Power Plant: Cambium Analytica is building a quality assurance empire in cannabis, hemp and now nutraceuticals

Traverse City’s Cambium Analytica is one of the leading cannabis and hemp testing companies in Michigan and perhaps the United States.

Cambium Analytica’s ambitious growth plan encompasses testing services for the food industry, the world of natural pharmaceuticals and more.

The company got to that point quickly: After starting up in 2019, Cambium hit a 300% growth rate between its first and second years, and saw another 30% growth spurt between 2021 and 2022. That quick maturation has occurred due in part to the massive amount of investment dollars that have flooded Michigan’s post-legalization marijuana market.

While Cambium Analytica is most often associated with cannabis, that’s neither where the company’s roots lie, nor – entirely – where its future path leads.

Before CEO Alex Adams founded Cambium Analytica in 2019 with partners Quinn Raftery and George Powell, he had spent several years working in and around the Michigan hops market. He fell into that particular niche while studying at Michigan State University, where he majored in plant biology and biochemistry.

It’s also where he developed an interest in the specialty crop agricultural industry while working for MSU in their hops research plant in Suttons Bay.

MSU had planted one of the first hops farms in Michigan to conduct a hop cultivar variety trial to see what grew well here.

As it turned out, a lot of hops varieties grew well in northern Michigan, and before long, the state’s hops industry grew exponentially, buoyed by Michigan’s growing reputation as one of the top craft beer states.

When the hops industry took off, Adams dove in.

“I was building farms. I was contracting farms. I was working as an agronomist for several years, selling fertilizer and consulting. I even helped build MI Local Hops, which is a big processor out in Williamsburg,” he said.

As he made his way, Adams learned to test and monitor the traits of hop plants. As with any other crop type, hop farmers pay close attention to key aspects of their plants – from moisture content to nutrient levels and beyond. These attributes are important to brewers and to the products they make, which makes reliable hops testing an important aspect of the beer industry.

Originally, Adams, Powell and Raftery were interested in starting an agricultural testing laboratory in northern Michigan because most hops and soil samples were exported for testing to labs across the country.

“We had so much diversity of crops up here that it kind of made sense that we could sustain a crop laboratory here in Michigan,” he said. “Even Michigan State was sending out a lot of their samples out of state.”

Adams started working on a business concept for establishing a hops testing laboratory in the Grand Traverse area.

Then, while working on the hops testing lab idea, Adams says the state came out with the cannabis regulations.

“Within those regulations, analytical testing (the safety compliance laboratory license) was one of the licenses. It was called the safety compliance laboratory license,” he said. “And that immediately seemed much more profitable to us [than hops testing].”

The three decided to change course.

Adams and his partners ended up landing just the sixth safety compliance laboratory license in Michigan history and launching Cambium Analytica.

Adams says that the company grew quickly.

“At one point, we were the largest laboratory in Michigan, out of 17-20 labs,” he said. “I think we might still be the largest, but it’s hard to tell because the industry grew so fast.”

According to Adams, Cambium Analytica was profitable “within our first month.” Estimates typically say that it takes the average startup two to three years to turn a profit.

Now in its fourth year, Cambium has grown from a company with nine employees and a single laboratory to a business with 96 personnel and three labs – including two here in Michigan and a new location that just opened in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Almost all the growth has been driven by Cambium’s position in the Michigan cannabis industry. State law requires what Adams described as batch release testing for cannabis products, where those products go through a panel of tests intended to ensure consumer safety.

Cambium Analytica is one of a small number of businesses in the state that are licensed to perform that type of testing, which means the company has performed extremely well as communities throughout the state have adopted recreational marijuana ordinances.

The tests are very similar to what the Food and Drug Administration would require for any pharmaceutical product or dietary supplement.

“So, that includes testing on the potency of the active ingredients – and in the case of cannabis, that means cannabinoids testing,” he said.

The tests also include testing for metals, pesticides, water activity and microbials including total yeast, mold, salmonella, Aspergillus, and E. Coli. If the product is a concentrate product or an extracted product, then the company must test for residual solvents.

“Bottom line, for every type of product, there are lots of specific tests that need to be done,” he said. “We do that testing.”

In addition to safety compliance testing, Cambium Analytica also offers a variety of R&D or quality control tests. An example in the cannabis world might be something like a weed gummy, where a manufacturer goes in with a certain specification for how dense their gummy needs to be. Alternatively, for cannabis-infused beverages, Cambium does color testing, turbidity testing, density testing and other checks.

While cannabis testing accounted for 100% of Cambium’s revenues until late last year, the company has now entered a new chapter – one that Adams hopes will yield another 100-150% growth for the business this year.

Thanks to new lab capacity – including the new facility in Massachusetts – Cambium Analytica has begun taking its first major steps outside of its original market.

“Now, we’re probably at 85% cannabis testing and 15% nutraceuticals and botanical products,” Adams said of Cambium’s Q1 2023 portfolio of business.

The company is now positioning itself as a contract research organization in the pharmaceutical space.

“There is a lot of really amazing bio-prospecting that’s going on right now to develop new natural drugs from plants, and there are great companies that we’ve aligned with on that to help with testing,” he said. “It’s put us near the forefront of a lot of new research and a lot of groundbreaking drug development.”

Within the next few months, Cambium will also be launching itself into the food testing market, where it will start out by offering testing services to companies in the fruit processing space. Other markets – like PFAS testing or testing of psychedelics, which is starting to see its own legalization talks – are also on the radar.

“By the end of the year, the goal is to be below 50% cannabis testing (in terms of revenue share),” Adams said. “And that doesn’t mean reducing cannabis testing; it just means that we’re growing in other markets as well.”

The growth and diversification will require some heavy lifting for Cambium’s HR department.

While Adams said that much of the equipment used to test cannabis products is the same equipment that’s used in any market, for any chemical analysis, figuring out the specific methodologies for each test and finding ways to penetrate each new market will require new employees with different experience and expertise than what is represented on Cambium’s current team.

In other words, this growing company needs to grow its staff.

“I’d say we will probably have around 130 employees by the end of this year,” Adams said. “And by 2025, I could see us employing 300-500 people in Traverse City alone.”

While Adams acknowledges that those numbers mean a lot of jobs to fill during a period when hiring has been notoriously difficult for most local employers, he’s also optimistic about Cambium’s ability to draw professionals to northern Michigan who may not have previously had any realistic prospects for working in the region.

“This is such a beautiful place to attract talent,” Adams said. “A lot of the people that we’re hiring are chemists, or microbiologists, or biochemists, people that previously worked in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, or in the food industry.”

Many hubs for these markets are centered around large cities or even industrial cities, where there is pharmaceutical manufacturing, Adams says.

“So, it’s been attractive for those people to come here,” he said. “And then we’ve also been hiring a lot of kids directly out of college, because we have a pretty young workforce and we love young, eager, creative minds.”

Adams and his team have been recruiting people from all over the country who he says are really excited to move to Traverse City.

But that doesn’t mean he’s not looking closer to home.

“We’ve been recruiting people that live here, too, both that were scientists already, and then also people who maybe weren’t working in science because there wasn’t any job up here (in that space),” he said. “Now those people are able to work in those fields, but keep living here.”

– TCBN cover photo by Meg Bowen

Comments

comments