation initiative in Traverse City.

The goal, she added, is to advance innovative solutions that provide maximum positive impact to the community.

For his part, Roberts hopes that what HealthSpark has done so far will help 20Fathoms forge a successful new phase for the initiative – even if that phase looks different than what’s come before.

“The success of our 2021 accelerator put Traverse City on the map related to healthcare innovation and increased awareness for the startup resources available in our region,” Roberts said. “Healthcare – and specifically healthcare innovation – will continue to grow as a driver of economic development in Traverse City.”

HealthBridge

One of the big health-related success stories out of 20Fathoms actually predates HealthSpark entirely: HealthBridge was an early member and tenant at the local tech incubator, using 20Fathoms as a satellite office for its Grand Rapids-based operations.

The organization’s northern Michigan arm has since graduated from 20Fathoms, and the company is well on its way to becoming a major player in the healthcare scene throughout Michigan and even beyond.

A quick refresher: HealthBridge is a unique health benefit that employers can offer to help their employees “bridge” the gap between their healthcare bills and what they can actually afford to pay. When employers enroll, the HealthBridge benefit sits alongside a traditional health insurance plan. The idea is that, when a member makes an insurance claim, HealthBridge steps in to negotiate with the healthcare provider and cover all remaining out-of-pocket costs such as deductibles and copays.

Members then enroll in payment plans with HealthBridge to pay off their health expenses over time with a 0% interest rate rather than a lump sum. HealthBridge can also consolidate health costs from a variety of different providers into a single monthly statement, thereby simplifying the payment process for patients.

HealthBridge kicked off a pilot program for its service in February 2019 and executed a fuller-scale launch in January 2020. Now, according to CEO Greg VandenBosch, the company is officially hitting its stride. He estimated that HealthBridge has grown four times from last year and has contracts lined up to grow another six times from now to Dec. 31, with another larger bump on Jan. 1, 2023.

That growth comes thanks to an effort to establish partnerships with hospital systems. VandenBosch explained that, because HealthBridge’s model requires the company to contract with providers in order to be able to pay off a patient’s bill up front on their behalf, strong partnerships with healthcare systems end up being a ground-floor necessity for the business.

Once a hospital system is on board with what HealthBridge does, VandenBosch and his team can then go to work pitching their benefit to employers in the geographic radius served by that hospital system. This approach – of partnering with the hospitals first and then selling the service to businesses – can be time-consuming and complex, but also helps ensure that patients enrolled in HealthBridge plans can count on the company being there when they need it.

So far, HealthBridge has established partnerships with systems like Livonia-based Trinity Health; University of Michigan Health-West in the Grand Rapids area; North Ottawa Community Health System in Grand Haven; Dickinson County Hospital in Iron Mountain; and Bronson Health in Kalamazoo.

HealthBridge will also soon add a series of other partnerships, including more hospital systems in Michigan such as the Lansing area as well as outside of it: VandenBosch identified Oregon and New England as some of the company’s upcoming out-of-state expansions.

One place where HealthBridge isn’t available just yet? Northern Michigan. Due to a variety of factors – including COVID-19 and personnel changes at Munson Healthcare – VandenBosch said HealthBridge has not yet been able to establish the Munson partnership that would allow the company to pitch its offering to local employers. With its entire tech office still based in Traverse City – and constituting about a quarter of HealthBridge’s 50-employee team – VandenBosch thinks it’s only a matter of time before the company breaks into the northern Michigan market.

“(Executive leadership changes) just create delays. We haven’t been able to re-establish the momentum that we had prior to (former Munson Healthcare CFO Mark Hepler) leaving,” said VandenBosch. “But we’re committed to getting up there, and I’m confident that we’ll put that partnership back together soon and be able to offer the HealthBridge benefit to all the residents of northern Michigan.”

Wellbeing Connect

Entrepreneurs Brian Cloud and Katherine Palms made a splash in January when they presented their new business, called Wellbeing Connect, as part of a health-focused pitch night at TCNewTech. On a night that included competition from physicians, HealthSpark Accelerator graduates, and other impressive entrepreneurs, Cloud and Palms scored a decisive victory in the audience-voted competition.

As pitched, Wellbeing Connect is intended as a primarily app-based platform that would allow wellness professionals, customers and venues to connect and coordinate wellness services around northern Michigan. Palms, a professional yoga instructor, was struck by how often she got calls from prospective clients trying to set up custom services – from bachelorette parties looking to schedule private classes at their Airbnbs, to wineries interested in arranging recurring yoga offerings on their premises. That revelation led to the formation of the business.

“Katherine had the idea,” Cloud told the TCBN. “She was getting inundated with calls and Facebook messages and what not, because she had started this network called the Leelanau Wellness Collective, and she thought ‘I’m doing all this matchmaking (between clients, venues, and wellness professionals), there’s got to be something to this.’”

As Cloud explained it, Wellbeing Connect will offer another way for the wellness ecosystem to operate in northern Michigan.

“Clearly, there are yoga classes here and gyms people can go to, but sometimes those schedules don’t meet people’s expectations or needs,” he said.

By creating an app that allows clients, professionals, and venues to connect in a dynamic fashion, Cloud and Palms are hoping to offer a more flexible and customizable twist on the industry.

It’s not just going to be about yoga, either. While Palms’ expertise in that area immediately led to thoughts of clients using Wellbeing Connect to set up private yoga classes on the beach, or for wineries to offer picturesque yoga sessions amidst their vines, Cloud noted that the offerings on Wellbeing Connect could be any kind of physical wellness service, from stand-up paddle boarding to personal training and beyond.

“We even had someone ask us about guided nature hikes,” he laughed.

Once it’s up and running, the Wellbeing Connect app will allow all parties to input either what they’re looking for or what they’re offering. Clients can specify types of fitness services they want, along with times, locations, and other key details. Wellness pros can input their schedules, geography and the services they provide. Venues can specify what they want to offer at their premises and when. The app then plays a matchmaking role to connect the right professionals with the right clients or venues.

According to Cloud, Wellbeing Connect is currently in the midst of a $2 million friends-and-family fundraising round. That money will allow the business to hire a development team and turn its preliminary wireframe designs into a full-fledged mobile application. With strong word-of-mouth coming out of TCNewTech, a growing list of investors and a lot of enthusiasm from the local wellness community, Cloud is confident he and Palms will be able to close out that funding round “in a pretty quick turn,” after which he’s predicting a development timeline of four to six months. The goal is for Wellbeing Connect to launch in northern Michigan by the end of the year.

While that’s a longer timeline than Cloud would like, he’s at least confident that, when the day comes for Wellbeing Connect to open up shop, it will have an immediate buy-in.

“We’ve started talking to some local wellness professionals, and we haven’t had anyone yet tell us, ‘No, I wouldn’t use that,’” he said. “Everyone has said, ‘Yes, that would benefit me.’ In fact, people have even been asking us, ‘Can we go ahead and start this out before your app is ready, and just do it with paper and pencil?’ So that’s very encouraging.”

Comments

comments