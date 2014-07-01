Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership From America’s Worst High School Hockey Team

by John U. Bacon

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

A specific genre of books has developed over the years that blends the coaching experiences of a prominent sports figure with life lessons learned on the field, court, or rink. This type of book tries to offer relevant advice for managing people or a business, but it usually falls flat, written more for self-promotion, brand-building and money.

John U. Bacon offers a refreshing alternative to the coach book theme. As an accomplished writer, historian and, yes, hockey coach, Bacon recently wrote the book “Let Them Lead,” an account of him taking over as coach of the downtrodden Ann Arbor Huron High School hockey team.

Billed as the worst high school hockey team in America in the early 2000s, Bacon describes in detail the losing dynamic he inherits with a team that had failed to win a single game in more than a year. Accountability and expectations are astoundingly low and Bacon admits his uncertainty with coaching the team shortly after accepting the position.

Bacon has plenty of unique experience for the job. Years earlier Bacon played 86 games for the same Huron High team without scoring a single goal. It’s also evident that his years of interviewing and profiling successful teams, players and coaches helped build the base of his coaching philosophy.

The new coach steps in with a mandate to not accept mediocrity from his players. His mantras of “work hard” and “support one another” take time to take hold. Bacon describes early practices and meetings where his players doubt his motives and their own aspirations to be good. Bacon’s intention is to make the players realize that through their own responsibility and shared vision that they will soon compete for a state championship.

Over the course of the book, these rising expectations create an increased level of trust. Eventually the players understand how to make good decisions both for themselves and the entire team. Bacon admits that he needed help forming his coaching style. His mentor, Al Clark, the legendary high school coach at Culver Academy in Indiana, urges Bacon to make playing hockey at Huron special. This means making team training and practices difficult.

As the chapters of “Let Them Lead” roll by, readers will relate to the personalities of the Huron players as they overcome challenges and grow into a strong, competitive team. Many of the stories told are from the players themselves. Now in their 30s, their accounts echo Bacon’s recollections, reinforcing how they learned as a team to lead themselves. After reading some of the players’ comments, it’s evident that the shared team concept had a lasting impact on each of them.

“Let Them Lead” threads the needle of taking a sports-related topic and making it relevant and applicable to management and personnel situations. Perhaps the experiences of a local high school high coach are more relatable than the highly monetized example of a college or professional coach. Bacon is intentional with useful takeaways for those that want to inspire their own teams. Each chapter begins and ends with bulleted summary sentences that are well explained within that chapter’s narrative.

What makes “Let Them Lead” unique is Bacon’s empathy for his players that comes out throughout the book. In one situation, Bacon violates a team-formed rule mandating playing time for every player that dresses for a game. He too is held accountable and pays a penalty similar to one he would dole out to a player.

Within its context of trust and accountability, “Let Them Lead” demonstrates how each of us can motivate our team and work toward desired outcomes in today’s workplace. Effective leadership is essentially a two-way street with shared leadership that highlights why it’s a lot more fun to be part of a group that works hard, works together and is ultimately successful.

Chris Wendel is a former amateur hockey player and presently works for Northern Initiatives, a community development financial institution (CDFI) based in Marquette, Michigan. Northern Initiatives provides money and know-how to businesses throughout Michigan. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City and can be reached at cwendel@northerninitiatives.org.

