As we have the previous two years, the TCBN again explores the northern Michigan realtors listing and selling the most real estate.

Following is the list of the top 2018 volume Realtors, based on actual listings and sales data provided by BrokerMetrics. This section includes the top 50 in the five-county area (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska).

The list includes Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS listings and sales from January 2018-December 2018 of all non-commercial property types (single family, vacant lot/land and multi-family). This data could differ from Traverse Area Association of Realtors data, though it is solely based on listings and sales reported by broker owners, and the TCBN has not altered, removed or added anything.

We also take a look at previous years’ top agents.

Note:We denote Realtors who work as teams, where properties sold by several individuals are listed under one person. A non-member is either a Realtor from outside the area selling listing(s) here, or a Realtor from the five-county region selling listing(s) outside the area.

2018

  1. Don Fedrigon, RE/MAX Elk Rapids, $41.95 million
  2. Mark Hagan (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $39 million
  3. Matt Dakoske (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $34.3 million
  4. Non-Member, $27.8 million
  5. Brick & Corbett (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $27.6 million
  6. Linda Schaub (team), Real Estate One, $25.9 million
  7. Kimberly Bork, Venture Properties, $25.8 million
  8. Bob/Tia Rieck (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $22.3 million
  9. Ranae Ihme (team), LVR Realty, $20.6 million
  10. Mike Annelin, Century 21 Northland, $19.7 million
  11. Camille Campbell, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $19.5 million
  12. John Zickert (team), Real Estate One, $19.1 million
  13. Christina Ingersoll (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $19 million
  14. Shawn Schmidt Smith, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $18.7 million
  15. Janel Brown, Real Estate One, $18.6 million
  16. Vicky Oltersdorf (team), Otersdorf Realty, $17.4 million
  17. Diane Kemp, Resort Realty (The Homestead), $16.2 million
  18. Jules Yates (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $15.8 million
  19. Tim Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $15 million
  20. Non-Member, $15 million
  21. Ann Porter, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $13.8 million
  22. The Mitten Group, $13.8 million
  23. Christine Stapleton (team), Stapleton Realty, $13.8 million
  24. Reichard/Hack (team), Exit Realty Paramount, $13.3 million
  25. Matthew Geib, Century 21 Northland, $12.7 million
  26. Molly Buttleman, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $12.2 million
  27. Shelly Drossart, Real Estate One, $11.9 million
  28. Ron Williamson, Century 21 Northland, $11.1 million
  29. Pam Depuy, The Martin Company, $10.9 million
  30. Mike/Ben Street (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $10.8 million
  31. Lynne Moon, Real Estate One, $10.7 million
  32. Beccy Janis, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $10.6 million
  33. Corliss Beuerle, Century 21 Northland, $10.2 million
  34. Debra Hall, Real Estate One, $10.2 million
  35. Shelly Brunette, Real Estate One, $10 million
  36. Robert Serbin, Serbin Real Estate, $9.7 million
  37. Ted Lockwood, RE/MAX Bayshore, $9.5 million
  38. Sandra Gunning, RE/MAX Bayshore, $9.5 million
  39. Weston Buchan, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $9.5 million
  40. Judith Levin, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $9.3 million
  41. Blake Bernard, Homewaters, $9.2 million
  42. Gary Scheitler, Paradise Properties, $9.1 million
  43. Roger Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $9.1 million
  44. Steve Scheppe, Century 21 Northland, $9 million
  45. Karyn Thorr, Crystal Mountain Realty, $8.5 million
  46. Sharon Edson, Real Estate One, $7.9 million
  47. Marsha Minervini, RE/MAX Bayshore, $7.9 million
  48. Deborah Alexander, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $7.8 million
  49. Team Stireman (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $7.7 million
  50. Thomas Alflen, Exit Realty Paramount, $7.5 million

 
2018 Most Sales

  1. Non-Member, 110
  2. Matt Dakoske (team), 79
  3. Non-Member, 68
  4. Mark Hagan (team), 62.5
  5. Jules Yates (team), 58

 
2018 Most Listings

  1. Mark Hagan (team), 97
  2. Don Fedrigon, 67.5
  3. Matt Daksoke (team), 65.5
  4. Linda Schaub (team), 57.5
  5. Janel Brown, 47

 
2017 Top 10 Sales

  1. Mark Hagan (team), $51.4 million
  2. Don Fedrigon, $47.3 million
  3. Linda Schaub (team), $29.2 million
  4. Perry Pentiuk, $25.8 million
  5. Anne Marie Mitchell, $22.6 million
  6. Maureen Penfold, $22 million
  7. Bob/Tia Rieck (team), $20.8 million
  8. Mike Street (team), $20.7 million
  9. Vicky Oltersdorf (team), $20.3 million
  10. Shawn Schmidt Smith, $20.1 million

 
2016 Top 10 Sales

  1. Don Fedrigon, $77.4 million
  2. Mark Hagan (team), $70.2 million
  3. Linda Schaub (team), $32 million
  4. Bob/Tia Rieck (team), $25.5 million
  5. Vicky Oltersdorf (team), $24.3 million
  6. Mike Street (team), $22.4 million
  7. Mike Annelin, $22.1 million
  8. Shawn Schmidt Smith, $21.1 million
  9. Maureen Penfold, $20.8 million
  10. Bob Brick (team), $20.3 million

 

 

