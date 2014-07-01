Survival of the Fitness: How Traverse City fitness pros are emerging from the pandemic stronger

COVID-19 was an earthquake for the fitness industry.

That metaphor is especially true for Yen Yoga & Fitness. Prior to the pandemic, Yen Yoga had staked a claim for itself as one of the biggest class-based fitness studios in northern Michigan.

But despite an extremely loyal customer base, strong name-brand recognition and a considerable rise in the popularity of yoga over the past decade, Yen took as hefty a punch as any fitness facility in 2020.

Last October, Yen Yoga broke the news that it would be letting go of the 7,000 square-foot space it occupied at 332 East Front St., blaming “the limitations placed on us by the state and inability to align our rent with our significantly reduced revenue.”

Yen officially closed the downtown studio on Nov. 22, and the business has been operating as a displaced entity ever since, offering virtual classes as well as off-site sessions at locations such as the Cathedral Barn at Historic Barns Park.

Sara Harding, Yen’s director, acknowledges how dire things looked when the business lost its long-term home, and even admits to thinking seriously about letting the business die.

A tremendous show of loyalty from customers convinced her to keep fighting.

“There have been moments in this process where I’ve asked, ‘Should I go forward with this? Or should I just let Yen Yoga be a casualty of this pandemic?’” Harding said. “But every time I ran into someone at the grocery store, or connected with them in a virtual class, they reminded me of how impactful the Yen community has been in their lives, with the teachers and other students.

“And I think I knew that I had to do whatever I could to sustain that community, and find a new home for it, and build it back up again.”

Now, Yen Yoga finally has that new home: Harding announced in early October that the business would be partnering with Delamar Traverse City and opening a 3,000 square-foot studio inside the newly renovated hotel.

The space will have its own dedicated entrance, new locker and shower facilities, and two studios that will host classes for traditional yoga, hot yoga, cycling, fitness and mobility. Yen members will also have access to some of Delamar’s facilities and amenities, including the indoor and outdoor swimming pools, the lounge areas, the bayside deck, the fitness room, and the coffee and smoothie bar.

While the new space represents a considerable downsizing of the Yen Yoga footprint, compared to the Front Street location, Harding is excited to have the business finally land in a new physical home. The facility is set to open sometime in the New Year.

“I spent most of this year talking to every possible landlord and developer in town, trying to determine where our next home would be,” Harding explained. “I had reached out to the Park Place and that didn’t really pan out, and I had reached out to Hotel Indigo, and that didn’t really pan out. But the conversation just kept evolving with the Delamar and we had an idea of, ‘Well, could Yen be here permanently?’”

Harding says that the partnership is “great for so many reasons.”

“Because it keeps us in town, we still get to be a part of the DDA, we have plenty of parking and we get to partner with another community member,” she said. “And yes, it’s less space, but we’re just going to be way more efficient with our classes and our space utilization.”

LUXBODY

On a similar note, LUXBODY – a local private fitness club devoted to high-intensity interval training (HIIT) – is emerging from the pandemic with a renewed sense of purpose.

While owner Whitney Goulas thinks it’s unlikely businesses like hers will ever see a true return to pre-COVID traffic or business patterns, she also believes that things are once again moving “in the right direction.”

“We have welcomed back many friendly faces while also embracing a new onset of members, fresh to LUXBODY,” Goulas said.

Getting back to a pre-pandemic business model may be another thing, Goulas says.

“There will never be a ‘pre-pandemic business,’ in my opinion,” she said. “The pandemic has forced transitions across all industries and every business has been transformed. If your business made it through the height of the shut-downs, you did not walk out unchanged.”

Instead of backing down, Goulas says she and her staff became more resilient.

“For LUXBODY, we’ve accepted the hardships, recognized our capabilities and appreciate the hell out of where we’re at now,” she said. “Our resilience and evolution came from doubling down on investments in our staff, operations and the future of LUXBODY and the community that we serve.”

While the pandemic shuttered gyms for awhile, Goulas also saw a corresponding pendulum swing, with the closures helping customers recognize how much physical fitness meant to them and to their mental and emotional health. Since reopening last fall, the business “has been able to provide clients the ability to get back their day-to-day routines, feel a sense of community, and be a consistent and effective fitness destination for transformational results.”

Similar to Yen Yoga, the pandemic-era changes have LUXBODY eyeing a fresh start in a new place. This December, LUXBODY will vacate its Union Street location and move into a newly constructed, 2,000 square-foot studio behind Dairy Lodge off of Randolph Street. Starting next year, that space will even incorporate spa services along with exercise classes.

“(The new facility) will offer a new space for our signature HIIT classes and fitness challenges, plus high-end amenities such as parking, showers, lockers and organic-pressed juices,” Goulas confirmed. “In tandem, we are excited to announce the expansion into recovery and restorative services with our new LUXBODY Recovery Spa, coming early 2022.”

Fitness hit hard

While the pandemic hit many industries hard, few were left as utterly devastated as gyms, fitness centers and personal trainers. Visits to the gym or daily workout classes, while a fixture in the routine of many before March 2020, quickly fell off the schedule as COVID-19 took root in the United States.

In Michigan, executive orders from the governor’s office kept gyms closed from March until September. When those businesses were allowed to reopen, it was with hefty restrictions that demanded masking, limited capacities and other operational changes.

According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), a trade association that serves the health club and fitness industry worldwide, the American fitness sector shed 1.5 million jobs in 2020 – representing some 47% of the total industry.

While some of those jobs came back when gyms reopened, the hit was irreversible for a significant portion of the industry. Per IHRSA, there were “over 40,000 fitness facilities” in the U.S. in 2019 – 27% of which have closed their doors permanently since the start of the pandemic.

All told, the IHRSA projects that the U.S. fitness industry lost more than $29 billion in revenues from March 2020 through June 2021.

One of the big question marks for the fitness industry in the wake of COVID-19 was whether the period of forced lockdown – and, by extension, the period of forced at-home exercise – would change the habits and behaviors of consumers for good.

Many Americans invested in home exercise equipment last year, a trend that theoretically could have made many people far less reliant on gyms and fitness centers than they were before pre-pandemic. One need only look at sales numbers for Peloton to know where trends were pointing last year: In 2020, the company hit approximately $1.8 billion in sales between its exercise equipment and its subscription service – double what it had sold the year before. The question was: For consumers who invested the money to build out their home gyms during the pandemic, would there still be any need or desire to return to fitness businesses?

Formative Fitness

For Sebastian Garbsch – founder, owner, and trainer at Traverse City’s Formative Fitness – the trend of more clients having high-quality home workout setups has actually helped business more than it’s hurt. During the pandemic, Garbsch said he worked with clients to help them build out their home gyms on a budget, assisting them in procuring everything from dumbbells to squat racks. Early on, he even lent out some of the equipment from the Formative Fitness studio.

Rather than backfiring and convincing clients to stay home and manage their exercise on their own, though, Garbsch’s pandemic-era business decisions have helped him build stronger relationships with clients. Moreover, since most of his customers now have good setups of their own at home, he’s able to be more flexible with his training sessions, offering virtual options for when clients are crunched for time, unable to travel due to inclement weather or even living outside of Traverse City.

“I think our clients have found that they definitely don’t want to just do the less personable home workouts, or switch over to working out with an app or something,” Garbsch said. “They still want that relationship.”

In the fitness industry, relationships are what matter, he said.

“(T)he light shone so bright on (the importance of relationships) last year,” he said. “Almost all of my clients – they stood by us and we stood by them.”

