High-precision machine shop serves high-profile clients

Seven years ago, Nathan Cox found what he was looking for: his own machine shop. With minimal marketing, Cox Machine, LLC has grown into a go-to option for clients looking for high precision, one-off (or low quantity) production runs. Parts made by the company go into spaceships, satellites, transatlantic cables, and in military applications of all sorts. He counts among his clients Boeing, NASA, Northrop Grunmman, Firefly and Capella Aerospace.

Nathan Cox is a master machinist but has grown into a leader with very clear ideas about running a business.

He likes to be engaged in every level of the company; when he’s not on the phone with customers, he can be found on the shop floor.

“I don’t want to be locked up in an office,” he said. “I answer technical questions, run machines, and when an employee wants to go on vacation, I fill in for him. I want to be the person who’s there to help solve problems. It’s important to me not to have a lot of middle management. Working in other shops, I got tired of getting caught in the middle between the owners and the people who do the work.”

Cox takes a modest approach about growing the business. At this point, he has eight employees assigned to either lathe work or milling. Someday he might add 3-D metal printing because it’s highly flexible and generates virtually no waste. That might mean expanding, but no more than 25% over Cox Machine’s current size.

“If we get much larger than that, I’d end up with a layer of management between me and the shop floor,” he said.

By design, Cox Machine’s main focus is on specialized orders.

“We’re not set up for mass work. Orders of 1,000 or more parts account for less than 1% of our business,” he said. “Mostly we make prototype runs. So we’re good with all the stuff no one else wants to do. It’s lucrative. But to succeed, everyone here has to be on top of their game. I like the challenge.”

At this point he has a cadre of about 50 return customers.

“We do the minimum in terms of social media – just a website and a Facebook page,” he said. “We haven’t had to advertise. People find us through word of mouth.”

It might sound counterintuitive coming from a business owner, but Cox’s idea of success has less to do with making money than it does with love of his craft.

“I made a lot more money at my last job,” he said with a laugh.

He especially likes working with tricky combinations of metals.

“It takes a ton of learning and a ridiculous amount of patience to know about the different pressures and temperatures that work and those that don’t,” he said. “You need to know a lot. Some folks think you just set up a CNC, turn it on, and read a book. In this shop, it’s not like that at all.”

Cox pays special attention the overall health of his co-workers. His wife, a licensed therapist, deserves the credit for helping him truly understand and empathize with employees.

“I already had pretty good technical skills when I started the company,” he said. “But if you really care about the people, you sort of become a therapist. Everybody’s personal problems are my problems. The machine trade has a tradition of being real gruff and ‘manly.’ That culture can lead to problems like alcoholism and sometimes other forms of addiction. I try to make sure everyone is good to go.”

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) sponsors this column. Its mission is to support a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing sector for a stronger economy; makegreatthings.org.

