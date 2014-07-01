Lessons from the Battlefield: A Civil War colonel’s leadership is a blueprint for today’s workforce

When my husband and I moved into our first home, he brought with him a print of Joshua Chamberlain at the Battle of Gettysburg. It still hangs in the den today.

I had never heard of Chamberlain, but through the years, I have learned who he was, how his leadership impacted the Civil War and have even visited his family home in Brunswick, Maine.

If you do not know this Union colonel and what he did during the Battle of Little Round Top, there are several movies to fill you in. In summary, Chamberlain decided in a critical moment what needed to be done to win this battle and displayed a number of key leadership qualities.

It was the second day of the Battle of Gettysburg. The Union had lost many men and were low on ammunition. Sensing this, the Confederate army began to attack. Knowing Little Round Top was a key Union strategic hold, Chamberlain ordered, “Bayonet!” and led the charge down the hill into hand-to-hand combat. During the fight that ensued, 38 of his 358 soldiers were killed and 93 were wounded.

Though most of us may never be in a military battle, there are still important lessons we can learn from Chamberlain and employ in our own leadership journey. (I’m sure a number of history buffs will dispute some of the facts in this piece; however, what I want you to focus on is the leadership attributes.)

The first leadership trait I would like to point out is viewing your workforce as humans with a desire to learn and develop. Chamberlain did not wait for this specific moment in battle to start training his men – rather, they already knew what his orders meant and understood how to execute these orders.

Training and development of our teams is key to not only their own future success but the success of the whole organization. It is important that personnel know their roles and how to perform effectively. By investing in training and education, employees feel seen, supported and engaged. They are more prepared to act.

Chamberlain also knew his men by name. He had taken the time to build relationships and knew the strengths of his regiment. He relied on the members to share their expertise and he built trust, which in turn, helped the men support his decision making. As leaders, it is our responsibility to capitalize on individual strengths and mitigate weaknesses. This can only come by knowing the members of our workforce.

Another important aspect of leadership is setting a clear mission and purpose. Chamberlain’s regiment knew what the goals were and the importance of the outcome. When employees understand the strategic vision of an organization and how they can contribute to the success of the plan, there is buy-in, trust and ownership.

Chamberlain was honest with his men on the potential outcome and the cost of this final charge. He was transparent and honest even when the truth hurt. In organizational leadership, there may be information that is privileged and confidential, but the more open we can be with employees, the more they can understand and react to an ever-changing environment.

Chamberlain never raised his voice, cussed or used obscenities. Rather, he inspired through vision, showing the soldiers their potential along with the overall impact of the mission. He did not ask his men to do anything he would not do himself. Chamberlain actually led the charge down the hill into the counterattack. Great leaders are willing to roll up their sleeves and get dirty when needed. No job is beneath them and they understand the importance that every role brings to the business. Screaming or badgering employees can have short-term outcomes, but the long-term effects of this type of bullying is disengagement, lack of productivity and turnover.

At the time of the Battle of Little Round Top, Chamberlain was not a general, but a colonel. In other words, he was not the equivalent of a CEO, but rather a division or department manager of his company. From this we can learn not to wait until we reach the perceived pinnacle of authority to become a good leader, but to be a good leader in ANY role that you have within an organization.

Leadership is valuable and necessary at all levels, whether you are a CEO, a manager or a machine operator. Everyone can demonstrate the attributes of a great leader and contribute to the win.

Jennifer Ewing, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, is a partner with Human Resource Partners in Traverse City and works with employers to improve the people-side of business.

Comments

comments