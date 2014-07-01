My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

By Indra Nooyi

Reviewed by Chris Wendel

How someone works their way to the top of the corporate ladder usually makes for an interesting storyline. Add in the perspective of a woman who immigrated to the United States to eventually become one of world’s most powerful business leaders, and you have the making of something even better.

The bestselling business book, “My Life in Full,” is written by Indra Nooyi, the recently-retired CEO of PepsiCo. While overseeing the drink and food company, Nooyi oversaw an era of profitability and positive changes. The book is divided into sections: Nooyi’s remarkable upbringing and assimilation to the United States, followed by her path to and the work accomplished during her time at PepsiCo.

Nooyi first intended to write a book about work-life balance as a way to advocate for improving workplace situations for all families. As she began to write, it became obvious that her own career demonstrated how her family and mentors helped to make her improbable career possible. This shift to a memoir details Nooyi’s rise to the top during a time when men dominated the corporate world.

Raised during the 1960s in a Hindu Brahmin family in India, Nooyi’s family structure combined traditional Indian cultural roles with a heavy emphasis on education and independence. Nooyi and her sister were driven to perform well in school from those within their multigenerational household. After exceling in high school and college Nooyi was accepted into a prestigious master’s program at Yale University in the United States. Unmarried and on her own, she decided with encouragement from her family to move across the world to Connecticut. With little money and lacking knowledge of American customs and clothes, she navigated her way through the cultural differences and thrived in Yale’s graduate business program.

After Yale, Nooyi was recruited and worked for several large companies. She soon met her husband Raj and the two started a family. This is where the work life balance comes into play. As the couple advanced their careers in Chicago they had to navigate the pressures of long commutes and business trips while raising their children. Fortunately, family members regularly came to the U.S. to help them with childcare. At another pivotal point, Nooyi is offered an attractive job in Connecticut and Raj gives up his consulting job so his wife can accept the position.

Throughout “My Life in Full,” Nooyi recalls the hurdles she had to overcome, including backhanded and overt negative comments about her clothing, gender and background. Even as CEO at PepsiCo, she was talked over at meetings and doubted by male counterparts. Nooyi is quick to point out how the selflessness of her husband, family and mentors allowed her to concentrate on the work at hand and maintain the home life needed to raise their daughters.

There are moments of consternation, though, that tempered her success. On the day Nooyi rushed home to tell her family about her new CEO position at PepsiCo, her mother told her: “Leave your crown in the garage,” meaning, forget your news, the family is out of milk and you (Nooyi) need to go out and buy some now. Remembering this humbling moment, Nooyi writes: “No matter who we are, or what we do, nobody can take the place of our families.”

PepsiCo is financially successful during Nooyi’s tenure as CEO. She steers the company toward better customer offerings with the purchase of healthy food companies and puts in place a strategy for the company to be globally competitive. Her emphasis later in the book is on what’s needed going forward in regard to universal health and equal pay for women. Overall, Nooyi’s journey, from a tentative grad student arriving in America to the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, makes for a captivating business biography and recommended book to read.

Chris Wendel works for Northern Initiatives, a mission-based lender located in Marquette, Mich. Northern Initiatives provides money to businesses in Michigan and business resources to organizations throughout the U.S. Wendel lives and works in Traverse City.

