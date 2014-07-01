‘Strong’ and ‘Stable’: Munson CEO says hospital system is in good financial shape, despite COVID challenges

Hospitals are spending more money to deliver care, but are pulling in less profit.

That’s the simplified explanation for why hospitals throughout the United States are facing tough times, even in the midst of a pandemic that has made them extremely busy and ignited new conversations about the importance of healthcare – and healthcare workers – in American society. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, at least 47 hospitals in the U.S. closed or filed for bankruptcy in 2020, most of them in rural areas.

Given that Traverse City is the hub of Michigan’s largest rural healthcare system, local residents might be wondering: Could we be next?

The bad news is that even hospitals not on the brink of bankruptcy are struggling. According to a report compiled by healthcare consulting firm Kaufman Hall in September 2021, estimates at the time pointed to hospitals nationwide losing some $54 billion in net income for the year. Kaufman Hall also projected that more than one-third of U.S. hospitals would “maintain negative operating margins through year’s end.” In other words, a lot of hospitals have been operating at a loss, and a lot of those hospitals have been bleeding money since the start of the pandemic.

The good news? According to Munson Healthcare President and CEO Ed Ness, Munson is in better financial shape than many other healthcare systems in the U.S. That’s due to a variety of factors, including a pre-pandemic war chest of cash and the decision to work toward consolidation of northern Michigan’s hospitals in the years leading up to COVID-19.

“Munson healthcare went into the pandemic in a very strong financial condition, with strong ratings and stable financial condition,” Ness explained. “That gives us more flexibility as we weather some of the headwinds that COVID has created. In addition, starting about 10 years ago, we really evolved from a collection of individual hospitals to a system. And I’m sure glad we did, because I think us coming together as a collection of hospitals in northern Michigan really helps us coordinate care and gain efficiencies, which is going to help us weather the storm. We are better positioned than a standalone hospital would have been.”

Ness’s assessment of Munson’s financial condition isn’t just based on internal metrics. Numerous entities assess hospitals in the United States with bond ratings, which are essentially a hospital’s version of a credit rating. Last May, with its most recent assessment of Munson Healthcare, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings assigned a “AA” rating to the system and its “approximately $97.3 million revenue and revenue refunding bonds.” AA is the second highest rating Fitch gives, indicating “very high credit quality.”

Fitch wrote in its report: “The ‘AA’ rating and Stable Outlook reflect the strength of Munson’s leverage and liquidity profiles, as the organization is expected to recover from the temporary pressure of the coronavirus pandemic and maintain stable, solid operating cash flow margins, reflecting the successful integration of recently acquired hospitals and a strong degree of operating cost management.”

In Ness’s view, there have been three phases to COVID-19 and how it has impacted Munson financially, which have corresponded with fiscal years. Munson’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30, which means the pandemic has now stretched across three fiscal years.

“The first phase, which was two years ago, was the year in which our number of services were scaled back dramatically, because of shutdowns and restrictions and all those things,” he explained. “Then last year, we were kind of in a lull of COVID cases, and we had a rebound of elective cases for the pent-up things that weren’t done the first year. And then this third year, we’ve actually seen some of the biggest surges in COVID cases, and those have led to increased costs, increased length of stay [for patients], more of our employees being out sick, and other impacts.”

Those phases have corresponded to fluctuations in Munson’s financial health. For instance, the Finch report noted that, “Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Munson maintained strong operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins that averaged 9.5%.” Those margins “deteriorated” during Munson’s 2020 fiscal year, “due to volume declines associated with the coronavirus pandemic, but quickly recovered as of the first nine months of fiscal 2021, as elective procedures returned.” Fitch predicted that Munson’s cash flow performance would “continue to improve and approximate its historical average of a 9.5% operating EBITDA margin in the five-year forward look.”

Finch also made note of Munson’s cash and investments, which have actually grown over the past several years “despite the operating challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.” Per the Finch Ratings report, the healthcare system had cash and investments totaling $1.1 billion as of March 31 of last year, up from $898.5 million in June 2020, and up from $744.3 million in June 2019.

All told, Munson’s financial health in the midst of COVID-19 stands out even on a national scale: On a list of “18 health systems with strong finances,” published in July by Becker’s “Hospital CFO Report,” Munson Healthcare was spotlighted alongside renowned hospitals such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Stanford Healthcare.

Still, while things are certainly better than they could be, Ness doesn’t mince words when discussing some of the ways in which COVID-19 has hurt the Munson hospital system. For one thing, patients are staying in the hospital longer – in part because of the severity of COVID symptoms, in part because other long-term care facilities and post-acute facilities in the area “have their own staffing and capacity challenges” that render them unable to accept patients. Ness said the average length of stay for a patient in January 2022 was “about 5.4 days,” compared to a pre-COVID average of 4.2 days.

“The financial challenge there is that we typically are paid on a per-case basis,” Ness explained. “So, when a patient stays longer, we absorb that cost.”

COVID-related expenses are also a burden for healthcare systems like Munson. In January alone, Ness said Munson incurred $1.9 million of COVID expenses. About $600,000 of that was “for things like testing and extra PPE,” while the remaining $1.3 million was “for special employee tasks around COVID, whether it’s screeners, folks helping test, extra positions we’ve had to add because of COVID, or situations where we’ve had employees out with COVID and had to cover those positions.”

The other big category of expenses? The simple increase in the cost of labor, which Ness noted “is not specific to Munson.”

“Of course, there are labor shortages in northern Michigan and throughout the state, and that has increased costs as you try to recruit and retain talent,” Ness said. “And what worries me with that trend is that we’re going to have to deal with it for a long time. The labor force issues in Michigan, they’re going to take some long-term work and care redesign, and we’re working really, really hard. We invested $30 million in wage increases, which is the most that we’ve invested in wages in my career. That’s going to help on the recruitment and retention front, but it also adds to our expenses, which we need to offset in other ways.”

One way to offset those expenses, so far, has been through government relief. This year, Munson Healthcare received “about $35 million in funding” from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Before that, there was money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to dampen the blow of COVID-era cost increases. But Ness said the feeling in the medical community is that those funds are unlikely to be replicated in future fiscal years, which will mean that hospital systems like Munson have to stand on their own two feet going forward. “We’re hoping that the COVID-related expenses decrease soon,” Ness said. “But we also won’t have that safety net of the ARPA or CARES funds.”

A silver lining is that hospital systems have been able to start getting back up to speed with elective surgeries and other outpatient procedures – services that, even pre-pandemic, were more lucrative because they cost less to deliver and provide higher profit margins than most inpatient services.

Losing the ability to offer those services during the initial COVID shutdown was something that hit hospitals hard. According to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, hospitals lost $2.7 billion in revenue between March and June of 2020 alone, much of it in cancelled or delayed elective procedures. Those procedures and the revenues they bring in aren’t necessarily back to normal pre-pandemic levels yet, but they are well on their way – a positive shift that could help bring more financial vitality throughout the Munson system, even as COVID relief funds run out.

“During the late fall and into December [of last year], when we were at a peak on COVID, we did have to scale back some surgeries,” Ness said. “But we’ve been working hard since then to get those procedures back up and rescheduled and done. And certainly, there’s a financial piece to that, but more importantly, these are surgeries that people in our community need, and they’re being done for a reason. So, we’re getting to a point where we can start to get back to normal [with elective procedures], and we’re working hard to get that done.”

