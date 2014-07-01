‘A Crazy Time’: Recruiters offer hope, encouragement and words of advice for employers

It’s a seller’s market. No, not real estate, but employment. With signs in shops and restaurants saying “Help Wanted” and the classified online market much the same, workers are now able to sell themselves to the highest bidder. Those doing the best job selling themselves are likely to have multiple employers looking to hire.

But what if you’re on the other side of the equation? With unemployment at historic lows and numerous workers retiring or otherwise leaving the workforce, how can employers find enough employees?

Professional recruiters the TCBN spoke to recognize the market is different than it’s perhaps ever been.

“It’s a crazy time,” said Chris Rigan of the executive recruiting and human resources company Adam Kay Group.

Rigan and others offered some thoughts on how and when that’s likely to change, as well as some suggestions to employers seeking to find additional employees.

Selena Hudson, PMP Personnel Services



Hudson said despite the current market, she sees companies becoming more selective about who they hire.

“Companies are getting pickier,” she said.

Hudson works out of Traverse City, but serves as a customer service representative for five offices: Petoskey, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, and the Tri-Cities as well as Traverse City. She works with markets including Charlevoix/Petoskey, Frankfort, Grand Rapids and the thumb, as well as the Grand Traverse area. Among the industries she serves are various facets of the medical field, manufacturing, agriculture and hospitality.

“A client in manufacturing might need X number of people,” she said. It’s then her company’s role to find the people for the necessary positions and make sure they’ve got the proper credentials and experience.

Among her suggestions to those looking to fill a position: Get out there. While it’s important to be on top of things online, with such sites as Indeed and LinkedIn, it’s just as crucial to be visible and knowledgeable about the real world, so acquaint yourself and your company with the area and potential employees. And let them know about you.

“Employers need to go out and about. Know your town. Go to the news outlets. Go to meetings,” she said, including those of the local real estate companies and associations. She said Realtors can be helpful in identifying housing opportunities for potential hires new to the area.

Kevin Main, Navigation HR

“People are always leaving (jobs), but COVID and the Great Resignation really had people thinking, reconsidering their purpose in life,” said Main. That means employers have to work hard to showcase why their company is the best place to work.

Main does consulting for small- and medium-sized businesses that don’t have their own human resources departments. He previously practiced law in New Jersey for two decades before moving into business consulting, primarily in the New York and New Jersey areas.

“I did litigation and was coaching lacrosse. I got tired (of litigation),” he said, noting that the need to be in court, where cases could drag on, conflicted with coaching, and with life in general. “HR was more flexible, similar to coaching.”

He found his law degree beneficial and when he met a person from this area, he decided to relocate. Main subsequently expanded his market, though he still has clients back east and returns there monthly.

Main said the nature of work means there are always people coming and going in every industry. But the aforementioned Great Resignation was something brand new.

“You always have people leaving the market, but they were leaving to go somewhere else (to work),” he said.

So current circumstances mandate a change in attitude for employers.

“Companies have to become the employer of choice,” he said.

What does that mean? He suggests employers look at every facet of their employees’ needs and desires, then showcase what they can offer.

“Compensation is always important, but there’s other things. A work/life balance,” he said. “Respect and recognition.”

His suggestions for success include posting the salary.

“In this market, you can’t try to undercut. Look for what your employees want,” he said, adding that could be flexible hours, wellness programs, recognition or meaningful work.

Further, he said it’s essential to not only hire good people, but keep them.

“You should always be recruiting and treating employees right. Create your own brand ambassadors,” he said.

Taking time on the decision is also critical, he said.

“The biggest problem is the rush to hire,” he said. “A bad hire is worse than no hire at all.”

Chris Rigan, Adam Kay Group

“Coming out of the pandemic, everything was remote (working). The office I work in has a couple of vacancies. It’s scary. You don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Rigan.

Rigan opened Adam Kay Group after worked in recruiting roles for two large transportation companies. He then spent 11 years with a large recruiting firm. The company addresses staffing needs in the fields of information technology, engineering, sales, human resources, accounting/finance and healthcare.

“I moved to Traverse City at 8 (years old) and grew up here. I couldn’t wait to get out,” he said. “Twenty years later I couldn’t wait to move back.”

Like Main, he works for employers in other areas as well. “I do (recruiting) nationwide,” he said, noting that larger metro areas are sometimes easier, due to both more opportunities and a housing market that isn’t as tight.

“I can sell Traverse City,” he said, but lack of housing in general and the increasing interest rates make it much more difficult to attract workers from other areas.

So what to do?

He said those looking to hire workers from outside the area have to acknowledge the challenge of moving and finding housing and include perks to address them.

“Offer a one-time housing (bonus),” he said. “If people want to relocate, try to assist them.”

Other factors

All three note that salary compensation is important, but isn’t necessarily a deciding factor.

“Look for what employees want: flexibility, wellness, meaningful work,” said Mains.

“You’re fighting over the same pool (of employees),” said Rigan. “It’s probably not a pay increase (that will induce them). Companies hiring want people onsite. That’s the challenge. Offer remote or hybrid work,” he said.

“There’s a reluctance to go back to the workplace,” echoed Mains.

When will the employment crunch begin to balance out?

“I don’t see it ending anytime soon,” said Hudson.

In fact, just the opposite. She said a number of manufacturers are behind due to the supply chain problems, while a number of people left the medical field due to COVID, leading to numerous vacancies in the workforce.

“I see (the challenge) getting bigger,” she said.

It’s likely to be exacerbated by the natural progression of business, added Rigan.

“There’s always turnover, always something around the corner. A company needs new stuff, has a new product, new software,” said Rigan.

And that means the company needs new employees, all of which will continue to present challenges for those in the recruiting industry.

“Our industry was completely dead for almost two years,” said Hudson. Now, “(i)t hasn’t slowed down.”

Comments

comments