Hot Tea: Meijer deal will double business for Cultured Kombucha

Sudden, exponential business growth is exciting. But ramping up to meet all of your new customers’ needs isn’t always easy or cheap.

Traverse City entrepreneur Courtney Lorenz seems to have figured it out. The chef-dietician-fitness expert owns Cultured Kombucha. Her one and only product is kombucha, a fermented tea drink that appeals to health-conscious consumers. It hit the Up North scene about eight years ago.

Before moving to Traverse City, Lorenz managed a catering staff of 30 employees at the headquarters of a major downstate corporation.

“I was 24 years old and on track for the white-picket-fence lifestyle,” she said.

Then she discovered something about herself.

“My real passion is to inspire people on their health and wellness journey,” she said. “For me, kombucha is a good way to make that happen. I’d been drinking it for years.”

Lorenz quit her job, moved north and worked on a farm for a while. She then began brewing and bottling five-gallon batches of kombucha for sale at the Traverse City farmers market. Gradually, she began to see it as a business opportunity that fit into her core values.

She rented a 600-foot workspace, increased production, and started selling bottled kombucha to Cuppa Joe’s coffee shops and Edson Farms Natural Foods. By late 2016, she was selling to more than 20 stores – most of them in northern Michigan. Her next step was to convince local Meijer’s managers to stock her products.

Slowly but steadily, Lorenz’s business grew. That allowed her to lease a 5,000 square-foot building in the Blue Star industrial area near Chum’s Corner. She expanded production capacity, connected to a supply chain for Chinese tea leaf shipments, and hired a few employees. A year later, Cultured Kombucha had more than 100 retail customers across the state.

Lorenz could have kept her company that size, or grown it only slightly, but it didn’t work out that way. Last October she got a call from decision makers at Meijer headquarters. They asked if she would sell Cultured Kombucha drinks in all of their 120 Michigan stores.

She had a decision to make: The Meijer deal would double her business, but it would also mean hiring more employees and, in the long run, probably necessitate major capital investment.

It helped that Cultured Kombucha developed a proprietary brewing process, which adds flexibility to the production schedule. But other questions were more personal. Would her heart be in it? Was she up to the challenge? She had grown a successful company built on solid business processes while remaining true to her ideals of respecting people and the planet.

Lorenz decided to go for it.

The company is keeping up with orders, though the true test for sustaining the current production pace could come during the summer when sales usually peak. Lorenz says she realizes that at some point she will probably need to rent or lease a much larger building, so she’s open to finding an investor.

Meanwhile, she is closely monitoring cash flow. She has eight staff members who help produce the drink, which now comes in eight flavors. She’s embracing growth and the wisdom of having a diversified customer base.

“This is an adventure,” she said. “Things look great. We’re adding new customers every day. We just signed a deal to provide kombucha to a chain in Ohio and Illinois.”

She predicts the company will be “selling to customers in 14 states by the end of 2023.”

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) sponsors this column. Its mission is to support a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing sector for a stronger economy; makegreatthings.org.

