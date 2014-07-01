‘Zombie’ Job Requirements: Losing outdated language and updating what is truly needed for talent acquisition

by Gretchen Swanson

Options for talent in our region, and the country, are shifting in how individuals can obtain relevant skills and gain competencies needed for in-demand careers.

As a community, we need to change our perception of what education and training look like and rapidly modify many long-held talent acquisition structures which were designed to focus on traditional higher education degrees as prerequisites.

This isn’t to say that the requirements for many critical jobs in our region which remain open and unfilled stipulating a minimum of a bachelor’s or master’s degree aren’t valid in their intent. In fact, there are jobs which require degrees for licensing or by mandate. Yet there are far more jobs, with high projected growth potential, which don’t have any such industry or legal requirement. Instead, these job prerequisites simply suffer from legacy language in outdated job descriptions and stale position postings – zombie job requirements.

Too often, a degree requirement is simply a proxy for what an employer perceives will translate to knowledge, skills, and abilities in the workplace. It also correlates that employers who screen for bachelor’s degrees will disproportionately exclude people of color, veterans, and rural workers.

Whether filtered out by algorithms or by human hand, there is a significant talent pool being left on the table. Let’s ask ourselves how we can better communicate what is truly required to fill these in-demand occupations and how to make it easier for our youth and working-age population to demonstrate that they have what we are looking for, either from earning a traditional degree or acquired skills through alternative routes.

I’d challenge our community to fully consider and learn more about the multiple pathways to career success, such as on-the-job skill building and industry-recognized credentials.

This is not an either or, but an “and” solution mindset. Let us in tandem show our collective support for higher education and quality training options. We need to focus on communicating that completion is key. Completion of a credential, certificate, apprenticeship, internship, or a college or university degree are all valuable to one’s career prospects and earning opportunities, but only if you complete it.

Ponder that in Grand Traverse County alone, and the data is similar in connected counties, nearly 23% of the working age population’s highest education attainment is a high school degree, just over 24% have some college, 10% have associate degrees and 23.5% have a bachelor’s degree. We have so much opportunity to move those without a degree into industry-recognized credentials.

Think of designing our regional career education options and training programs like pedestrian-friendly streets. We show our youth and working-age population that there are medians to take “traffic refuge” after each completion, for those who need them, like working parents. We emphasize completion because each completion gives the learner a tangible asset to leverage to better their employment and earnings.

Many highly sought-after credentials are available through Northwest Education Career Tech Center for upper high school students and from Northwestern Michigan College (NMC). Over the last year, at 20Fathoms we’ve been convening regional employers of technology professionals via the Employer Led Collaborative and used the Talent Pipeline Management framework to extract the critical competencies they find in short supply and are most concerned about.

The next step is to create new training programs that create a pipeline of talent for high-demand jobs locally. This work is made possible from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) Michigan Industry Cluster Approach (MICA 3.0) grant awarded to 20Fathoms.

20Fathoms is working in collaboration with NMC’s Computer Information Technology (CIT) and Extended Education Services to develop a new offering this fall which will result in the preparedness for an industry-recognized certificate. This extended education class was built to offer students a paced completion pathway: First, complete the class and test out to earn an industry-recognized certification. One can pause here and work while they ready themselves for the next step or continue to complete the next for-credit certificate of achievement and even continue to complete their associate degree.

For those interested in transferring to a four-year school, associate degree holders are highly sought after by colleges and universities – statistically, associate degree holders are completers. Schools and employers look for and value completers.

Take a step back to recognize the barriers to the traditional collegiate routes when reviewing job descriptions and postings. Confirm that your most successful hires in recent years actually had that bachelor’s degree as posted – did they have the major your posting required, or did you just want a degree? Did you make an exception and hire someone without a degree based upon their work experience and/or a credential they had?

If either of those are true – make updating your job postings to reflect what you really need, not what you think you need, a top priority. Help our community grow the number of and expand our image of a completer to prepare us for the future.

Gretchen Swanson, SHPR, SHRM-SCP, is the Director of Workforce Development at 20Fathoms. She can be reached at Gretchen@20Fathoms.org.

