SBA Expands Funding: Loans support under-served communities and fractional business purchases

by Megan Kelto

Entrepreneurs in northern Michigan and across the United States will soon have greater access to financing, thanks to significant rule changes recently adopted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

The changes, which are intended to promote small business development in underserved communities, represent a major modernization of the SBA’s loan programs. The new rules expand who can qualify to receive funding, as well as the types of organizations that can be licensed to offer SBA 7(a) loans.

The SBA’s 7(a) loan program is its most common, and provides loans of up to $5 million for qualifying small businesses. Business owners apply through an SBA-participating lender, and 75-90% of the loan amount is guaranteed by the SBA, backed by the federal government.

Funds can be used for working capital, equipment, fixtures, supplies, materials, real estate, construction, refinancing debt, and establishing or acquiring a new business.

While previous rules only allowed the purchase of an entire business, new rules will allow borrowers to purchase a fraction of a business or business interest. This will provide a new path into business ownership, as well as help retiring business owners gradually hand over the reins to a successor.

For prospective borrowers, the SBA will reduce the number of loan approval factors from nine to three: credit score and history, earnings and cash flow, and collateral. Subjective factors including “character” and “potential” will no longer be considered. Other factors that may discriminate against younger entrepreneurs and those from disadvantaged communities, like experience and invested equity, will also be phased out.

According to the SBA, two out of three business owners who applied for credit in 2022 did not get the amount they needed, and the number of lenders originating 7(a) loans under $50,000 has decreased by over 40% since 2017. The loosening of lending criteria will allow SBA-participating lenders to use their own existing lending policies for similarly sized loans, and streamline the paperwork and red tape.

The SBA will also expand the definition of what types of organizations may be approved to make 7(a) loans. In addition to banks and credit unions, the SBA has licensed 14 non-bank Small Business Lending Companies (SBLCs) nationwide – a number that hasn’t changed in 40 years. The SBA plans to make available three new SBLC licenses, opening the lending opportunity to new financial companies.

A pilot program for nonprofit, mission-driven and micro-loan lenders will be made permanent. The Community Advantage program, which had been scheduled to end in 2024, specializes in startups and typically provides financing to underserved markets including women- and veteran-owned businesses, and rural and low-income communities. Community Advantage lenders can make loans of up to $350,000, with terms that can be more flexible than traditional 7(a) loans.

In the five-county region of Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Benzie, Antrim and Kalkaska counties, SBA-backed loans are an important economic driver. From 2015-2022, 419 businesses received 540 SBA 7(a) loans, totaling $185 million – directly supporting an estimated 5,200 jobs.

Locally owned Honor Bank is one of the leading SBA lenders in the region, and small business lending is a core part of its century-old business, said Alan Zelinski, senior vice president and chief lending officer.

“We’ve embraced the SBA and utilize a variety of their programs,” Zelinski said. “It’s well-ingrained in the Honor Bank fabric to help small businesses in any way that we can. Certainly, if we can utilize the SBA programs to make that happen, we love to do that.”

One type of 7(a) loan driving Honor Bank’s volume is the SBA Express loan. These loans with faster turnaround are less than $500,000 and are a more economical option for smaller loans.

“We don’t have to wait for a lengthy approval process to get the SBA guarantee – we can do that quickly and easily,” he said. “It’s a smaller program that can be more nimble and quicker to respond.”

From 2015-2022, the average total loan volume for the five-county area was $23 million per year. One notable outlier was 2021, when lenders dispersed over $43 million in 7(a) loans to small businesses – above and beyond PPP pandemic loans.

Zelinski has a theory about why that may have been.

“Because of the pandemic, many people started working from home,” he said. “They came to the realization that there are things they could be doing on their own, by starting their own businesses. So, the pandemic brought out that entrepreneurial spirit in people.”

The 2021 uptick was especially sharp in Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties, while Leelanau County showed a steady upward trend from 2018 on.

Honor Bank welcomes the SBA expanding opportunities for small businesses.

“We hope the SBA continues to roll out programs and ways to help the small businessperson. Because we’ll certainly bring it on and put it into our tool belt,” said Zelinski.

