TC manufacturer Promethient eyes deals with stadiums, boats and electric vehicles

The Greek god Prometheus tamed fire and gave it to humanity. Traverse City manufacturer Promethient, named after him, does even more than that. It keeps individuals as warm – but also as cool – as they like.

As company CEO Bill Myers puts it, “We bring climate control to a human scale.”

Promethient’s personal heating and cooling system, marketed under the trademark Thermavance, has hundreds of potential applications, including clothing and office seating.

Myers says that marketing and educating consumers on its entirely new product are two hurdles Promethient is overcoming.

“No one asks for something they’ve never heard of,” he said about Thermavance’s dual heating/cooling capabilities.

To introduce Thermavance to a wider public, Myers and his colleagues follow up aggressively on all leads, and sales reps attend large trade shows like CONEXPO.

“When people talk to us, we’re not at all modest about our technology,” he said.

Myers and his board of directors have also sharpened their focus. Initially, the automotive industry was thought to hold great promise.

“We dropped that idea because other areas are quicker to market and the margins are more attractive,” he said.

However, Promethient isn’t leaving transportation altogether. Instead, it is concentrating more on subcategories such as off-road construction equipment and “neighborhood electric vehicles,” which he described as being essentially like golf carts.

“They cost significantly less than a Tesla,” he said. “They’re used a lot in planned communities.”

Promethient now works with wake boat maker Pavati as well as Polaris, the maker of Slingshots, a three-wheeled vehicle. In addition, Myers expects a major pontoon manufacturer to follow suit this summer.

In particular, Myers sees stadium seating as an especially promising market.

“We expect a major stadium or arena to adapt this in 2024,” he said. “It would probably start with luxury seats, including sky boxes.”

The pandemic hit the company hard.

“It locked us down for almost a year and a half,” Myers said. “It affected the supply chain for electronic components.”

But there’s also good news. He said graphene, one of the main materials used in production, is in steady supply, has been improved, and the price has remained stable and, in some cases, is actually dropping somewhat.

Meanwhile, to grow the company, Promethient successfully closed a Series A stock offering in 2021 and currently is raising funds via a convertible note offering.

The Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council (GTAMC) sponsors this column. Its mission is to support a sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing sector for a stronger economy; makegreatthings.org.

