The Copper Age: How Copper Ridge became Traverse City’s healthcare hub

by Craig Manning

Today, it’s one of Traverse City’s foremost healthcare hubs – a thriving business park where many local physicians, dentists and other health professionals keep their offices.

Not too long ago, however, the development known today as Copper Ridge was a vacant piece of land with a lot of possibilities – and perhaps even more construction and engineering hurdles.

Connie Deneweth is the owner and developer of Copper Ridge, LLC, which continues to manage the development today. Prior to that, Deneweth was a banker and CPA by trade. It was through a conversation with one of her banking clients that the first seeds of what would become Copper Ridge were planted.

“As a banker, I was talking to one of my clients – which was The Children’s House, the local Montessori school – and they were in need of a new facility,” Deneweth explained.

In the 1990s, the school was operating out of a facility on Royal Drive, but was quickly outgrowing the space. “They really needed to expand and have more of a playground. That need actually came up when my son was at school at The Children’s House, so I was helping them sort through all the options for where they could relocate.”

Coincidentally, another Children’s House parent – Dr. Kurt Sanford, a local gastroenterologist with Digestive Health Associates of Northern Michigan – was also on the hunt for a new facility. He and Deneweth decided to look for a spot that could serve both needs.

That search led to what would eventually become Copper Ridge: A sprawling 73-acre parcel off Silver Lake Road in Garfield Township, right across the street from West Middle School. According to Deneweth, the land was owned at the time by the Grand Traverse County Road Commission.

“They would mine the parcel for sand to spread on the roads,” she said. “But then the Road Commission decided that they needed to build pole barns to house their salt and sand, and the topography (of the property) was not conducive.”

As a result, the Road Commission property hit the market and Deneweth and Sanford honed in on it as a potential site for their respective projects.

“There was a lot to love about the site,” Deneweth said. “The proximity to town; the convenience for families and visitors; the beautiful views of the city and the airport and the bays. Those things were all perfect.”

Of course, any topographical challenges that would preclude the construction of sand and salt storage facilities were naturally going to rear their head when it came to the development of a school or a surgery center. Even to this day, the site’s hilly design is one of its most distinctive features, with some medical offices sitting high above others.

“There’s a 200-foot grade change from the surgery center to the top of the residential part of the development,” Deneweth said of what Copper Ridge ultimately became. “So that’s quite an elevation change. And ultimately, the property just didn’t work for the Montessori school, because the elevations were too steep. They needed more flat area for the playground.”

The Children’s House ended up finding a different home less than two miles away on North Long Lake Road, where the school is still located to this day. But Deneweth and Sanford still saw potential in the old Road Commission property, both for the surgery center and for a broader healthcare hub.

So, rather than give up on the property, the two buckled down in trying to acquire it.

“I put a group of investors together, Kurt put a group of physicians together, and we bought the property together (in 1999),” Deneweth said.

Building a new surgery center at the site was the key, because Sanford and a variety of other local practitioners felt like there wasn’t enough operating room space at Munson Medical Center to meet the needs of the growing community. A joint venture between those surgeons and Munson brought about the Copper Ridge Surgery Center, which still operates today.

Once that domino fell, the rest of the development came together piece by piece.

As the development started to take form, other doctors and practitioners flocked to Copper Ridge to take advantage of the location. Not only would they be a stone’s throw from the surgery center itself, but a Copper Ridge office would also put healthcare pros less than a mile from Munson and within easy driving distance of downtown Traverse City, Cherry Capital Airport, local schools, nearby residential communities, and more.

“When the surgery center officially announced that they were going in – which was sometime in 2002 – many other medical-related businesses decided to move in, too,” Deneweth said. “My investor group got together and we pulled dentists, orthodontists and physicians together and we started filling the space.”

Dentists and orthodontists, especially, loved the site for its proximity to the middle school.

“It was so easy and convenient for kids to come over from the school to get their teeth cleaned or their braces put on,” Deneweth said.

A cluster of those types of businesses opening at Copper Ridge only drove more interest amidst a wider array of local healthcare niches. Soon, Deneweth was fielding calls from plastic surgeons and chiropractors. Seemingly every healthcare business in Traverse City wanted a piece of the Copper Ridge development.

According to Deneweth, the property’s self-perpetuating status as a local healthcare hub continues to draw new tenants even now, more than two decades after the development first started taking shape. For instance, when the new Novello Imaging Center opened in August 2021, it chose Copper Ridge as its home. And just two months later, West Front Primary Care relocated from its namesake downtown location to an office in the Copper Ridge development.

Beyond the attractive location and the healthcare business cluster, Deneweth suspects that the secret to Copper Ridge’s success was the way the development team decided to offer space to businesses.

Early on, the developers – a team that included Deneweth and Sanford, Deneweth’s late husband Rick (who passed away in 2016), and Dennis Fedorinchik of Hallmark Construction – decided that rather than focusing only on leasing space, they’d offer offices for sale.

“Giving tenants the opportunity to buy was, I think, a critical thing,” Deneweth said. “Not all the places in town that were convenient for physicians and their staff – not to mention their patients – were available for purchase. So, from the start, we gave customers the option to purchase or to rent. And I’d say 85% of the people purchased.”

Locking in long-term tenants wasn’t just important for the healthcare side of things, either. Deneweth and her partners were also adamant that Copper Ridge shouldn’t be just healthcare, but should also have a mix of retail and other businesses on the campus to diversify the development and to serve the needs of the business owners and their staff on the premises.

That thought process brought long-time anchor tenants like Independent Bank, HomeTown Pharmacy and Rolling Farms Café to Copper Ridge. More recently, local law firm Kuhn Rogers PLC moved its offices there.

While many of the pieces for the development have fallen into place over the years, Deneweth is quick to note that the actual development process was challenging. It’s a memory shared by former Gosling Czubak engineer Kevin Endres – now a local real estate professional and the owner of Three West LLC.

Gosling Czubak was a partner in the design of the Copper Ridge site and Endres was the project manager on the job.

“My role was trying to design something on that very challenging site and it ended up being the crown jewel of my engineering career,” Endres said. “There’s 200 feet of elevation change across that property, which is pretty significant for one piece of property.”

The buildings are stepped into the side of the hill and act as retaining walls to hold up the parking lots above each of the buildings.

“There were just a lot of unique engineering challenges like that, which we had to overcome to make that project work,” he said.

These days, the story for Copper Ridge is mostly written, with the majority of the land developed and many of the offices sold. There’s still some potential for the vacant lots, zoned for 25,000-square-foot office buildings, on the west side of the surgery center.

“That’s what they were zoned for 20 years ago, but the best use for those now, we think, is residential apartments,” she said, adding that she would ideally like to have have some affordable housing or housing for nursing students who need to work on their clinicals.

“That would be a perfect scenario; they wouldn’t even have to have a car,” she said.

