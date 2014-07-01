High and Mighty: Employees navigate the ins and outs of cannabis use

Cannabis is a growing legal business in Michigan that is also illegal at the federal level.

This duality is prompting many employers to take a closer look at their policies and procedures.

“For anybody in HR … it’s been looming for a while,” said Rob Hanel, director of people and space at TentCraft.

Hanel is also president of the Traverse Area Human Resource Association. As such, he’s aware of what’s happening in various industries.

With Michigan among the states legalizing recreational use of marijuana, Hanel said a number of companies are relaxing their prohibitions against its use.

“Some companies take a more liberal approach,” he said.

That includes TentCraft.

“We look at it just like alcohol – that, I believe, is the middle ground,” he said. “You’re looking out for the organization while offering equal employment opportunity.”

He said that means following the same protocols as alcohol use, such as reporting any reasonable suspicion of being under the influence while at work and requiring a drug test after any injury or accident.

Hanel said companies that do business at the federal level aren’t changing their zero-tolerance policies. The same is generally true for larger companies that do business across state lines as they choose to adhere to federal laws.

“It’s hard to generalize. Every company treats it differently. Some companies have zero tolerance (even) for tobacco,” Hanel said.

One local manufacturer that declined to be identified says it dropped marijuana from its screening for new hires in late 2021 to follow suit with Michigan marijuana laws.

However, the HR person said the company still screens for THC if there is reasonable suspicion of the employee being under the influence at work. The company’s safety record remains in good shape.

The product’s status as being illegal in the United States, but legal in Michigan and regulated by local municipalities, has opened up new questions for insurance companies.

Tyler Bartosh of Spire Insurance in Traverse City said his company started as a separate division of Top O’ Michigan Insurance to specialize in the cannabis industry.

“Personally, I think one of the bigger issues that creates exposure with legalization applies to any substance or medicine,” Bartosh said. “Just as we wouldn’t expect an employee to drink on the job, take pain killers, or other medicine that may impact behavior … cannabis can do the same.”

Hanel said such an approach makes sense. At TentCraft, they apply the same rules and regulations with medical marijuana as with other prescription drugs.

Attorney Taylor Ann Fiorvento of Fiorvento Law PLLC said there have been other instances where federal and state laws conflict.

“It’s not the first time,” she said, pointing to same sex marriage as a recent example.

She said both employers and employees are still learning to navigate the ins and outs of cannabis use socially, politically and legally.

She noted that determining whether a company can or should regulate an employee’s off-duty use can depend on the business, as well as its perception in the marketplace.

“Some businesses are risk-averse. That makes sense for those dealing with the federal government,” she noted.

Hanel said it’s logical that different industries have differing policies. He said medical facilities, the aerospace industry, and manufacturers where employees are running heavy machinery may well find it responsible to have a zero-tolerance policy.

“At TentCraft, we’re not making rocket ships or in healthcare,” he said.

At the same time, the current job market means employers are competing for a smaller pool of candidates.

“It’s a competitive marketplace for employees,” Hanel said, and TentCraft doesn’t want to eliminate potential employees by prohibiting off-duty cannabis use.

The manufacturing company rep echoed those comments, noting it does not want to preclude job candidates from applying by screening for a product dubbed legal by the state.

While admittedly an imperfect system, the manufacturer is hopeful this change in context for employers will drive some innovation in screening mechanisms to determine the difference between THC that’s been in someone’s system because they smoked it two weeks prior, versus being actively under the influence.

That would enable employers to treat it more like screening for alcohol, which is essentially the category it’s now in.

While testing protocols are improving, Fiorvento agreed that they aren’t yet at the point where they can reliably determine whether someone with THC in their system is still high or not.

“We just don’t have a ton of good data on how regular use affects people. The best comparison is alcohol, but it’s not apples to apples,” she said.

Bartosh said workers’ compensation issues may be impacted. For example, although existing research on the correlation between marijuana usage and employee injuries is low, some data has shown that using the substance can elevate workplace safety exposures.

Because marijuana usage may potentially increase the likelihood of employee injuries, it could subsequently result in elevated workers’ compensation claims. What’s more, some state-specific legislation has created various workers’ compensation challenges for employers.

Interestingly, he said a study in Colorado shows workers’ compensation within the cannabis industry specifically to be very safe.

The lack of a widely recognized impairment level has made it difficult for state legislatures to approach workers’ compensation benefits for employees who become injured and test positive for marijuana on the job.

Bartosh said that despite the challenges created by marijuana legalization, businesses can implement measures to minimize their exposures. They include:

Educating employees on the safety risks associated with marijuana usage in the workplace.

Adopt an appropriate marijuana usage policy aimed to prevent impairment issues on the job and provide proper support for employees. Such a policy may define when legal marijuana use is acceptable (i.e., outside of work hours) and establish a zero-tolerance approach for employees in safety-sensitive positions (e.g., commercial drivers and those who operate dangerous equipment or heavy machinery).

Navigating the ever-changing landscape is a challenge. The Society for Human Resource Management said with President Joe Biden recently pardoning federal marijuana-related misdemeanors, HR professionals need to follow not only the changes in laws and regulations, but also the changing attitudes toward recreational and medical marijuana use.

That includes how medical marijuana may correlate with the Americans with Disabilities Act, evolving laws and regulations on background checks regarding prior charges for marijuana-related crimes, as well as general drug testing and company policies.

