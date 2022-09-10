Northern Michigan’s Most Desperate Need? In-home senior care in the era of COVID-19, staffing shortages, and aging local demographics

Between an aging population and a growing demand among older adults to “age in place” in their homes for as long as possible, the United States could wind up being short nearly 500,000 home health aides by 2025, per an estimate from the global healthcare consulting firm Mercer. Indeed, according to Business Insider, the U.S. home care market is expected to grow from its $100 billion valuation in 2016 to approximately $225 billion by 2024 – and that growth is likely to cause some pretty severe growing pains.

Businesses that specialize in homebound senior care have the potential to benefit massively from demographic trends and overall consumer desires in the years to come. Note, for instance, a 2018 AARP study, which found that a whopping 76 percent of Americans aged 50 and older want to remain in their homes as they get older. Traverse City, in particular, has a market ripe for capitalization in the in-home care space, given the region’s disproportionately large population of retirees and aging adults.

But the big question for people working in the home care industry is how any of that growth is supposed to happen when, in 2022, in-home care providers are already struggling with high demand, insufficient staffing, and the remnants of a global pandemic.

To get a sense of where things stand, the TCBN touched based this month with a pair of northern Michigan’s leading in-home care companies: Comfort Keepers of Northwest Michigan and Monarch Home Care Services. Here’s what we learned about their experiences navigating the pandemic and how they’re emerging from it with battle scars and resolve to keep doing better.

On pandemic challenges

The pandemic has not been a favorable time for Michigan’s senior care industry. Some of the state’s first brushes with COVID death tolls happened at nursing homes, and the state’s Office of the Auditor General reported in January that more than 8,000 of Michigan’s COVID deaths happened in long-term care facilities.

In-home care providers were insulated from some of the unique risks that nursing homes faced – particularly, large numbers of vulnerable, immunocompromised people living in relatively close quarters – but were not immune to the larger pressures and challenges of the pandemic.

When asked to identify some of the biggest hurdles of the COVID era for in-home care, Leslie Knopp – who co-owns the local Comfort Keepers franchise along with her husband Russ – cited “managing fear of the unknown” as a big pain point for her employees and clients alike.

“Navigating constantly changing rules and regulations from multiple agencies with multiple and sometimes conflicting or confusing directives [was challenging],” Knopp says. Adding to that maze of shifting guidelines was the “constant shuffling of schedules due to exposures, quarantines, and illness among employees, clients, and their families.” Those hurdles together disrupted the routines that in-home care providers typically lock into with their clients, which proved challenging for all parties.

According to Amy Northway, president and CEO of Monarch Home Health Services, the biggest hardship of the pandemic wasn’t necessarily the executive orders or the exposure risks that forced on-the-fly pivots, but the fact that an industry-wide staffing shortage was exacerbating those challenges for in-home care providers from the very start of the pandemic.

“After navigating through essential employee work orders, PPE shortages, and overall trying to stay up to date on the pandemic, the biggest challenge was maintaining staff to current clients and staffing new clients that were needing to be discharged from the hospital or wanting to move home from assisted livings and rehab centers,” Northway explained. All the mounting demand, she said, caused a staffing shortfall that made it “very hard to take on new clients during the initial phase of the pandemic.”

Monarch ultimately found relief for its early-COVID staffing shortages in the form of college-aged students. Separated from their own life routines when their schools went into virtual mode due to COVID, college students came back to northern Michigan in droves. According to Northway, a fair few of those students ended up stepping into caregiver roles for Monarch, which helped the organization “meet our staffing needs during the first year of the pandemic.”

On key lessons learned from the pandemic

While the worst of the pandemic is (hopefully) in the rearview, COVID has also delivered lessons about the senior care industry that both Comfort Keepers and Monarch are carrying forward into the future.

For her part, Northway is hopeful that the pandemic has helped shine a light on how much caregivers matter – and how resilient they are in making sure their clients receive the services they need.

“All caregivers are rock stars,” Northway said. “They have endured the unknown while weathering the COVID-19 pandemic, and they continued to take care of their clients as their clients got sick with COVID, and some of the caregivers did too. Seeing our caregivers reach beyond what we thought they were capable of – and be willing to put their health and the health of their families and loved ones at risk to provide care to vulnerable clients who were living alone and/or requiring care to stay at home – that was inspiring. Caregivers are caregivers because they love what they do and truly care about the clients.”

Knopp echoed Northway’s comments, noting that it was the willingness of employees to stay the course that allowed in-home care services like Comfort Keepers and Monarch to keep doing their work during the pandemic. “Professional caregivers kept showing up for people, even at great risk to themselves, because they truly cared and knew they were helping in a time of crisis,” she said.

Still, there were adjustments along the way that, in Knopp’s words, helped in-home care companies and their teams become “more nimble, flexible, creative, and stronger.” In particular, Knopp pointed to technology as a life preserver for organizations like hers during the pandemic. In addition to relying more on wearables and other technology to monitor older adults and their health, Comfort Keepers also worked with “a variety of new techniques and platforms” to stay in touch with its workforce and give employees more autonomy in their work.

Similarly, Northway said that Monarch has used technology to create new efficiencies and to make life easier for already-overburdened caregivers. “We learned that many tasks that used to require a face-to-face meeting could be accomplished via Zoom or with other technologies,” she told the TCBN.

On lingering challenges and local needs

“Our biggest challenge hasn’t changed since before the pandemic,” Knopp said. “It’s finding enough high-quality people who want to and are able to care for the aging population – a population whose needs and level of care required are only increasing. Demographics are not on our side.”

According to the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan, Grand Traverse County will have an over-60 population of 31,545 by 2026, up from 27,818 in 2021. All senior care providers in the region are up against that demographic shift, and most of them are already feeling the strain. At Monarch Home Care Services, Northway said the office “receives new client inquiries daily and can only staff a small percentage of these requests. Others are put on a wait list that can last for months.”

Traverse City doesn’t simply need more caregivers, Northway added, but needs more caregivers in age ranges that, up until now, haven’t typically been taking caregiver jobs in northern Michigan. While Monarch got a strong assist from college-aged students during the early parts of the pandemic, Northway said that the majority of the company’s caregivers are actually in their 60s and 70s. Not only are those caregivers more vulnerable in situations like COVID, where there are health risks associated with doing the work of in-home care, but they are also nearing the point of aging out of the workforce entirely.

“Collectively as a region, we need to come together to find ways to recruit the younger, middle aged, and older generations to have an interest in wanting to help our elderly and disabled populations remain in their homes safely,” Northway concluded.

So, what does the Grand Traverse region need most to recruit more young people to the caregiver profession – and to make sure the area’s sizable senior population is receiving the care, support, compassion, and love it deserves? Knopp pointed to three things.

“One, we need affordable housing and childcare options to support a younger population and workforce,” Knopp said. “Two, we need broadband everywhere. We are relying more and more on technology solutions to meet seniors’ needs for health and safety monitoring, and to operate our business, so broadband must be available in all in our rural areas. And three, we need continued efforts to raise the levels of societal respect and rewards for individuals who choose to work in this industry.”

