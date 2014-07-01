50 Hot Sellers: Our Region’s Top 50 Volume Realtors for 2018

As we have the previous two years, the TCBN again explores the northern Michigan realtors listing and selling the most real estate.

Following is the list of the top 2018 volume Realtors, based on actual listings and sales data provided by BrokerMetrics. This section includes the top 50 in the five-county area (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska).

The list includes Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS listings and sales from January 2018-December 2018 of all non-commercial property types (single family, vacant lot/land and multi-family). This data could differ from Traverse Area Association of Realtors data, though it is solely based on listings and sales reported by broker owners, and the TCBN has not altered, removed or added anything.

We also take a look at previous years’ top agents.

Note:We denote Realtors who work as teams, where properties sold by several individuals are listed under one person. A non-member is either a Realtor from outside the area selling listing(s) here, or a Realtor from the five-county region selling listing(s) outside the area.

2018

Don Fedrigon, RE/MAX Elk Rapids, $41.95 million Mark Hagan (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $39 million Matt Dakoske (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $34.3 million Non-Member, $27.8 million Brick & Corbett (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $27.6 million Linda Schaub (team), Real Estate One, $25.9 million Kimberly Bork, Venture Properties, $25.8 million Bob/Tia Rieck (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $22.3 million Ranae Ihme (team), LVR Realty, $20.6 million Mike Annelin, Century 21 Northland, $19.7 million Camille Campbell, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $19.5 million John Zickert (team), Real Estate One, $19.1 million Christina Ingersoll (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $19 million Shawn Schmidt Smith, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $18.7 million Janel Brown, Real Estate One, $18.6 million Vicky Oltersdorf (team), Otersdorf Realty, $17.4 million Diane Kemp, Resort Realty (The Homestead), $16.2 million Jules Yates (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $15.8 million Tim Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $15 million Non-Member, $15 million Ann Porter, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $13.8 million The Mitten Group, $13.8 million Christine Stapleton (team), Stapleton Realty, $13.8 million Reichard/Hack (team), Exit Realty Paramount, $13.3 million Matthew Geib, Century 21 Northland, $12.7 million Molly Buttleman, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $12.2 million Shelly Drossart, Real Estate One, $11.9 million Ron Williamson, Century 21 Northland, $11.1 million Pam Depuy, The Martin Company, $10.9 million Mike/Ben Street (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $10.8 million Lynne Moon, Real Estate One, $10.7 million Beccy Janis, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $10.6 million Corliss Beuerle, Century 21 Northland, $10.2 million Debra Hall, Real Estate One, $10.2 million Shelly Brunette, Real Estate One, $10 million Robert Serbin, Serbin Real Estate, $9.7 million Ted Lockwood, RE/MAX Bayshore, $9.5 million Sandra Gunning, RE/MAX Bayshore, $9.5 million Weston Buchan, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $9.5 million Judith Levin, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $9.3 million Blake Bernard, Homewaters, $9.2 million Gary Scheitler, Paradise Properties, $9.1 million Roger Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $9.1 million Steve Scheppe, Century 21 Northland, $9 million Karyn Thorr, Crystal Mountain Realty, $8.5 million Sharon Edson, Real Estate One, $7.9 million Marsha Minervini, RE/MAX Bayshore, $7.9 million Deborah Alexander, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $7.8 million Team Stireman (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $7.7 million Thomas Alflen, Exit Realty Paramount, $7.5 million



2018 Most Sales

Non-Member, 110 Matt Dakoske (team), 79 Non-Member, 68 Mark Hagan (team), 62.5 Jules Yates (team), 58



2018 Most Listings

Mark Hagan (team), 97 Don Fedrigon, 67.5 Matt Daksoke (team), 65.5 Linda Schaub (team), 57.5 Janel Brown, 47



2017 Top 10 Sales

Mark Hagan (team), $51.4 million Don Fedrigon, $47.3 million Linda Schaub (team), $29.2 million Perry Pentiuk, $25.8 million Anne Marie Mitchell, $22.6 million Maureen Penfold, $22 million Bob/Tia Rieck (team), $20.8 million Mike Street (team), $20.7 million Vicky Oltersdorf (team), $20.3 million Shawn Schmidt Smith, $20.1 million



2016 Top 10 Sales

Don Fedrigon, $77.4 million Mark Hagan (team), $70.2 million Linda Schaub (team), $32 million Bob/Tia Rieck (team), $25.5 million Vicky Oltersdorf (team), $24.3 million Mike Street (team), $22.4 million Mike Annelin, $22.1 million Shawn Schmidt Smith, $21.1 million Maureen Penfold, $20.8 million Bob Brick (team), $20.3 million

