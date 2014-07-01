50 Hot Sellers: Our Region’s Top 50 Volume Realtors for 2018
As we have the previous two years, the TCBN again explores the northern Michigan realtors listing and selling the most real estate.
Following is the list of the top 2018 volume Realtors, based on actual listings and sales data provided by BrokerMetrics. This section includes the top 50 in the five-county area (Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska).
The list includes Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS listings and sales from January 2018-December 2018 of all non-commercial property types (single family, vacant lot/land and multi-family). This data could differ from Traverse Area Association of Realtors data, though it is solely based on listings and sales reported by broker owners, and the TCBN has not altered, removed or added anything.
We also take a look at previous years’ top agents.
Note:We denote Realtors who work as teams, where properties sold by several individuals are listed under one person. A non-member is either a Realtor from outside the area selling listing(s) here, or a Realtor from the five-county region selling listing(s) outside the area.
2018
- Don Fedrigon, RE/MAX Elk Rapids, $41.95 million
- Mark Hagan (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $39 million
- Matt Dakoske (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $34.3 million
- Non-Member, $27.8 million
- Brick & Corbett (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $27.6 million
- Linda Schaub (team), Real Estate One, $25.9 million
- Kimberly Bork, Venture Properties, $25.8 million
- Bob/Tia Rieck (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $22.3 million
- Ranae Ihme (team), LVR Realty, $20.6 million
- Mike Annelin, Century 21 Northland, $19.7 million
- Camille Campbell, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $19.5 million
- John Zickert (team), Real Estate One, $19.1 million
- Christina Ingersoll (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $19 million
- Shawn Schmidt Smith, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $18.7 million
- Janel Brown, Real Estate One, $18.6 million
- Vicky Oltersdorf (team), Otersdorf Realty, $17.4 million
- Diane Kemp, Resort Realty (The Homestead), $16.2 million
- Jules Yates (team), RE/MAX Bayshore, $15.8 million
- Tim Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $15 million
- Non-Member, $15 million
- Ann Porter, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $13.8 million
- The Mitten Group, $13.8 million
- Christine Stapleton (team), Stapleton Realty, $13.8 million
- Reichard/Hack (team), Exit Realty Paramount, $13.3 million
- Matthew Geib, Century 21 Northland, $12.7 million
- Molly Buttleman, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $12.2 million
- Shelly Drossart, Real Estate One, $11.9 million
- Ron Williamson, Century 21 Northland, $11.1 million
- Pam Depuy, The Martin Company, $10.9 million
- Mike/Ben Street (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $10.8 million
- Lynne Moon, Real Estate One, $10.7 million
- Beccy Janis, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $10.6 million
- Corliss Beuerle, Century 21 Northland, $10.2 million
- Debra Hall, Real Estate One, $10.2 million
- Shelly Brunette, Real Estate One, $10 million
- Robert Serbin, Serbin Real Estate, $9.7 million
- Ted Lockwood, RE/MAX Bayshore, $9.5 million
- Sandra Gunning, RE/MAX Bayshore, $9.5 million
- Weston Buchan, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $9.5 million
- Judith Levin, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $9.3 million
- Blake Bernard, Homewaters, $9.2 million
- Gary Scheitler, Paradise Properties, $9.1 million
- Roger Schaub, Schaub Team Premier Realty, $9.1 million
- Steve Scheppe, Century 21 Northland, $9 million
- Karyn Thorr, Crystal Mountain Realty, $8.5 million
- Sharon Edson, Real Estate One, $7.9 million
- Marsha Minervini, RE/MAX Bayshore, $7.9 million
- Deborah Alexander, Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $7.8 million
- Team Stireman (team), Coldwell Banker Schmidt, $7.7 million
- Thomas Alflen, Exit Realty Paramount, $7.5 million
2018 Most Sales
- Non-Member, 110
- Matt Dakoske (team), 79
- Non-Member, 68
- Mark Hagan (team), 62.5
- Jules Yates (team), 58
2018 Most Listings
- Mark Hagan (team), 97
- Don Fedrigon, 67.5
- Matt Daksoke (team), 65.5
- Linda Schaub (team), 57.5
- Janel Brown, 47
2017 Top 10 Sales
- Mark Hagan (team), $51.4 million
- Don Fedrigon, $47.3 million
- Linda Schaub (team), $29.2 million
- Perry Pentiuk, $25.8 million
- Anne Marie Mitchell, $22.6 million
- Maureen Penfold, $22 million
- Bob/Tia Rieck (team), $20.8 million
- Mike Street (team), $20.7 million
- Vicky Oltersdorf (team), $20.3 million
- Shawn Schmidt Smith, $20.1 million
2016 Top 10 Sales
- Don Fedrigon, $77.4 million
- Mark Hagan (team), $70.2 million
- Linda Schaub (team), $32 million
- Bob/Tia Rieck (team), $25.5 million
- Vicky Oltersdorf (team), $24.3 million
- Mike Street (team), $22.4 million
- Mike Annelin, $22.1 million
- Shawn Schmidt Smith, $21.1 million
- Maureen Penfold, $20.8 million
- Bob Brick (team), $20.3 million