Medical Middle Ground: Legislative compromise opens doors for bachelor’s of nursing degrees in northern Michigan

After a years-long battle in the state legislature, bachelor’s degrees in nursing are finally coming to Traverse City’s Northwestern Michigan College (NMC).

Local leaders are confident that the improved ecosystem for nursing education in northern Michigan will help address the region’s chronic nursing shortage. The big questions remaining now are when the new programs will arrive and in what form.

Michigan’s 2023 budget includes a $56 million appropriation to “support the development of programs for nurses with associate degrees to complete their bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) on community college campuses,” per a July press release on the matter from NMC and Munson Healthcare.

The money will enable community colleges like NMC to partner with four-year colleges or universities within the state of Michigan to create “BSN completion programs.” Once launched, those programs will allow local nurses with associate’s degrees in nursing (ADNs) to complete their BSNs – hopefully right here in Traverse City.

The conversation around letting community colleges like NMC offer BSN degrees is not new. For more than a decade, that topic has been a political football in a contentious debate that has pitted community colleges against four-year universities and smaller, more rural communities against larger, more urban ones. Repeatedly, legislation that would have enabled community colleges to administer BSNs and other types of bachelor degrees was stymied by countermoves in what amounted to a political chess match.

In 2021, for instance, a pair of northern Michigan legislators – John Roth (R-Traverse City) and John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) introduced legislation that would have opened the door for community colleges to create their own BSN programs.

In January of this year, though, Rep. Scott VanSingel (R-Grant) and Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D-Farmington Hills) introduced contrary legislation that would have prohibited community colleges from collecting property taxes if they were to add any new “baccalaureate or bachelor’s degrees” to their program offerings. That type of maneuver is known in the lawmaking world as “poison pill legislation,” where a legislator who disagrees with a certain bill or amendment seeks to weaken it by proposing their own conflicting amendment. A similar move was used in the state Senate in 2020 to kill another bill that would have brought BSNs to community college campuses.

Speaking to TCBN sister publication The Ticker in January, NMC Board of Trustees Chair Rachel Johnson criticized the poison pill maneuver, arguing that all the politicking was impeding healthcare quality and access in rural areas like northern Michigan.

“It’s politics, and I get politics,” Johnson said. “But there are real people – and in our case, an incredibly important healthcare system – that are being caught up in those politics, and I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. At a minimum, let’s take the BSN legislation at face value and have a real conversation about it, as opposed to introducing bills that would prevent us from even having those conversations.”

Johnson noted that, for years, the idea of bachelor’s degrees at community colleges has been “viewed by some of Michigan’s four-year institutions as community colleges creeping into their territory.” Essentially, because four-year colleges and universities are worried that baccalaureate programs at community colleges would eat into their enrollment and revenue numbers, schools like NMC have faced an uphill battle in winning the right to offer those types of programs. In 2012, for example, an effort to bring BSN degrees to community colleges failed because four-year universities campaigned against it.

“(The BSN) was stripped out of the legislation in 2012 partially because we kept being told, ‘Four-year colleges will be able to meet this need; there’s no need for community colleges to offer this degree,’” Johnson told The Ticker in January.

Johnson argues that local nurses can’t drive to downstate universities to finish a bachelor’s degree without it being either a financial hardship or a work-life balance hardship.

“But we have a community college here; we have facilities that we’ve invested in to offer nursing education; and we have a highly talented faculty that are capable of providing additional educational offerings,” he said. “If (four-year universities) were really meeting the nursing needs here, I wouldn’t be advocating to be able to offer this degree at NMC.”

Munson Healthcare has also consistently advocated for BSN programs at community colleges. Munson President Ed Ness even testified to the Michigan House Education Committee last fall, noting that Munson hires more than 100 ADN nurses per year from NMC and other community colleges, that only 50-60% of Munson Healthcare nurses have BSNs, and that Munson Medical Center has been short “more than 200 bedside nurses” during parts of the pandemic. A BSN program at NMC, he argued, would help resolve all these problems and others.

The 2023 Michigan budget provides a way forward for BSN curriculum at community colleges, but it’s a compromise. Instead of being able to develop their own programs internally – as NMC did with its ADN program – community colleges must partner with one or more four-year colleges or universities to create BSN completion programs.

While it’s not exactly what local leaders have advocated, the new program stands to make a difference. NMC and Munson officials predict that any ability for community colleges to offer BSN pathways will “significantly increase” the number of BSN nurses working in the state of Michigan, including Traverse City.

After news broke about the budgetary appropriation, Ness praised legislators for taking steps “to remove barriers for degree and career advancement,” and called the BSN completion program “a new tool to support replenishing our healthcare pipeline.”

NMC is taking the win and running with it. According to Cari Noga, the college’s communications director, “a lot of things have been put in motion” at NMC since the legislation was approved, which means the gears are in motion to bring BSN completion options to Traverse City as soon as possible.

“NMC’s next step is to send out a request for information to potential four-year BSN partners,” Noga said, adding that the college has set its sights set on fall 2023 to start the new programming.

As a preliminary step, NMC has launched an online intake form that potential BSN students can fill out to register their interest and sign up for updates on the program. So far, Noga says eight students have submitted the intake form.

NMC is no stranger to partnerships with four-year institutions. One of the college’s local campuses is the University Center (UC), which has, since 1995, offered students the opportunity to earn four-year degrees and other advanced credentials from Michigan universities without having to leave Traverse City.

Current partners include Central Michigan University, Davenport University, Ferris State University, Grand Valley State University, and Michigan State University, with programs ranging from bachelor’s degrees in accounting, marketing, and early childhood education; to master’s degrees in social work and business administration; to doctoral degrees in nonprofit leadership and human resource management. There is currently even one BSN offering at the UC through Davenport University.

Noga said NMC will include all current UC partners in its RFI to potential BSN partners, as well as “any other colleges who inquire.”

She also noted that any new BSN programming at NMC will be offered “in addition to the articulation agreements we already have with Davenport, Ferris, Grand Valley, University of Michigan-Flint that allow NMC ADN grads to transfer to those institutions for a BSN.”

While those types of articulation agreements have long made transfer pathways available for NMC ADN grads, the biggest question at this point is whether new BSN completion pathways at NMC would allow local nurses to earn their bachelor’s degrees without leaving northern Michigan. Noga said the current intention is to keep things as local as possible.

“In terms of how the programs will be offered, the plan is to have the students be able to complete their coursework in Traverse City,” Noga said. “That is something that our local students have requested and will be important for us to implement. A goal is to have local representation so that the students truly feel a part of the university partner.”

Noga added that faculty will be local to allow for improved communication, retention, and accessibility.

The other big question? Whether NMC will be able to get its hands on some of the $56 million set aside in the 2023 state budget for BSN completion programs.

Noga said that the state “has not yet put out the application for the $2 million grants that community colleges can apply for to administer these new programs,” but that NMC will indeed be seeking a grant once the application process is open.

