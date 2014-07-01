The Vaccine is our Best Shot at Health and Economic Recovery

A few weeks ago, my family gathered on our farm for a mid-winter reunion as the big task of March vine pruning begins. We followed COVID safety precautions and kept the group small, but we also did something that seemed a bit remarkable after the past year: We spent time together indoors.

Because of the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination guidelines, our family felt comfortable taking this step on the path to normal now that several family members are fully vaccinated.

Health experts agree that ending the pandemic relies on the vast majority of people getting vaccinated, with immense benefits not only for family gatherings but also for our employees, businesses and economy. Vaccinations are especially important in light of the emerging variants of the virus. If we do not deploy vaccines fast enough to block the new variants, our economy and community will suffer. Yet, according to a recent University of Michigan poll, many people remain hesitant to get the vaccine.

Why does this matter? According to the most recent meeting minutes of the Federal Reserve, the path of the economy, jobs and gross domestic product growth will “depend significantly on the course of the virus, including progress on vaccinations.” Last year, economic activity collapsed everywhere due to shutdown orders, but this year we see a link between economic recovery and pandemic conditions at the local level. There is an uncomfortable reality to vaccine uptake: Regions that lag in vaccinations risk falling behind in health and economic terms.

Instilling local consumer and business confidence will be most successful if we pair reopening businesses and the new federal stimulus with an effective vaccine rollout. Simply rolling back state restrictions and pumping money into the economy is not enough. Economic recovery is directly related to the extent to which residents and visitors feel comfortable going to work, shopping and traveling. The vaccine is the most potent stimulus we have available to restore economic growth.

Vaccination is not without risk, but leaders know there are no risk-free options when it comes to business decisions. We never have 100% certainty as we navigate and try to anticipate market trends, workforce needs or political turmoil. Every possible course of action (or inaction) comes with opportunity costs. Successful companies and entrepreneurs do not avoid risk but accept, acknowledge and compare competing risks and tradeoffs.

Much of business management involves evaluating these asymmetrical risks and choosing the option that provides maximum possible upside with limited downside. Considered in this context, our evaluation and discussion of vaccines becomes a straightforward business decision. The small risk of side-effects is vastly outweighed by the much larger risk of the virus to personal health – the health of our employees and the very survival of our businesses. Getting vaccinated is a good business decision.

We can explain risk tradeoffs to our family, friends and personal networks in a similar vein. We face risk every time we drive our car or allow our teenage kids to drive our car. We cannot go through life avoiding all risks. Again, the choice is simple. COVID-19 is a clear and present danger to our health, our families and our enjoyment of life. Getting vaccinated directly reduces these threats.

Many local businesses, such as Comfort Keepers, are already setting the example by finding fun and engaging ways to encourage their employees to get vaccinated. The company has also actively reached out to assist the elderly population in finding information and booking vaccine appointments. Other companies are providing education programs to encourage vaccination among employees, offering on-site vaccine programs, or providing paid time off for employees to get vaccinated.

Now that vaccines are open to all adults 16 years and older, the Grand Traverse County Health Department has opened its queue, allowing all who live and work in Grand Traverse County to register for an appointment and receive their shot. The fuzzy picture of what a post-pandemic future looks like is now coming into sharper focus if we keep getting shots in arms.

Our economy and our region will benefit from these efforts. The community needs to continue to hear from business and nonprofit leaders. Get vaccinated so you won’t get sick, get your family sick, forced to quarantine or miss work. It is the smart thing to do to protect yourself, your family and co-workers so we can all get back to enjoying our lives. It is the right business decision.

Warren Call is the president/CEO of Traverse Connect, a regional economic development organization that includes the Traverse City Area Chamber of Commerce and Venture North. Contact him at warren.call@traverseconnect.org.

