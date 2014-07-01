The 60s: Eleven leaders on what they’ve learned in their 60-plus years

by Ross Boissoneau and Craig Manning

For several area business leaders, the 60s are not about the summer of love and the age of Aquarius, but their age – though they may indeed remember “In A Gadda Da Vida” and the world champion Detroit Tigers baseball team (31-6 may ring a bell). The TCBN asked several of them to look back at where they are and how they got there, and look ahead and share their accumulated wisdom.

Bonnie Alfonso, President and CEO, Alfie Logo Gear

Check It Out: After graduating from Michigan State (Go Green!) I moved to Chicago, working in various social services positions. I also taught aerobics and eventually became a manager and district manager for a women’s health club chain and thought, ‘There may be something to this business thing.’ Tragically, in 1988 my sister Mary committed suicide. I realized everyone I truly cared about and loved was in Traverse City. My brother Mike had recently returned from visiting an uncle in Florida who was in the logo gear business and pitched the idea of us starting one. With the support and encouragement of my family, I moved back home and have been president and CEO of Alfie Logo Gear since 1990.

Righteous: Founding board member of Impact 100 Traverse City; former board member and past chair of Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce; former board member and past chair of the Small Business Association of Michigan; emeritus board member of the Northwestern Michigan College Foundation. Currently serving on the Traverse Connect Government Relations committee, the SBAM Legislative Action Committee, the SBAM Political Action Committee and the SBAM Board Development Committee.

The Dough: Alfie Logo Gear is celebrating our 33rd year in business. The fact we survived my growing pains as a small business owner and leader and continue to learn and thrive is quite an accomplishment. I am proud that we have been able to help create a sense of belonging and community through the relationships we build and the gear we produce for our clients. I am grateful that our success has allowed us to employ 24 world-class team members that can build a career in our community.

Groovy: As a freshly-minted 60-year-old, I find that I invest more time listening, being curious and asking better questions. Realizing that there are more days behind me than in my future quickly clarifies how I choose to spend my time, resources and energy.

Far Out: Be curious. Don’t fill in the blanks with what you assume or think you know. Ask better questions. Give people the benefit of the doubt, most are doing the best they can with who they are and what they know. Stay physically and mentally active and engaged in your community. Build multi-generational friendships. When faced with a choice, go with the one that brings you joy or peace.

Terry Beia, Partner, Heritage Sustainable Energy Co. and developer

Check It Out: I have been involved in the energy business since the early 1980s and am a proud partner with the Heritage Sustainable Energy Company in developing renewable wind and solar energy throughout the state. I am also actively engaged in the commercial and residential real estate business, both in ownership and management. My companies control over 300 moderate and lower-income residential units in Northern Michigan. I hold a bachelor’s in business administration from Ferris State University and an associate of applied science in petroleum engineering technology from Northwestern Michigan College (NMC), which honored me with an outstanding alumnus award in 2019.

Righteous: I served eight years as a board member for the Traverse City Downtown Development Authority, and in 2018 received the Lyle DeYoung award from the Downtown Traverse City Association for my contributions to downtown TC. I was also a founding board member of Traverse City State Bank (TCSB) and continue to serve on the Independent Bank board after their acquisition of TCSB. Additionally, I have actively supported Munson Medical Center, the NMC Foundation, Old Town Playhouse, the Father Fred Foundation, and the Traverse City Film Festival.

The Dough: I think my biggest professional accomplishment has been collaborating over the years with the many dedicated and committed individuals who help make downtown Traverse City the crown jewel of the north. Traverse City is a a better place to live, work, and play because of those people and the work they do.

Groovy: Most of my peers are winding down their careers and planning their retirements. I’m happy for them, but that’s not for me. Not yet! There’s no mandatory retirement age for what I do. My companies are responsible for approximately 400 commercial and residential tenants, and I am proud of that impact. I’m blessed with a very capable and hardworking team that makes my job easier.

Our focus right now is on the Village of Kingsley. We control about half of the commercial properties in the downtown area, and we are working closely with the political powers-that-be in enhancing the Kingsley experience one building at a time. In the last 18 months, we have attracted a brewpub, reopened the Kingsley Inn, and leased three of our shuttered properties to a well-known diner. The growth potential in Kingsley is significant, which makes it a very exciting time to be a Kingsley Stag!

Far Out: I was 26 years old when I started my first oil and gas venture. I had two pretty simple goals. One, I wanted to make a lot of money. Two, I wanted to have a lot of fun. And just in case I didn’t make a lot of money, I made sure I had a lot of fun! So, my advice to young professionals – or anyone at any age, for that matter – is that you should be having fun. If you’re not enjoying what you’re doing, MAKE A CHANGE! Get uncomfortable. Make mistakes and learn from them. Setbacks aren’t always a bad thing. Really, what are you waiting for? Be happy!

Denise Busley, Co-owner/co-founder, Grand Traverse Pie Co.

Check It Out: I graduated from MSU with a degree in microbiology and spent 15 years in medical sales. Mike (my husband and co-founder of GT Pie) was a civil engineer. We were in Los Angeles and Mike was in business management for Lockheed Martin. We wanted to move back to Michigan and raise kids. A visit to Julian Pie Company was a game-changer.

Righteous: I’m invested and passionate about protecting children. I’m hopeful and prayerful about it. I have been involved with the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center and helped start several child abuse awareness campaigns. There are a lot of accolades Mike and I have received because of child sexual abuse prevention. (Busley has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Community Philanthropy Leadership award from the National Children’s Alliance in Washington D.C. She was part of the Governor’s Task Force for Aaron’s Law.)

The Dough: There are now 15 Grand Traverse Pie locations. Pies are sold at numerous other retailers throughout the state, including Family Fare, Meijer and Kroger stores.

Groovy: Time goes by fast. Try to always make decisions about the greater good. Pie has been a lovely vehicle to talk about the things people don’t want to talk about.

Far Out: Achieve balance in your life, take care of yourself. What feeds you is nature. Every answer to every question in your life can be found outdoors.

Glen Chown, Executive Director, Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy

Check It Out: I’m the founding executive director of the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy (GTRLC). I oversee the conservancy’s efforts to protect scenic, natural, and farm lands in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, and Manistee counties. Since the conservancy’s founding in 1991 by Rotary Charities, nearly 47,000 acres of land and 154 miles of shoreline along the region’s scenic rivers, lakes, and streams have been forever protected.

Righteous: I’m proud that GTRLC has created a very robust community conservation program to meet and serve the needs of a region that places a high priority on protecting our natural resources, providing public access, and enhancing our outstanding recreational assets. Over our history, we have assisted our governmental partners with securing 58 land acquisition grants totaling $64 million dollars from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund, which permanently protect more than 11,000 acres in parks and publicly owned natural areas. Today and for generations to come, these places provide outstanding nearby recreation areas, which is something young professionals and old-timers like me crave. Just think about the importance of protected, accessible outdoor spaces to our community’s mental and physical health. These coveted parks and natural areas are also vital to the region’s talent attraction efforts and contribute significantly to a thriving economy.

The Dough: In hindsight, completing the Coastal Campaign some 20 years ago was probably the biggest. At the time, we were a very small and scrappy organization, and having to raise some $35 million in a short amount of time to save more than 6,000 acres on our dune coast in Benzie and Manistee counties was truly a David and Goliath situation. Against all odds, we dared to throw everything we had into a monumental project that challenged the entire organization to leave no stone unturned. Thankfully, the community put us up on their shoulders and responded with unbelievable and unprecedented generosity. This campaign taught us what we could do if we dared to dream big, and it laid the groundwork for the hugely successful and recently completed Campaign for Generations, which has had an even bigger impact on the entire region, including the creation of the conservancy’s permanent home here at the Conservation Center.

Groovy: Truthfully, I come to work each and every day with a spring in my step. I have never been more satisfied with my professional career or inspired to do more. I am incredibly fortunate to be part of advancing a mission that will outlast me and be a legacy for future generations, and there is no better place on the planet to do this than in northwest lower Michigan in the heart of the Great Lakes basin.

Far Out: Strive to work on something you’re passionate about, and if you can help make the world a better place – either in your vocation or avocation – that’s even better. Be grateful: I urge my young staff all the time to be grateful for the gifts we at the conservancy receive every single day, and to never take life for granted even for one moment. This is an amazingly generous community, and I am so thankful for the thousands of supporters who truly put their money where their hearts are and enable us to do great things in leaving a lasting legacy for future generations. Finally, listen intently with the goal of learning from everyone you meet. I was not the greatest listener in the early stages of my career. Even today, it’s something I continue to work on. Talk less, listen more, and you will be amazed at the outcomes.

Connie Deneweth, Managing Member, Copper Ridge

Check It Out: I have been the developer and managing member of Copper Ridge since its inception in 2000. I am also the co-owner and co-developer of Lakemore Resort, which includes seven luxury rental homes on 850 feet of sandy water frontage on Arbutus Lake. Earlier in my career, I worked in banking, serving as CEO of Traverse City State Bank from September 2009 to April 2018, when TCSB was purchased by Independent Bank.

Righteous: I serve as a board member for numerous organizations, including the Oleson Foundation, the American Liver Foundation, The Dream Team Northern MI, and Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools. I have recently retired from Munson Healthcare, where I served as a board member and past audit committee chairman for more than 10 years. I’m also a finance council member for St. Patrick’s Church, a priest’s retirement trust board member for the Diocese of Gaylord, and a fundraising task force member helping raise money for phase two of the YMCA’s campus on Silver Lake Road. In 2015, I received the regional ATHENA leadership award, which celebrates ‘strong, successful leaders that have forged a path for women in leadership.’

The Dough: My biggest professional accomplishment was taking TCSB from the second worst-performing bank in Michigan in 2010 to the 14th best performing bank in Michigan as of December 2017. Our team saved almost 100 jobs in our community by resurrecting this bank from near-failure. My most satisfying personal accomplishment was a team effort which successfully fund-raised and built Immaculate Conception Elementary school. It was a $16 million project that took approximately seven years from inception to completion. My most meaningful project was developing and building Lakemore Resort on Arbutus Lake, where families share new experiences, strengthen family bonds, and make lifetime memories. Finally, my largest project was developing and building out Copper Ridge on Silver Lake Road – the largest mixed-use development in Grand Traverse County at the time of its inception.

Groovy: Age doesn’t seem to impact a leader’s willingness to step up, ask tough questions, encourage creativity, delegate, and reward performance. In contrast, however, age does seem to affect a leader’s openness to change. As leaders grow older, they become less willing to make changes and are less interested in innovation. Work hard not to be that person. Accept change and encourage innovation. Develop your skills to bring out the best in others. And if your creative juices are no longer flowing, team up with those who think out of the box.

Far Out: Leaders who are generous with their time, energy, and resources, with sharing credit and giving meaningful feedback, are the ones who earn respect and admiration from their teams. Every day ask yourself, ‘How can I make my teams’ lives better or easier?’ Then do it! ‘What can I do to help them do their jobs successfully?’ Then do it! How can I be an advocate for their ideas or support their initiatives?’ Figure it out! ‘How can I showcase what they do right and have their back when things go wrong?’ Mean it and do it! Believe it or not, it’s not all about you. Make it about your team and you will all shine.

Also remember that while business and community accomplishments are very important, the most important priority is your family. I am very proud of my two sons, who recently graduated with honors from Marquette University. They are fine young men and both have excellent jobs in Chicago. Raising our sons without their dad, who unexpectedly passed away six years ago, was my hardest and greatest achievement.

Jean Derenzy, CEO, Traverse City Downtown Development Authority

Check It Out: (Editor’s note: When she took the helm as CEO of the DDA in 2018, Jean brought extensive experience in public administration, planning, community building and working with public/private partnerships.)

I value teamwork, collaboration, and connecting with people. I am committed to implementing the vision for downtown and responding to today’s fast-moving and often uncertain times. I greatly enjoy solving problems on behalf of those in our community, particularly those in our downtown district.

Righteous: I am a member of the Traverse City Noon Rotary Club and the Economic Club of Traverse City. My role as CEO also means I am deeply involved in numerous economic and civic initiatives throughout the region.

The Dough: Working with our amazing downtown business community to continually address the (often daily) impacts of the pandemic and positioning downtown to emerge from the pandemic even more successful. Together, we are securing the property for the new Rotary Square, a project nearly 30-years in the making. We are also identifying a vision and creating a plan for the entire 1.6-mile stretch of the Lower Boardman/Ottaway River that traverses through downtown. Last, we are in the process of completing the Moving Downtown Forward plan, a new strategic plan for the DDA that positions downtown Traverse City for the next 30 years.

Groovy: I never really thought of my age as it relates to leadership until I started to hear more and more questions about when I was planning to retire! For the record, I have no plans to do so – I didn’t start my current position of CEO until I was 55, and I still have much to give and accomplish. My age allows me to utilize my experience and lessons learned to creatively lead a dynamic organization that faces multiple challenges on any given day. My age also provides me great perspective and the ability to think of new ways of doing things. My curiosity never stops. I love life and I am still learning and growing.

Far Out: Invest in yourself. Invest in developing your skills and improving yourself. Be resourceful. Be open to new opportunities – you can be happy and content while looking toward new horizons. Be resilient. There will be ups and downs in your career and some things are just beyond your control. But never give up and continue to move forward. Understand that you can handle anything life throws at you. Whatever circumstance comes your way, always be ready to face it head on.

Bill Golden, Owner, Golden Shoes

Check It Out: I started in the shoe business when I was 14 years old, and other than a short stint bagging groceries at Kroger when I was 16, I’ve been in the shoe business ever since. Golden Shoes started out as Frederick Shoes in 1883, but my father and grandfather bought the business in 1954. My brother Craig and I are the third generation of the Golden family to lead the business, and he just retired on June 1. I started here working on the floor and selling shoes, and then as the years went on, I took on other responsibilities – buying shoes, going to shows, things like that. I’ve been managing the day-to-day operations of the store for the last 30 years.

Righteous: I served on the board of directors for the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce before it became Traverse Connect and was on the board for the DDA for pretty close to 10 years, including three years as chair. I am also currently the chair of the Michigan Retailers Association. During the pandemic, I served as a member of the DDA’s ‘Recovery Team,’ which downtown business owners navigate eligibility for PPP loans and other things they could do to stay in business.

The Dough: I think my biggest accomplishment is seeing the team that I have working for me and how they have grown. I have a gal who came in five years ago; she didn’t have a job and she said, ‘I just need a job for right now.’ Now, she’s a woman’s buyer and does a fantastic job. Another employee, Kyle, has been here probably eight years and does all my technical stuff. And then we have a few staffers who have been here 15 years or longer. Seeing that longevity of our employees feels like a huge accomplishment to me, because it’s hard enough to get new employees and it’s even harder to keep the employees you have for a long time. Keeping employees is especially important in retail because customers build relationships with those people. They walk in and recognize our employees and know their names.

Groovy: I think it’s very important in your 60s to help the people who are starting out right now. Help them along, and try to teach them what you’ve been through and what you’ve learned. I just had a conversation with a friend of mine who serves on a board for the National Shoe Retailers Association and is 75 years old. He said, ‘I don’t need to serve on this board anymore,’ then added, ‘I want to keep serving, because I want to help people in the business that are younger.’ And that’s exactly the reason I stay on the Michigan Retailers Association board. I still like to help people starting out because it’s hard out there. Unless you ever had to make payroll or do payroll taxes, you don’t totally know what it’s like to be in business. So, if I can help anybody with questions that they have about running a business, I’m always here to talk to them.

Far Out: I’ve been thinking about retirement a lot lately because my brother just retired on June 1 and my niece’s husband is buying him out. He’s 35 years old and I’m going to teach him the business. I’m not getting out yet because it’s going to take a few years before he’s ready to take over the business. He’s going to start on the floor working with customers, just like I did, and he’s going to learn what customers want and build those relationships with them… I’m really excited to teach him the ropes.

Russ Knopp, Owner and operator (with his wife Leslie), Comfort Keepers of Northwest Michigan

Check It Out: Comfort Keepers provides in-home care services to help seniors and other adults maintain an independent lifestyle. Our employees, dubbed Comfort Keepers, tailor their services to fit the needs of each client and family from as few as two hours a week to full-time, 24/7 senior care. Comfort Keepers of Northwest Michigan is a state and national award-winner that has grown from a start-up company to an industry leader during 16 years of operation.

Righteous: Knopp was elected chair in 2018 of the newly-formed Michigan chapter of Home Care Association of America, whose mission is to educate and advocate for high standards in private duty home care. He is currently chair of the 25-member Michigan Cooperative of Comfort Keepers offices; chair of the Greater Michigan Chapter board of directors of Alzheimer’s Association; chair of the Executive Committee of the board of directors at Traverse Connect; and past director on the board of the Grand Traverse Pavilions Foundation.

The Dough: The culture we’ve built in the business of caring, kindness and responsibility – we all take a lot of pride in that. Comfort Keepers of Northwest Michigan currently employs 200-plus employees throughout the region, from Manistee to Petoskey. Leslie and I are both passionate about kids, and work with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Groovy: Being able to make a difference. Tapping into my experience, which brings some knowledge over time. Advocating for seniors gets me motivated.

Far Out: Get involved as early as you can and do the things that you’re passionate about. People that are leaders put themselves out there – they don’t wait for someone to tap them on the shoulder.

Dave Mengebier, President/CEO, Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation

Check It Out: I’ve had the pleasure of serving as the president and CEO of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation since 2018. Before that I spent 17 years as senior vice president of governmental, regulatory, and public affairs for Consumers Energy, as well as president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. I have a bachelor’s from MSU, a law degree from the Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, and an MBA from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

Righteous: I’m proud to serve in volunteer roles with Traverse Connect, the Council of Michigan Foundations, and Munson Healthcare. In these roles, I have the privilege of working with a wide range of state and local leaders – and our very capable foundation team – to advance a host of issues important to our region, including youth mental health, attainable housing, early childhood education and quality childcare, talent recruitment and retention, and college and skilled worker education. We also work to build the capacity of nonprofits and local governments to access federal and state resources, and help to ensure that public policies at the federal, state, and local levels are equitable and reflect the unique interests and priorities of northwest lower Michigan.

The Dough: My role at the Community Foundation for the last five years is really career number two. Prior to joining the foundation, I spent 27 years as an executive at Consumers Energy. So, it’s difficult to point to a specific accomplishment during those more than three decades of professional work. What comes to mind most are the people I’ve hired, worked with and helped develop. It really is true that people are an organization’s most valuable asset. Through collaboration and interdependence, we achieve our goals and make a difference.

Groovy: Being a leader in my 60s has some real advantages. Specifically, I’m able to rely a lot on my prior work experience, professional development, and education. As a result, problems I may have struggled with earlier in my career tend to be much more manageable and less stressful. I’d also say that I’m more confident in my decision-making and have a stronger sense of self, which means I don’t take criticism or disagreements as personally. As they say in yoga, I’m learning to ‘let it go.’

Far Out: We spend a lot of our lives at work, so pursue a career you’re passionate about and don’t be afraid to make a change. Consider going back to school mid-career as I did; it can be a real accelerant. We’re bombarded with issues demanding our attention, so the sooner you figure out how to prioritize and focus your time and energy on those issues that have the greatest impact, the more successful you’ll be. Also, if you’re intent on working into your 60s and maybe beyond, start a nutrition and exercise program in your 30s and 40s. Trust me, it will help you have the energy and stamina for the work in your later years.

Steve Nance, General Manager, Oryana

Check It Out: Nance calls himself an unintentional grocer. He attended Northwestern Michigan College for auto repair then found he was better with people than repairing autos. He worked for General Motors and his family returned to Traverse City after working elsewhere across the country. They’d become involved in organic and vegetarian foods, so his wife Robin served on the Oryana Board. He followed suit. When the previous GM retired, he was asked to take on that role and accepted.

Righteous: As Oryana General Manager, he’s collaborated with many of the organizations serving the community, including Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, SEEDs, TART, and On the Ground. The role includes supporting and collaborating with the agricultural community, especially through food resiliency work, becoming a part of the Foodshed Alliance, Food to Farm Network, and Food Hub project. He’s also a member of the DDA Board of Directors and Arts Commission.

The Dough: Purchasing and opening a second store, after curtailing plans to do just that. Plans were in place for a location in Acme, to the point the curtains were picked out. I was brave enough to go back to the owners and board and say it was too much risk at the wrong time. We knew there was competition coming in Aldi, Costco and Lucky’s. Opening a second store during a pandemic was not on the list of things to do, but we ended up teaming with (stores) in Cleveland, Colorado, and Missouri, and got it (the closing Lucky’s grocery store in Traverse City) for the cost of inventory.

Groovy: The biggest accomplishment is where I’ve gained wisdom. I made a decision of the heart (taking the job of general manager). I decided to use my evil business powers for good. They knew they had a change agent. In business, things are so much more complicated, but at the end of the day you’re working with people. Oryana sales doubled to $33 million in 2022 and are forecast at $34 million for 2023.

Far Out: Whatever your career path, it behooves you to step back once in a while and ask, is this what you want to do? I went from car repair to business. A friend went from aviation to anesthesiologist. In your 30s and 40s you may feel you’re in too deep. It’s always great to explore other things. Step into something different; it frees space in the brain. We see the value of developing people for a career in retail, and so we have launched Oryana University.

Note: Nance is retiring at the end of 2023, which he says “has me slightly freaked out.”

Bob Sutherland, Founder, Cherry Republic

Check It Out: I’m the founder and president of Cherry Republic, which I started in 1989 by distributing my own original t-shirt designs from the attic of the Glen Lake Yacht Club. Cherry Republic currently hires 600 staff over the course of a year. We have a campus headquarters in Glen Arbor; warehouse, shipping and factory operations in Empire; and six stores across Michigan. In addition, I was a past Leelanau County commissioner, currently sit on the board of the Michigan League of Conservation Voters, and am co-chair of the Great Lakes Business Network.

Righteous: At Cherry Republic, our philanthropy connects us deeply to the key organizations in the north. We work around the state on the priority areas of climate and housing, and also speak and work to inspire others on northern agriculture, tourism, and business. We are continually working to expand seasonal and workforce housing opportunities in our region and have several projects progressing. Personally, my boys are teenagers, so I have this quiet hobby of humbly running out in front of them in the community and creating as many opportunities as possible for them – and then letting them choose which adventures they want to take.

The Dough: My biggest accomplishment is the hiring of good people to work at Cherry Republic. Someone gave me some advice long ago: ‘Don’t hire any employees; try to run your company as long as you can by yourself.’ Ugh, not for me! My company soared when I started hiring, and my best accomplishment is exactly that: hiring. A good leader is first and foremost a follower, and how I ever got all these wonderful leaders to follow simple ol’ me is beyond reasoning. But it happened! And so, together, we built this company that gives nearly 2% of our revenue back to our community, that mentors other companies and organizations, and that has a staff with a 4.3 average on a work/life happiness scale (out of 5).

Groovy: Honestly, I am second-guessing my leadership more in my 60s than I ever did in my 40s or 50s. I don’t know if it’s a post-pandemic issue, or just me being more aware of what I don’t know. The pandemic has really been tough on all of us leaders: We don’t see our staff enough as they choose to work from home. And while technology is supposed to help connect us, being 61 and not having the patience to go through the 999th software tutorial I’ve done in my life – this time for Microsoft Teams –it’s a limiter for me. That said, for the first time ever, I have been taking the time to build our company foundation – with a leadership structure, an organizational structure, investment in technology, and with the advanced bagging and jarring equipment that keeps Cherry Republic competitive and super high quality. I also talk more about legacy and building things to last, listen more than I ever have, show more restraint and patience, know more about my staff and their personal lives, and care more about their spouses and children and their futures.

Far Out: Belief is a muscle. Strengthen it. Cut out the mental chatter in your brain and all the noise in this world. And believe! Believe that you can do anything, that anything is possible. Believe that you can have rewarding and fulfilling work that creates wealth. Believe in Leelanau, Traverse City, Petoskey. Believe in the great state of Michigan. Believe in a world where money grows on trees, not in a world where money is only in a few rusty chests that everyone fights over. Finally, find those people that you can believe in every bit as much as you believe in yourself, and hire them.