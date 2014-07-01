Plumbing the Depths: New face of 20Fathoms outlines the tech incubator’s future

CALL: “We want to create something where people understand that if they’re going to northern Michigan, Traverse City is the place to be.” – Lauren Bigelow, executive director, 20Fathoms

20Fathoms, Traverse City’s tech startup incubator, is roaring into 2020. Andy Cole, the organization’s first-ever executive director, announced last fall that he would be stepping down from that position. Lauren Bigelow, a startup veteran with a dynamic resume in clean energy, sustainability, entrepreneurship and academia, officially took over for Cole in January. The Ticker sat down with Bigelow to learn about her background, her vision for 20Fathoms and the plans to build a new downtown headquarters this spring.

What’s your background?

I have an eclectic background. I got my bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Michigan, and my master’s and Ph.D. in anthropology from Northwestern University. I spent about 10 years as a prehistoric archeologist working in East Africa and the Middle East. I’ve spent the last 20 years working in entrepreneurship and innovation in different industries.

About 20 years ago, I had a space in downtown Ann Arbor that was very similar to 20Fathoms called the IT Zone. It was the predecessor to what is now Ann Arbor SPARK. I was the education director and the director of the nonprofit. I went from there, in early 2004, to launch the Cleantech Group as my first startup. We created the investment thesis for investing in clean energy and technology. By 2006, we were on the cover of Forbes; our conferences were 1,000-plus people.

At the Cleantech Group, we were focused on investment and innovation pipelines, but I really missed the research aspect of it. So, in 2008 I moved over to a thing called New Energy Finance out of London. They had the top research in the world around carbon markets and all types of energy generation. Just as I was leaving a year later, we sold to Bloomberg Financial.

In 2010, I got pulled in at Ann Arbor SPARK to run the first million-dollar business competition. We were the largest global business competition, called Accelerate Michigan. I had started my own firm about a week earlier called the Growth Capital Network; it was supposed to be focused on mid-market structured finance, mezzanine debt and private equity. I ended up getting so much work focused on innovation and entrepreneurship that I made that the focus of the firm.

What brought you to 20Fathoms?

I was looking to find a community that was cohesive where I could build something. I really enjoy putting together collaborative efforts and building programs or building businesses. Andy Cole had done a great job getting 20Fathoms off the ground, so there was a great infrastructure and framework that I felt I could build off of here. It’s an opportunity for me to bring in my national and international connections in venture around entrepreneurship. I’m in my seventh year of teaching finance at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and I’ve been on the Erb Institute Board – which is the sustainability MBA at U of M – for about 15 years. We’ve got an amazing set of alumni that come out of that. So my ability to connect the folks in Traverse City with folks who are one degree of separation from me in my network is really feasible. And that’s fun for me. I love making introductions, making connections. I look forward to working with a lot of the leadership here in town to see what we can support them on, what they can support us on and what programs we can partner on together.

What are some of your goals?

I’m really looking forward to engaging the investment community. Definitely some from southeastern Michigan vacation up here, have houses up here and want to retire up here. But I’d also like to engage some of the folks who come for the summer and who have higher net incomes. There are lot of people who are coming in from New York or from the coasts and I’d like to see if some of their disposable capital can come into our companies, or if some of their expertise, knowledge and national perspective can help our early-stage businesses. I’d love to help create those synergies and get more capital up here.

Will you be continuing any affiliation with U of M now that you’ll be in Traverse City?

I hope so. I think there’s a great opportunity there. There are classes at U of M where startups and growth businesses can get free consulting from a group of students. One of the programs I advise on is called MAP, which stands for “Multidisciplinary Activity Project.” It’s a capstone of the Ross MBA. It brings a group of four to six MBA students into a business or nonprofit organization to address a vexing problem, and those are fantastic projects. At one of the businesses I own in Ann Arbor, we had four students do a full sustainability supply chain project for us over 14 months. It was amazing what they found, because they just came at the conundrum in a way that we wouldn’t have. I’ve also got some great ties into Michigan State, including their Conquer Accelerator and their Tech Transfer office. Those are great resources we can tie in up here.

What kinds of challenges do you see at 20Fathoms and what are some ways to grow beyond those challenges?

The lack of serial entrepreneurs or business mentors up here. Having someone who has been there, done that and can tell you the battle stories. One of the things I’m looking to do is promote more mentorship. And mentors don’t necessarily need to be local; you can have Skype mentorships. So, if there is a local AR/VR business, who can we tie them with nationally? It’s about getting to the right person, who the entrepreneur can mesh with on a personal level but also whose expertise is really targeted to what they need.

Any progress on finding a new space for 20Fathoms?

It looks like we’re going to be at 231 E. State St., which is currently occupied by a Chase drive-through and a parking lot. It’s going to be a new four-story building, built in two stages, and we’re hoping to take two if not three of the floors for innovative businesses and 20Fathoms. We’re aiming to break ground in the next six weeks, with construction completing in late Q1/early Q2 of 2021.

Looking forward 10 years, what are your big picture goals for 20Fathoms?

Having a whole cascade of alumni companies that are successful in their own space. Having them be leaders in the community, but also fostering another 25-40 companies to follow in their footsteps. Putting Munson on the map as a leader in rural hospital innovation. Seeing if Traverse City can be more of an arena for pilots around rural innovation, whether it’s in healthcare, or agriculture, or anything pertaining to the Great Lakes. And then there’s an opportunity for a second sister building next to the first one, so filling that up. There’s a set of buildings in Toronto called the Mars Innovation District, and it would be great to have a micro version of Mars. We want to create something where people understand that if they’re going to northern Michigan, Traverse City is the place to be.

