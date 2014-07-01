Munson Moves to Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification: Advanced-care patients would avoid downstate transfer

by Ross Boissoneau

In its continuing efforts to provide the highest level of medical care, Munson Medical Center is applying to become a Comprehensive Stroke Center (CSC) through the nonprofit The Joint Commission accrediting body.

Currently certified as a Primary Stroke Center, the additional certification means patients in need of specialized, advanced care will not have to be transported to another facility downstate. In situations such as a stroke where every minute counts, that can be critical.

Dr. Gary Rajah, director of Munson Healthcare’s endovascular stroke program, says such a certification will be a boon to the hospital and especially to the patients it treats.

“Around the country certified comprehensive stroke centers are (mostly) in metro areas,” he said. “What this would mean is bringing up the level of the hospital – high-level care in a rural area.”

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. It is governed by a 21-member board of commissioners that includes physicians, administrators, nurses, employers, quality experts, a consumer advocate and educators.

Its ongoing mission is to continuously improve health care for the public by helping hospitals establish a consistent approach to care, reducing variation and the risk of error; providing a framework to improve patient outcomes; and enhancing the facility’s ability to attract top-level talent.

Munson’s adherence to the above has helped bring doctors such as Rajah and Dr. David Rosenbaum-HaLevi to Munson. Rosenbaum-HaLevi has joined Dr. Kersti Bruining as medical co-directors of Munson’s stroke program, which Rosenbaum-HaLevi says is creating “opportunities on a professional level.”

“The hope is as it grows, people will want to be part of it,” he said.

Rosenbaum-HaLevi said treating strokes can be complicated, both the acute care and follow-up, but the CSC certification will allow the center to touch on all aspects of care.

“You get them through the event, provide follow-up and rehab to prevent future strokes or other complications,” he said.

Bruining says the certification is not an end in itself but represents a high standard of clinical care.

“Munson has been a primary stroke center since 2012,” she said. “This is the next and highest level.”

There are two primary types of strokes: ischemic and hemorrhagic.

An ischemic stroke occurs when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels to the brain. Fatty deposits called plaque can also cause blockages by building up in the blood vessels.

A hemorrhagic stroke happens when an artery in the brain leaks blood or ruptures. The leaked blood puts too much pressure on brain cells, which damages them. Aneurysms – balloon-like bulges in an artery that can stretch and burst – and high blood pressure are among the conditions that can cause a hemorrhagic stroke.

With the continuing appeal of the region as a retirement haven and subsequent “graying” of the population, the number of stroke patients could continue to grow.

Bruining said the incidence of strokes in the region is not dissimilar to that of the stroke belt, which is the southeastern states where the incidence of death due to cardiovascular causes is 16% higher than the rest of the country, according to research from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

While Michigan is not typically associated with the stroke belt, data from the Centers for Disease Control show the northern Lower Peninsula has a similarly high incidence as of 2019.

“The whole area is underserved,” Bruining said.

According to Bruining, Munson’s efforts to provide greater care for stroke patients have already benefited the area in recruiting doctors with the skills to improve patient outcomes.

“There’s a great need for people with that skill set, the Dr. Rajahs and Rosenbaums of the world. We’re fortunate to have both of them,” she said.

The three doctors are part of an assemblage that work together to treat strokes.

“It’s a large team of people,” she said, including physicians, nurses, radiologists and support staff.

The process for certification is complex. A hospital needs to provide research to the Joint Commission and four months of data, including performance measures. Then the Joint Commission evaluates the results and reports back. A final determination is expected this summer. If Munson receives the designation, the certification is for two years, then it must go through a re-evaluation.

Rajah said the hub-and-spoke model for Munson, with a comprehensive stroke center at the Traverse City hospital and the presence of outlying Munson-affiliated hospitals in Manistee, Cadillac, Kalkaska and elsewhere, will provide services for a region that didn’t have that option previously.

“It’s a huge advantage to the population and visitors, whether in Traverse City or the eastern Upper Peninsula,” he said. “We have filled in the gap.”

Comments

comments