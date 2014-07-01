One Step Closer: Addiction Treatment Services plans women-specific facility

by Ross Boissoneau

Addiction Treatment Services (ATS) is one step closer to transforming its property at 441 East State St. into a residential care and treatment facility for women, pregnant women, and women with their children.

Paula Lipinski, CEO, says allowing women to bring their children with them would be a huge boon to the program.

“(Not allowing children) has been a big barrier,” she said.

The building onsite has been and is currently used for multi-family housing. In order for ATS to use it as a women’s treatment center, it needs a special land use permit.

The Traverse City Planning Commission voted last month to move that request to the City Commission, which will take up the matter at its meeting this month. It will review and either approve or deny the request.

“We are one step closer to opening our women’s program,” said Lipinski. “There’s a huge need in the community.”

At this time, there are no other facilities like it. The closest are in Sault Ste. Marie and Flint.

Lipinski said the average stay would be between 30 and 60 days. The facility would be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with up to four staff working during the day and two employees working in the evenings.

In addition, medical staff would be available on call 24/7, as would Lipinski and the ATS chief clinical officer.

Lipinski said the proposed women’s treatment center received a thumbs-up from those around the property when ATS hosted an open house with neighbors to discuss the project.

“It’s being a good neighbor,” she said. “We got good feedback.”

ATS bought the property in 2018 from the Women’s Resource Center, which ran a residential shelter for women and their children called Sara’s House. According to a memo from City Planning Director Shawn Winter, it was previously a rooming house for women and their children called Miracle Manor.

“There’s been a long history of this property providing residential care to women and their children who are experiencing various needs,” he noted in the memo.

That led to the request from ATS, which needed a special use permit specifically for the treatment side of care for substance use disorder, Lipinski says.

Lipinski said the use of the term “substance use disorder” rather than “addiction” or other terms is very deliberate.

“It’s the correct medical diagnostic term; it is a disease of the brain,” she said, and has the connotation of an illness rather than a stigmatizing condition.

ATS has been part of the community for more than four decades. Its slogan is “Hope Happens Here,” with the mission of promoting the overall health, wellness, and recovery of individuals impacted by substance use and behavioral health issues by meeting the treatment needs of its clients and the community.

The women’s treatment center would fit alongside Dakoske Hall, ATS’s men’s treatment center. ATS also operates the withdrawal treatment center The P.I.E.R. ((Promoting Integrated & Engaged Recovery) and a location on Garfield Avenue, home to its administrative offices and meeting spaces, as well as being the central location for its outpatient services, including The P.O.R.C.H. (Providing Opportunities for Recovery & Community Health).

Allowing women to have their children with them dovetails with the center’s Family Road to Recovery program. It started a year and a half ago to offer outreach not only to those struggling with substance abuse disorder but to those around them as well.

“I’m a person in recovery, and I saw how my dad struggled with having someone he loved go through this,” Lipinski said.

The Road to Recovery includes group and individual programs, support groups, psychological education, peer mentors and more.

She said the family is often the first to recognize the signs, yet the family is often left behind when it comes to treatment.

“It’s the hardest thing to manage and the hardest thing to see a family manage,” she said. “We hope to expand (the program).”