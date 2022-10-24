‘The Future of Orthopedic Surgery’: Munson’s new Orthopedic Institute up and running

The Munson Healthcare Orthopedic Institute opened its doors earlier this fall. Hip and knee specialist Dr. Michael VanWagner said the goal is to have fellowship-trained orthopedic doctors for each specialty.

Alongside VanWagner is Dr. Peter McAndrews (sports medicine) and Dr. Matt Dubiel (shoulder and elbow surgery).

Spencer Derenzy, Munson Healthcare executive director for Surgical Subspecialties and Orthopedics, said the institute’s holistic approach, encompassing technology, knowledge and skill, will help patients recover faster and better.

They are housed in the new and updated clinic at 3537 W. Front St. in Traverse City. Their work will include utilizing the cutting-edge robotic surgical assistant (ROSA). The ROSA technology provides a 3D X-ray of a patient’s joint, then generates a digital template of it. That enables the surgeon and team to develop a surgical plan customized to the size and shape of that patient.

VanWagner calls it “the future of orthopedic surgery” as it offers a previously unattainable level of precision. Data collected during the procedure allows the surgeon to make more informed decisions and plan for and carry out a personalized surgery based upon a patient’s anatomy and individual needs. As if that technology weren’t enough, those patients then use an app on an Apple watch to collect data and provide feedback, which will enhance their care, recovery and satisfaction.

VanWagner said the specialized training he and the other physicians have received will enable them to provide the best care for patients needing hip replacements, meniscus repair and whatever other surgical needs they have. He and Dubiel are fellowship trained from the Mayo Clinic Florida in hip and knee replacement and The Mayo Clinic Rochester in shoulder and elbow surgery, respectively. McAndrews is fellowship-trained in sports medicine from the TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis.

VanWagner said the team will continue to grow to meet the area’s needs.

“Next year we will add two orthopedic trauma specialists and a foot and ankle specialist,” he said. He anticipates such growth and specialization will continue in the years ahead.

They are backed by a clinical and administrative team that’s already at 20 members and is expected to grow.

“We have a strong clinical team with nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants,” he said. The team will include at least one nurse per surgeon, with medical assistants and mid-level providers all working to provide the best care for patients.

Perhaps surprisingly, given the shortage of workers in virtually all fields, VanWagner said the group has had no problem attracting employees.

“We have another PA starting next month; more front office personnel,” he said. “It just keeps growing.”

VanWagner added that another key consideration is how those working at the institute are all familiar with, have connections to and are living in the area they are serving.

“This isn’t metro Detroit. All the physicians are invested in the community,” he said.

VanWagner says he believes that living in and working in the area, which is still a rural community compared with places like a Detroit or Grand Rapids, provides a connection that is appreciated by both the staff and patients.

Often patients need physical therapy following their surgery; sometimes it may be the case that their needs can be entirely addressed with therapy instead of surgery.

As part of the Munson Healthcare family, patients of the MOI also can work with the nationally recognized experts in physical therapy or occupational therapy from Mary Free Bed, from pre-surgery therapy to post-surgery rehab and everything in between.

VanWagner is pleased with the results thus far at the Institute, and he says he sees promise for continued growth and success.

“We had a vision for specialty experience for the people. When you start something new, you don’t know how it will turn out, how it will work,” he said. “We have an amazing team; it’s already a great thing.”

