Workplace Inclusion: It’s time to broaden your ideas and context

by Ande Hentschel

Inclusion is a practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources. The definition goes on, but we will stop there because access is for everyone and anyone.

Where does that take you in the process of addressing your human resource practices? Do you already have a diversity, equality or an inclusion statement? Do you have goals in that direction? Do you know why? More importantly, your staff should know why and be included in the goals.

Inclusion is not just about now. Creating access and a culture takes intention and often happens by setting goals. Inclusion is about the future. Everyone’s and anyone’s future … even perhaps your future.

Inclusion considers access to work, but also the financial vitality of your organization. Being accessible is not about each of us being unique or different; it is exactly the opposite. It gives your environment the accessibility that everyone or anyone could use, work or be a customer in it. It is not just about considering the initiatives that broaden ideas and contexts.

Inclusion is about being welcoming, belonging and respectful – and planned out for whoever works at or becomes a patron. From doorway to dashboard, becoming more universally designed for access allows hiring and consumer options.

To be inclusive, consider the following conversation kick starters on inclusion to use with your management team and staff:

Pretend you have what you want. Why? Approximately 90% of consumers reported in a 2018 study that they prefer organizations that are inclusive. With over 54 million Americans living with a disability, it encompasses all other demographics considered. That means one in four of us have or will have a disability in our lifetime. Pretend you are the customer or the new employee and see the landscape from that perspective. Where would you run into challenges in your organization? Getting into the building or something even more challenging like the organizational culture. Prioritize your intention and start somewhere. Examples include accessibility of your website, training your staff to recognize implicate bias or seek support to help hire and train new hires who have disabilities. Get an assessment of your access and do what you can. Start with the most important room in your building: the bathroom! Small changes add up. Too often businesses get stuck in the ‘What we should do’ mode. Start small with the ‘What we will do.’ Make the goal you can have success moving forward with be to begin with inclusive hiring, an accessibility project or policy adjustments. Be an AND Leader. We will make our sales goals and offer diversity, equality and inclusion training to staff. We will be user-friendly and make sure our website is end-user friendly for those who are visually impaired. Start with you. Be open, be welcoming and be aware. It is not just an HR issue; it is a leadership issue.

Small steps with intention that demonstrate being welcoming are noticed. Call Disability Network Northern Michigan to start finding out how we can help your accessibility and inclusive practices from training to hiring. We are here to guide, help, listen and offer suggestions.

Ande Hentschel is the executive director for Disability Network of Northern Michigan in Traverse City. Over the past 10 years, she has dedicated her work to create vibrant and inclusive workplace environments and to raise community awareness about disability and transform the disability culture; (231) 922-0903.