Retail Legends Talk Shop: Long-time store owners weigh in on the ups and downs of generational retail

Making it in retail is tough. Surviving and thriving for decades is a testament to persistence and changing with the times.

Long-time store owners and managers share their history, their challenges, what the future may hold and why they do what they do. Whether purveyors of clothing, appliances, sporting goods or a little bit of everything, they are all looking forward, while taking a fond backward glance.

Max’s Service, Traverse City

Jeff Owens’ grandfather opened Max’s in 1950 as a tire shop and auto repair.

Owens purchased the store from his father in 2001, marking the third generation at Max’s.

The tires were discarded in the ’80s to make way for television sets and other electronics. Those too eventually left the building.

“They didn’t fit our niche,” Owens said.

Today the store’s niche includes a number of familiar brands, such as GE, Frigidaire, Wolf and Weber, for kitchen and home. Owens said the grills, washers, dryers, ranges, refrigerators, freezers and hoods have changed, some more slowly than others. For years, even with their improvements, washing machines “looked like your grandma had in the basement. Now they’re front loading and more efficient.”

Another change he’s noticed is the quality of appliances has changed.

“Appliances are not designed to last as long. Motors are smaller and there’s more plastic,” he said. “They’re not designed to be repaired, but replaced.”

The pandemic increased demand as people eschewed dining out for staying home and sales were brisk. Add to that the burgeoning choices, in terms of style, size and color, and Owens had to get another warehouse.

Today, while demand has leveled off, it’s still busy, and the supply chain problems continue to make some appliances difficult to get, especially those on the higher end.

He sees demand for both sales and service remaining strong in the years to come. Owens is confident that as long as Max’s continues to deliver the customer service that’s been its strength, it will continue to be successful. He’s just hopeful he will continue to have enough employees to meet demand.

“We’re always looking for good help,” Owens said about sales, repair and especially delivery.

City Bike Shop, Traverse City

Old store, new(ish) owners: Hunter and Maggie Gardner purchased the cycle shop, which first opened in 1955, in April of 2021.

“I’m still pretty green,” said Hunter, an avid bicycler who was exposed to bike shops as an undergrad at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

Now, after moving to Traverse City (where he was born, though he grew up in Indiana) and working at TentCraft and as an environmental consultant, he’s back into bikes. He works in both sales and service, while Maggie keeps a close eye on customer service while working part-time as an RN.

While City Bike Shop’s history dates back nearly 70 years, it’s been joined by many others over the years. It’s also moved locations, most recently from Union Street to its present site on Eighth Street – right across the street from Brick Wheels and McClain Cycle and Fitness (which also have welcomed new owners in the past two years). Gardner said the working relationship with his neighbors is great, and the situation benefits customers.

“It’s the only place in the country with three bike shops within 50 yards,” he said. “It’s great for consumers.”

He added that bicyclists tend to have strong brand loyalties, both with bike manufacturers and with their retailers.

“It’s tough to earn business from someone who identifies with another brand,” he said. “Everyone finds their own niche.”

He jumped back into the bike business while supply lines were still being impacted, but at the same time outdoor activities were energized.

“I knew I was entering the industry at a tumultuous time,” he said.

One of his first tasks, beyond dealing with supply and demand, was to modernize aspects of the business, improving internal and external communications via texting and investing in more tech tools for inventory management.

He takes issue with those who think all retail is going to be relegated to online sales.

“Certain things are safe from being fully cannibalized,” he said, pointing to service as a key to survival. That loyalty he mentioned comes into play too, as does being able to select a bike and ride out with it.

“A bike is not just a commodity,” he said. “Bike people are passionate. They want to touch and feel the product.”

He knows customers appreciate help finding the right bike for their needs, fitting it to the them and providing necessary service. So despite all the challenges, he’s confident that dedicated bike retailers, including City Bike Shop, will continue to thrive.

Old Mission General Store

Owning a store for 24 years is an accomplishment, but for Jim and Marcy Richards, that only represents 13% of the lifetime of their Old Mission General Store. The store dates back to 1839, only four years after Michigan had become a state. Jim is proud to carry on the legacy of those who came before him.

“It was the first post office between Muskegon and Mackinac Island,” said Jim, admittedly a huge history buff.

The Richards are distantly related to the Lardie family and took the store over from them in 1998, carrying on the legacy and mix of products in the store.

He and Marcy met in Hollywood, where he was active in theater, radio, television and movies. His performing background comes through in person and on the phone, as he loves to regale customers with tales and trivia about the store’s history.

“It’s decked out like the 1800s,” he said. “We represent all the periods of the store.”

Richards noted the store was also open during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, and the Yellow Fever one before that. When the pandemic hit, it was regarded as an essential business and was able to stay open.

“Essential for pickles, pasties and pizza,” he said proudly.

As to the future, he said he has no expectations. “I take it one day at a time,” he said. “We love the store, spend a lot of time here.”

One hope is for some additional help to run it, especially as he is recovering from heart surgery. “Business is good. We hope for more (employees) this summer,” he said. “Like everybody else we feel it – there’s not enough help.”

Bahle’s, Suttons Bay

With its antique displays, wood floors and other reminders of days past, Bahle’s of Suttons Bay looks just like it did all those years ago.

Except not really: While the store has been in existence for nearly 150 years, in truth, the store never resembled this iteration until a renovation.

The setting and decor that suggest the past were the brainchild of manager Stacy Sheren. The furnishings and artifacts, such as orchard ladders used as displays and the original post office fixtures in the back of the store, are props meant to recall the days when Lars “L.E.” Bahle opened the store in 1876 as the prototypical general store. Back then, it sold most everything, from clothing and dry goods to hardware and other staples of pre-20th century life.

Fast forward 100-plus years and four generations, and the store now stocks men’s and women’s clothing by Barbour, Patagonia, Harley of Scotland and other upscale brands. Sheren said that as the town morphed to a tourist destination, so too did its clientele change, leading to the emphasis on a mix of classic clothing and sportswear.

The store is still owned by the Bahle family, with Chris Bahle handling the finance end of things. His siblings Rich, Lois, Karl and Bob work “behind the scenes” as Sheren put it, including various philanthropic endeavors. The fifth generation is represented by Rich’s son Erik, who is active in the property management side of the family’s business.

Sheren said like many other retail operations that survived the pandemic, the rebound brought an influx of business.

“People wanted to get out,” she said.

Now the store has largely made it through the supply chain issues, and Sheren said its reputation for customer service positions it well for the future.

“We try to remember people’s names, provide a pleasant shopping experience and go the extra mile,” she said. “It’s the old-school tradition, being more personal.”

One thing she’s excited about is the use of technology to further that service approach. “There’s really cool new tech for dress shirts. An iPad measures 200 points in about 30 seconds. Then customers can pick their collar, buttons, cuffs, and get it in about two weeks,” she said about the technology, which costs only about $30 more than an off-the-shelf shirt.

Hull’s of Frankfort

Kennedy MacGirr is proud to carry on a family tradition. She took over the operation of Hull’s of Frankfort in 2019, making her the fourth generation at the women’s clothing store.

Originally opened as a laundromat and dry cleaners by her great-grandparents Roland and Harriet Hull in 1956, it soon began to sell women’s clothing. Over the years, as the cleaning business dissipated, the clothing lines expanded, and the shop’s reputation grew. Roland and Harriet’s daughter-in-law Maren Hull – MacGirr’s maternal grandmother – took over the business in the late 1980s, and her daughter Mariah purchased and ran the store in the 2000s.

MacGirr, Mariah’s daughter, worked at the store growing up, and took over when her mother passed away in late 2019. So she was dealing with the aftermath of her mom’s death and running a business when the pandemic hit.

“It actually gave me time to get myself started,” she said of shuttering the store, then reopening to conform with the need for masking and sterilizing most everything, even trying to determine whether it was safe to operate the fitting rooms.

“It was quite a time to take over,” she said. “It was an adjustment for everyone.”

Since then both she and the business have settled into a more regular routine. She relies on her familiarity with the store and the shoppers, as the clientele and her offerings have changed over the years. Things have become more casual, and she’s also expanded the size range of the clothing, from size 0 to 20 and extra-small to 3X.

“Clothing got more comfy,” she said. “We try to find more everyday (clothing), carry a wider variety than ever before.”

She says shopping in a store still offers advantages over doing so online. “There’s instant gratification, (purchasing) on the spot.”

Toy Harbor, Traverse City

Despite moving to Traverse City in fifth grade and then reveling in being able to go downtown by herself as she grew up, Amanda Walton wasn’t a customer at Toy Harbor until she had kids. Now she has a vested interest in the store, having purchased it from her mother-in-law.

Nancy Walton opened the store in 1984. Back then a woman typically couldn’t get a loan by herself.

“It was difficult as a female business owner,” Amanda said.

Attitudes and subsequent business practices have changed in the nearly four decades since, as has the downtown. Yet the store has remained an iconic presence.

“The sign is a staple,” said Walton, who took over after serving as manager for 10 years.

She said the store’s mix includes creative and classic toys, while she’s also tried to keep up with trends. That diversity has helped it survive potential downturns posed by the presence of malls and Amazon.

“It was a challenge when the mall opened and downtown was empty,” she said.

Another came with the onset of COVID-19. With the store and schools closed, Walton adapted, creating Home Quarantine Kits to keep kids occupied and engaged, with puzzles, art supplies, jump-ropes and other items that were educational and fun.

“It was tough for parents,” she said.

To help those families looking to limit exposure, she even began delivering the kits.

With the pandemic mostly in the rear-view mirror, Walton remains cognizant of change and how it impacts her business. One she’s noticed over the years is that the seasonal nature of business has lessened.

“Now January and February are kind of quiet, but we have visitors year-round,” she said.

She is also developing a website to allow for online shopping for those who love the store but aren’t able to visit in-person.

She said the store just underwent a facelift, necessitated by a leak, providing a refreshed experience for customers.

“We still want people to come downtown,” she said.

Don Orr Ski & Beach Shop, Traverse City

In 1954, Don Orr Ski Shop debuted in Traverse City. After a couple moves early on it’s still here, having landed across from East Bay and Traverse City State Park Beach in 1960.

That’s where you’ll find owner Jeff Swanson and his crew, and it remains one of the area’s most popular destinations for ski equipment and service.

The industry has changed over the years as new materials and methodologies have been introduced, from clothing to bindings to skis and helmets. Swanson said he and the staff have always been dedicated to growing with the times and providing customers with what they needed.

“Skiers are a unique group of people,” he said, noting their loyalty to those who take care of them and their equipment.

He said that is the edge that has kept the company in business all these years.

“One of the foundations is service. That’s why we’re still here, service and customer service,” he said.

Swanson began working there in 1982, and three decades on he bought the business from Bonnie Orr. Its central focus has always been and will always be taking care of those hitting the slopes, but the store added beachwear and summer necessities for its off season. In the summer, that keeps him and three others busy, while the winter staff triples in size.

“I’ve been blessed with very little turnover,” he said.

While the vast majority of his business is done during the ski season, Swanson said the rush of business following the pandemic nearly emptied the store of its summer inventory – and the same was true for the following winter.

“In June it was like the floodgates had opened,” he said. “We never saw that amount of business in the summer…ever.”

Then it got even busier for the ski season. Everybody started enjoying the outdoors, and in ’20, ’21 and ’22 Swanson reports he had the “best” three years.

Part of the reason for the success those three years was that most of his manufacturers are in Europe, not Asia, so there wasn’t as much of a bottleneck in the supply chain. But there are challenges there as well.

“Cross country took a bit of a hit because … two of the largest factories in the world (for that equipment) are in Ukraine,” Swanson said.

He admitted he is worried about another challenge facing the entire industry: the specter of climate change.

“The last three years we have had horrible seasons in terms of snow,” he said.

Even when it’s been cold enough for the resorts and ski hills to make snow, it sometimes hasn’t lasted.

“We had three storms this year with more than a foot of snow, and a week later it was 50 degrees,” Swanson said.

