Taking Care of Business: Female banking and finance leaders weigh in on their careers and the local economy

Women who lead area financial institutions and run their own financial planning and asset management businesses took various routes to get to the top. Some saw their starting jobs in banking and finance as temporary. Others knew from the beginning that they wanted careers in those industries. Some had mentors that helped them along their career paths. Others relied on their own wits to climb the career ladder.

All of them say the Grand Traverse region’s reputation as a great place to live and work will result in continued economic growth, despite the headwinds of inflation, high interest rates and tight labor markets.

Here’s what six women, leaders in local banking and finance, had to say about their jobs, the challenges they face and advice for women wanting to enter those professions.

Dawn Moses, President, Sensible Finance Solutions, Kalkaska

What attracted you to a career in personal finance and where did you start?

Simply to help people, to make a difference in their present and future. And I’ve stayed for the same reason. I started my career at Waddell & Reed (a Kansas City-based asset management and financial planning firm now known as LPL Financial.)

What did you find was most valuable in preparing for your current position?

As an hourly-only planner, it was important to me to find other advisors that also pursue a similar approach to their practices, whether hourly-only or fee-only. Becoming a member of the Garrett Planning Network allowed for that networking and collaboration.

What advice would you give to other women who want to pursue a career in financial planning?

To anyone, not just women, my advice would be to not forget the soft skills; the people skills. The ability to be empathetic, humble and trustworthy will cultivate your capacity to really hear that which is often unsaid by your clients, thus facilitating a client-centric practice that fosters trust, deepens relationships and creates future referrals.

In addition, work on seeing the big picture; analyzing and considering the long-term results, rather than the short-term or quick fix. Lastly, always be a fiduciary in every sense of the word and put your client’s needs first and foremost.

Did you have a mentor that helped you advance your career? How did that person help you?

Vicki Beam, now of Michigan College Planning, was my first manager at Waddell & Reed. I still hear her voice encouraging me in so many ways, even though it was close to 20 years ago!

What’s the biggest challenge you face in your job?

Being smart about and keeping up with the technological advances and solutions for my practice and for my clients.

What’s your prediction for how the local economy, which has been buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates, will perform this year?

My prediction for the local economy is that it will continue to grow with all that our amazing northern Michigan has to offer, but with headwinds from inflation, a tight labor market and lack of housing and affordable housing.

Karen Browne, President and CEO, TBA Credit Union, TC

What attracted you to a career in banking and where did you start?

I worked as a teller at a community bank for the summer after graduating high school. I loved it! In the fall went off to a university to become a dental assistant. I called my parents crying after my first day of classes. I did not want to learn about teeth! So back to the bank I went. My education came from experience, online university courses and the credit union executive society management institute.

What did you find most valuable in preparing for your current position?

Having overall knowledge and understanding in every aspect of the credit union, being authentic, fully engaged in my work and most of all faith in myself and my purpose.

What advice would you give to other women who want to pursue a banking career?

Lean in, be confident and kind. Work hard, establish goals, hold yourself accountable for your professional behavior, admit your mistakes and learn from them. Listen, rethink and consistently change to grow. You will make bad decisions and that’s the best way to learn. Focus on the good that comes from failures. Develop relationships and don’t be intimidated by anyone, just be yourself.

Did you have a mentor that helped you advance in your career and how did that person help you?

I have had several, mostly my predecessors. They all helped in many ways, basically by trusting my abilities and encouraging continued growth in education.

What’s the biggest challenge you’re facing your job?

Evaluating and managing risks involved with every decision I make.

What’s your prediction for how the local economy, which has been buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates, will perform this year?

I wish I had a magic ball because this continues to be a roller-coaster ride. I am hopeful that tourism will boost the local economy this summer. The housing market is still a huge concern, not only the number available, but the affordability for low and middle-income families. Until interest rates start to lower and payments become more reasonable, I believe consumers will hang on to their vehicles longer.

Shelley DeYoung, Chief Operations Officer, 4Front Credit Union, TC

What attracted you to a career in banking and where did you start?

My career in banking leadership started nearly 20 years ago at a credit union in northern Michigan. What was initially intended to be a short-term transfer of leadership skills from the manufacturing sector to finance has turned into a long-term opportunity to engage in the most meaningful work I have ever done. I am proud to be part of the credit union industry – founded on the philosophy of people helping people – and privileged to serve as the chief operations officer at 4Front Credit Union.

What did you find most valuable in preparing for your current position?

Learning to identify the relationships and resources that inspire, encourage and challenge me to become the best version of myself. Networking with industry peers, building relationships and partnering with local, state and national resources is core to understanding and navigating the ever-evolving financial industry landscape around me.

What advice would you give to other women who want to pursue a banking career?

Go for it! It’s a challenging, but rewarding career. Embrace change­—no two days or decades are the same. Banking and finance are people-centric. Thrive on building relationships, giving back to your community, partnering to create solutions and finding joy in the opportunity to change lives, one member at a time.

Did you have a mentor that helped you advance in your career and how did that person help you?

Not formally, but I was fortunate to have been surrounded by several highly driven and successful role models who genuinely cared about those they worked with and the communities in which we live.

What’s the biggest challenge you face in your job?

The goal is to remain relevant, competitive and visionary! Staying forward focused on new ideas to innovate, engage and ensure an excellent experience—every member or every employee, every time.

What’s your prediction for how the local economy, which has been buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates, will perform this year?

4Front Credit Union has the privilege of serving friends and neighbors in multiple communities throughout Michigan, and while we hear concerning stories and realize the impacts of a changing economy, one thing remains constant: togetherness. I predict our communities will perform strong, despite the uncertainty of the global economy because they already emulate the credit union philosophy of people helping one another and working together to ensure a thriving community for the current and coming generations of friends and neighbors they may live, work and worship within.

Debbie Craig, Branch Manager, Craig Wealth Advisors, TC

What attracted you to a career in financial advising and where did you start?

I’ve always been interested in the stock market and investing. When I was 11, I asked my mom to drive me to Olde Discount Brokers in Warren, Michigan so I could purchase my first stock (Wendy’s) and mutual fund (Franklin Growth). I saw my grandmother hide cash rolled in foil and placed in her vegetable crisper in the refrigerator. While it might seem humorous, I got the impression that women managed money and could take care of their family in this way. I majored in economics in college. I just never strayed very far from finance and investing.

What did you find most valuable in preparing for your current position?

I became an advisor in 2000 but was always interested in ‘sharpening my saw.’ In 2009, I started studying for the CFP® designation (Certified Financial Planner™). It’s a two-year program and a grueling two-day exam at the end. But the in-depth study of financial concepts was very valuable. Advising clients on handling their financial investments is a deep trust and I’m always reading research and learning more.

What advice would you give to other women who want to pursue a career in financial advising?

Do it! Only about 15% of financial advisors are women. The industry has programs to encourage women, but in my 23 years of advising, we’ve never moved the needle (14-16%). Women seem to be attracted to the ‘caring’ professions like nursing and teaching. However, there is no greater way to care for someone than by assisting them with their money.

Did you have a mentor that helped you advance in your career and how did that person help you?

Unfortunately, I didn’t have a mentor or colleague that helped me advance. My success was a lot of shoe leather and hard work. In my mind, failure wasn’t an option.

What’s the biggest challenge you face in your job?

The biggest challenge I face in my job is managing emotions and expectations. Fortunately, there are basic financial rules that always apply. Understanding and utilizing these concepts fosters good outcomes. Reminding clients of these in times of turmoil is a challenging part of the job.

What’s your prediction for how the local economy, which has been buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates, will perform this year?

It is very difficult to buy what nature has given us here – crystal blue water, sand dunes, hiking trails – so we are somewhat protected. Unfortunately, we are not an island and will still share high inflation and higher interest rates with the rest of our country. Our local economy will likely suffer most from the lack of available workers. Businesses will have to pivot and be creative in order to continue growth.

Autumn Gillow, Northern Michigan Market Executive, Fifth Third Bank, TC

What attracted you to a career in banking and where did you start?

Upon graduation from Michigan State University, I wasn’t certain how I would use my finance degree, but I wanted to stay in northern Michigan. I was fortunate to start as a commercial credit analyst with National City Bank (now PNC) right after college. I initially thought banking would be a good first step to gain experience until I determined my next move. As it turned out, through a variety of roles within banking I’ve determined what I really love doing: working with interesting people and companies. I’ve been fortunate that banking has afforded me that opportunity.

What did you find most valuable in preparing for your current position?

I think self-awareness and emotional intelligence are critical for success. I am very intentional about understanding my strengths and weaknesses and surrounding myself with people that are better, faster and smarter than me. I’m lucky to have a fantastic network of people I admire and respect, both personally and professionally. I regularly lean on this group for information, advice and support.

What advice would you give to other women who want to pursue a banking career?

First, I am a firm believer that right now is a great time for a woman to carve a path not only in banking but in any field. If you’re focused, hard-working, have a desire to learn and network, you can excel in any industry. Second, there is an old saying, ‘Better to be a fool for a minute than a fool for life.’ I wholeheartedly believe and practice this. I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been in a meeting and asked a question and multiple people thanked me afterwards because they didn’t know the answer, either. This applies to banking or any other career. Don’t be afraid to ask the question.

Did you have a mentor that helped you advance in your career and how did that person help you?

I’ve had a number of great managers and mentors in my career but I think my first manager, Chad Dutmers, helped advance my skill set the most. He taught me a fair amount about banking but he taught a lot about business in general; rules of engagement, what to say, what not to say, which was probably more important in my early 20s, and how to have fun along the way.

What’s the biggest challenge you face in your job?

Like most of the country, northern Michigan has seen a significant increase in local businesses (being sold). The activity level has been driven by a number of factors, including low interest rates, historically high prices, aging ownership and increased private equity engagement. This presents a challenge to my role because as local companies are acquired their professional services, such as traditional banking, are often moved outside the region. Conversely this trend has afforded my team (through Fifth Third capital markets and private bank) the opportunity to assist owners looking to sell and manage their liquidity following the transition.

What is your prediction for how the local economy, which has been buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates, will perform this year?

My team works with a portfolio of middle market companies across northern Michigan. In 2022 we had a lot of conversations around labor, supply chain challenges, and how to deploy liquidity, in large part driven by strong earnings and Cares Act funds. The conversations in the last few months are different; more centered around inflation and rate concerns. I’d say the sentiment is still very positive, but business owners are being more strategic and thoughtful relative to growth and opportunities.

Dawn Hemming, President, hemming& Wealth Management, TC

What attracted you to a career in financial advising and where did you start?

Over 33 years ago my husband saw my passion for financial calculation and nudged me to consider this field. At the same time, I was running a couple small companies and the financial advisor serving the retirement plan also nudged me. I realized it was a calling.

What did you find most valuable in preparing for your current position?

My background in education, counseling, and running a business along with my MBA – my job uses all of these areas every day.

What advice would you give to other women who want to pursue a career in financial advising?

Women are inherently nurturers, listeners and communicators. It provides an opportunity for fulfillment as a deep helping profession, allows for life balance and fosters lifelong meaningful relationships. We make a big difference for many and that feeds my soul.

Did you have a mentor that helped you advance in your career and how did that person help you?

I was actually a self-starter but I used a coaching program early in my career that was transformational. It rocketed my career satisfaction and fostered exponential growth.

What’s the biggest challenge you face in your job?

Staffing. We have built a thriving business and it is growing exponentially. This requires us to keep hiring. Finding the right people for our culture is an art form.

What’s your prediction for how the local economy, which has been buffeted by high inflation and rising interest rates, will perform this year?

I have learned over the years not to prognosticate. However, increased wages and prices are evident as a result of high inflation. Our local economy is very service-based. We have low unemployment numbers and staffing is returning. Traverse City has become even more attractive for visitors. I can only imagine a vibrant local economy this year.

Comments

comments